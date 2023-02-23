 Skip to main content
Frontier's Estrada, six Drillers reach quarterfinals at CIF State Wrestling Championships

Defending state 145-pound champion Miguel Estrada of Frontier and six Bakersfield High wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals on Day of the CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena on Thursday.

Estrada cruised through his three matches, winning by pin, major decision and technical fall and will now need to win three more to repeat.

