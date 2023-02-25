Frontier's Estrada repeats as 145-pound state boys wrestling champion; Golden Valley's Roby is runner-up in girls 189

The road to repeating as a state champion had a few bumps along the way for Frontier junior Miguel Estrada.
After capturing the 145-pound state title last season, Estrada discovered he had an injury in his right shoulder, one that needed surgery and he didn’t return to action until January.
Then things took a bit of a dip when he lost for the first time in two years, falling to Poway’s Laird Root in a 4-3 decision. But retribution came at this year’s CIF State Championships when the No. 2-seeded Estrada and Root each advanced to the finals.
The two battled through six minutes of regulation, and another two in overtime and a pair of tiebreaker sessions before Estrada struck the deciding blow, scoring a takedown in the final seconds of the match to defeat Root 4-2, and earn his second straight state championship as the Mechanics Bank Arena crowd roared with approval.
Estrada is the first Kern County boys wrestler to win consecutive titles since Bakersfield High Navonte Demison went back-to-back in 2017. He is also just the second Titan to win a state title. Trent Tracy won the school’s first when he scored a victory in the 170-pound final in 2018.
Estrada was the lone Kern County finalist for the boys, and he made the most of it.
Golden Valley’s Naomi Roby, the No. 3 seed, was the only area girls wrestler to make the finals, but her night ended in her 189 title match against No. 4 Saiheron Prediado-Meza of Huntington Beach-Marina.
Roby injured her right knee on a takedown by Preciado-Meza just 35 seconds into her match, and never fully recovered.
After spending a few minutes on the mat for an injury timeout, Roby was helped to her feet, and tried to fight through the pain.
Roby started on the bottom and used her athleticism to earn an escape to trim the lead to 2-1, but Preciado-Meza scored a takedown with just 19 seconds left and finished things off to pin by fall at 1:56.
The Bulldogs senior recovered from an upset loss in the Masters final last week to Salana Camacho of Visalia-Golden West, pinned her during the finals and had her sights set on a state title before the unfortunate injury.
The two wrestlers shared a moment of good sportsmanship after the match, with Preciado-Meza giving Roby a flower from her championship bouquet, and the two finished off a long hug with a handshake in the staging area following the match.
Bakersfield High’s boys team had a strong tournament as a team, finishing with six on the podium, but failed to send a wrestler to the final despite having four semifinalists.
Tye Monteiro, the top-seed at 182, lost by fall to No. 4 Sonny Kling of Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs in the semifinals. The senior, who was the state runner-up at the weight last year, recovered to place third.
It was the third trip to the podium for Monteiro, who defeated No. 3 Thomas Sandoval of Vacaville in just 31 seconds in the third-place match. Monteiro placed eighth as a freshman for Garces in 2020, becoming the first at the school to place at state.
He was one of four Drillers to finish third, joining Beau Priest (145), Michael Murillo (220) and Adam Stanley (285).
Murillo, the No. 2 seed, was third last season and had cruised into the semifinals. But Clovis-Buchanan’s Kannon Campbell scored a 5-2 decision to send the BHS junior to the consolation bracket.
Bakersfield’s Aiden Simmons (126) finished fourth, with teammate Jake Honey (160) sixth, improving upon his eight-place finish at 152 last year.
It was a big day for the Golden Valley girls team. Fresh off winning their second Masters title in four years, the Bulldogs finished fifth in the state meet, with three reaching the podium.
In addition to Roby, senior Ce Ariah Sands shook off a loss in the quarterfinals and won four consolation matches to place third, capped by an 8-2 decision over Sophia Hejnal of Modesto-Enochs to finish third.
Senior Audrey Chavez, who scored a dramatic upset win to help Golden Valley win Masters last week, won her first match Saturday morning to clinch a spot on the podium and wound up eighth with a 3-3 performance in the tournament at 160 pounds.
Three freshmen placed at this year's event, with Highland’s Brian Alvarado (189) taking third, and Julissa Gonzalez of Shafter (137) and Mira Monte’s Julissa Perez (170) each placing seventh.
Alvarado was dominant in her first state tournament, going 5-2 while winning four on falls. Her only two losses came against top-seed Alex Perez of La Costa Canyon, first in Friday’s quarterfinal on a 4-1 decision and again in the third-place match by an identical score.
Her teammate, junior Monee Cordero, also reached the podium at 101 pounds.
