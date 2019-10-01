Attention Bakersfield:
The Roadrunners are heading into a very competitive week of action, with plenty going down on the Cal State Bakersfield campus.
The streak of home games also marks the Western Athletic Conference home openers for each of the competing sports, which includes the CSUB volleyball team, men’s soccer team, and women’s soccer team. Of course, it will also be the final WAC home openers for these respective programs, as CSUB athletics will move into the Big West Conference next summer.
In other words, the stakes are high as these WAC foes travel to the Central Valley and CSUB looks to leave its mark on the conference.
Here’s some of the action on the docket:
* The volleyball team spearheads the busy week on Thursday with a 6 p.m. home contest in the Icardo Center, taking on Utah Valley. Standout performers this year for CSUB include Hayley McCluskey, Brooke Boiseau and Emily Hansen. The matchup against the Wolverines will also be webcast on ESPN3.
* At 11 a.m. Friday, the men's soccer team will return to their home field to host UNLV. Then at 7 p.m. the women's soccer team will host California Baptist in a WAC showdown.
* On Saturday, the CSUB volleyball team will be back on the Icardo Center hardwood to take on the Seattle University at 1 p.m. This match also marks volleyball’s annual Pride Day, full of fun volleyball, competition, and community as the Roadrunners honor and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Special T-shirt and ticket packages are now available for purchase for $20.
* On Sunday, another soccer doubleheader is on the docket. Action starts at noon with the women's soccer team taking on Utah Valley, which is then followed by the men playing Grand Canyon at 6 p.m.
For ticket information on all Roadrunners sporting events, call 654-BLUE or visit GoRunners.com.
