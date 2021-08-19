Gage's winding road in and out of coaching leads her to Bakersfield Magic

Growing up playing basketball in the Central Valley, Karaya Gage found herself, for better or worse, inexorably drawn to the sidelines.
During her senior year at Bakersfield High School, a heart condition kept her off the court: “I would say that was like my first introduction into coaching,” she said, “sitting on the sideline and being able to see things from that perspective.”
Her freshman year at Taft College, she tore an ACL: “Again, the opportunity to now see it from the collegiate level.”
By the time she reached her senior year at Stanislaus State, only to promptly tear her other ACL, she got the message loud and clear: “Maybe God’s trying to tell me something, in I guess a strange kind of way, that this might be something I could actually do,” Gage said.
She stayed on as an assistant coach in Turlock after college. Over the next decade-plus, she weaved in and out of coaching, with stints as a personal trainer at local gyms and a director of operations at Cal State Bakersfield. And now, Gage will serve as head coach of a men's minor league team: the Bakersfield Magic of The Basketball League, set to begin play next spring.
Despite her circuitous route through the coaching world, Gage said she’s grateful for the chance to coach again, after sending the team a self-described “generic Instagram message” looking for a job with no expectation of such an opportunity.
“No matter how many times I try to walk away, every couple of years I find myself back somewhere near a basketball court in a gym,” she said. “So I’m gonna just take it that (there’s) something or someone (God) has for me to reach.”
Indeed, Gage said local engagement in her home city of Bakersfield will be a key criterion for the selection of players, beginning with October tryouts.
“The biggest thing is just having professional athletes that are accessible, that are personable, that are out in the community,” she said.
The team is already building a relationship with ShePower Leadership Academy, a Bakersfield organization focused on training young women to take on leadership roles. Gage invited founder Arleana Waller and executive director Ora Frink to an introductory press conference on Aug. 6.
Both are deeply involved in community outreach, through projects such as the MLK CommUNITY Initiative. They emphasized the reciprocal nature of the team-community relationship: as Frink put it, “The more love they show, the more love they’re definitely going to get.”
“This is really a great opportunity for the Magic to leave a footprint in giving back,” Waller added, “because you have to first serve to lead.”
Team representatives have already visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and Gage said they’re looking to work with The Mission at Kern County.
“We’re not here just to entertain,” she said, “but we’re here to help, we’re here to mentor, we’re here to volunteer.”
Frink said Gage epitomizes the concept of “ShePower.”
“They see a young Black female leading a pro basketball team — that’s inspiration all in itself,” Frink said. “We have young basketball players in our leadership academy — it shows them how far they can go. You don’t have to just play basketball, you can coach. And you don’t just have to coach, you can own.”
The Basketball League is led by CEO Evelyn Magley, the first woman to head an American professional men’s sports league, according to The Undefeated. Last year, it also featured two of the first women to coach professional men’s basketball teams, Angela Weathers and Diarra Carrington.
Gage said it is “humbling” and brings a lot of pressure to be among the first in her position.
“But I also understand that it’s a great opportunity to show other young women,” she said, “even young boys but especially young women and young women of color, ‘Hey, we’re just as capable as our male counterparts.’”
Or as Waller put it: “We’re consistently seeing that women are here, we’re taking over and we’ve shattered the ceiling.”
Gage’s path through coaching is unique, and hasn’t always been fully under her control, but like ShePower leadership, she wants to make it easier for others to follow her.
Her job with the Magic, she said, is “a great opportunity to lay the foundation and make the path a little easier for whoever’s coming up behind me.”