Cordero, a transfer from Bakersfield High, finished 3-3 in the tournament after reaching the quarterfinals. She won her “blood-round” match to open Saturday’s action to earn her first state medal, but lost her next two matches, the final coming via a fall to No. 1 Avy Perez from Lake Balboa-Birmingham.
Garces senior Kaydence Boyd, a transfer from Highland, also finished a strong tournament and became the first Ram wrestler to reach the podium at state with an eighth place finish.
Saturday’s Day 3 results (Kern County wrestlers)
Boys
126
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, sophomore (6-2): Defeated Zaydrein Hernandez, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by decision, 8-2. Defeated Jacob Bell, Rancho-Cucamonga-Etiwanda, by technical fall, 15-0; Defeated No. 11 Isaac Herrera, Loomis-Del Oro, by decision, 5-1. Lost to No. 3 Joseph Toscano, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 6-3. Defeated No. 9 Jayson Suetos, El Cajon-Granite Hills, by decision, 3-2. Defeated No. 10 Haden Hernandez, Huntington Beach-Marina, by decision, 5-2. Defeated No. 5 Richard Murillo, Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs, ny decision, 7-3. Lost to Damian Alvarez, Selma, by fall at 2:30 to place fourth.
132
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, junior (4-2): Lost to Alias Raby, West Valley, by decision 9-8. Defeated Evan Roy, Hesperia, by decision, 4-1. Defeated Tigran Greyan, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by fall at 3:39. Defeated No. 12 Elijah Flores, Walnut, by decision, 1-0. Defeated Dylan Guillermo, Palm Desert, by decision, 6-3. Eliminated with loss to No. 7 Joshua Hannan, Arcata, by decision, 5-1, in Consolation 8, Round II.
138
No. 15 Braden Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (3-2): Defeated Devon Wells, El Cajon-Granite Hills, by decision, 6-5. Lost to No. 2 Dario Lemus, Clovis, by major decision, 11-3. Defeated David Arroyo, Reedley, by fall at 2:08; Defeated David Rudkin, Chico, by major decision, 9-1. Eliminated with loss to No. 5 Regino Raiz, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 4-0, in Consolation 8, Round II.
145
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, junior (6-0): Defeated Mikel Uyemura, San Marino, by technical fall, 15-0, 4:57. Defeated Johncarlo Franco-Felix, Oakland-Coliseum College Prep, by fall at 0:33. Defeated No. 15 Marcus Caro, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by major decision, 11-3. Defeated No. 7 Thomas Thongseng, Exeter, by major decision, 12-3. Defeated No. 6 Andrew Barbosa, Palm Desert, by fall at 5:47. Defeated No. 1 Laird Root, Poway, by decision, 4-2, in tiebreaker 2, to repeat as state champion.
Beau Priest, Bakersfield, sophomore (5-1): Defeated Sean Otero, Norwalk, by decision, 8-1. Defeated No. 12 Ammar Khan, Elk Grove-Franklin, by decision, 7-2. Defeated No. 4 Devin Alexander, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 3-2. Lost to No. 1 Laird Root, Poway, by decision, 2-0. Defeated No. 3 Ethan Parco, Los Gatos, by decision, 7-5. Defeated No. 8 Joseph Antonio, Bellflower-St. John Bosco, by decision, 5-1, to place third.
160
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, junior (5-3): Defeated Dominic Williamson, Canoga Park, by fall at 3:20; Defeated DJ Arvizu, Concord-De La Salle, by fall at 3:47. Defeated No. 11 Joe Perez, Carlsbad-La Costa Canyon, by fall at 4:37. Lost to No. 3 Angelo Posada, Poway, by major decision, 8-0. Defeated No. 8 Kris Castro, West Hills-Chaminade, by major decision, 8-0. Defeated No. 12 Shaiden Carr, El Dorado Hills-Oak Ridge, by fall at 3:32. Lost to No. 4 Mason Espinoza, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 5-1. Lost to No. 5 Joe Buck, Clovis, by decision, 7-4, to place sixth.
182
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, senior (6-1): Defeated Logan Corona, Gilroy-Christopher, by fall at 0:24; Defeated Kymari Rhodes, Oakland Tech, by fall at 0:33; Defeated Wes Burford, Oakdale, by decision, 9-3. Defeated No. 8 Alex Munoz, Valencia, by decision, 12-8. Lost to No. 4 Sonny Kling, Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs, by fall at. Next: Defeats Jonathan Rocha, Clovis-Buchanan, by default. Defeated No. 3 Thomas Sandoval, Vacaville, by fall at 0:31, to place third.
