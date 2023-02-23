 Skip to main content
Frontier's Estrada, six Drillers reach boys quarterfinals at CIF State Wrestling Championships

It's been six years since a Kern County wrestler won consecutive state championships, but following a dominate first day Miguel Estrada is halfway there.

The Frontier junior, who won the 145-pound title last season, went 3-0 at Thursday's CIF State Championship opener and now needs three more victories to become the first to repeat since Bakersfield's High's Navonte Demison finished off an undefeated season with a victory in the 2017 final at the same weight.