220
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, junior (6-1): Defeated Anthony Cowan, Linden, by fall at 3:54; Defeated Joseph Wynn-Wilson, Pacifica-Terra Nova, by fall at 1:45; Defeated Elijah Vinoray, San Diego-Patrick Henry, by major decision, 8-0. Defeated No. 7 Joseph Ellis, Napa-Vintage, by fall at 1:34. Lost to No. 3 Kannon Campbell, Clovis-Buchanan, by decision, 5-2. Defeated Rayhan Jaleel, Vallejo, by fall at 4:34. Defeated Henry Sturn, Mission Viejo-Trabuco Hills, by decision, 4-2, to place third for the second straight season.
285
Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, sophomore (6-1): Defeated Reagan Dunten, Susanville-Lassen, by forfeit; Defeated Silas Akins, Centennial, by fall at 0:33. Lost to No. 1 Daniel Herrera, Palm Desert, by fall at 2:54. Defeated Joey Chacon, Clovis West, by fall at 0:54. Defeated No. 4 Adam Farha, Poway, by fall at 0:19. Defeated No. 2 Zachary Limon, Clovis, by forfeit. Defeated Evan Glines, Vista del Lago, to place third.
Silas Akins, Centennial, senior (3-2): Defeated No. 9 Jerry Witty, San Pedro, by decision, 2-1 UTB. Lost to No. 8 Adam Stanley, Bakersfield, by fall at 0:33. Defeated Tevita Taufa, San Marcos, by decision, 3-1, sudden victory. Defeated Declan Follette, Laguna Creek, by decision, 8-2. Eliminated with loss to No. 3 Isaiah Morales, Lemoore, by fall at 0:29, in Consolation 8, Round II.
Girls
101
Monee Cordero, Highland, junior (3-3): Defeated Nathalie Erazo, Huntington Beach-Marina, by decision, 6-4. Defeated Charis Tolentino, Oceanside-Coastal Academy, by fall at 0:53. Lost to No. 3 Kaiya Maggini, Loomis-Del Oro, by fall at 0:51. Defeated Savannah Talmadge, Walnut Creek-Northgate, by fall at 2:08. Lost to No. 7 Olivia Lopez, Los Angeles-Hamilton, by fall at 0:41. Lost to No. 1 Avy Perez, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, to place eighth.
Kaila Delfin, Garces, freshman (3-2): Lost to Jazmine Turner, Modesto-Grace Davis, by fall at 5:14. Defeated Isabel Espinoza, Anaheim-Esperanza, by decision, 7-3. Defeated Sophia Villoria, Vacaville-Will C. Wood, by fall at 1:56. Defeated Karissa McDaniel, Fairfield-Armijo, by fall at 4:54. Eliminated with loss to No. 1 Avy Perez, Lake Balboa-Birmingham, by fall at 5:00, in Consolation 8, Round II.
126
Kaydence Boyd, Garces, senior (3-3): Defeated Hailey Aguayo, Roseville-Woodcreek, by fall at 0:36. Defeated Zitlali Sarmiento, Norwalk, by decision, 6-0. Lost to No. 2 Baya Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by fall at 3:31. Defeated Katrina Cortez, Corona, by major decision, 13-2. Lost to No. 6 Tamara Grace, Gilroy, by decision, 5-0. Lost to Alondra Juarez, Salinas-Alisal, by decision, 10-8, TB2, to place eighth.
131
Ce Ariah Sands, Golden Valley, senior (6-1): Defeated Renice Gonzalez, Ontario-Colony, by fall at 0:35. Defeated Alyssa Jones, San Diego-Rancho Bernardo, by fall at 1:09. Lost to No. 6 Gabryella Austin, Turlock-Pitman, by decision, 5-2. Defeated Eliza Goodwin, Fairfield-Rodriguez, by decision, 2-0. Defeated Renice Gonzalez, Ontario-Colony, by fall at 1:56. Defeated No. 4 Delarie Juarez, Brawley, by fall at 2:16. Defeated Sophia Hejnal, Modesto-Enochs,by decision, 8-2, to place third.
137
Julissa Gonzalez, Shafter, freshman (4-2): Defeated Elyse Flores, Merced-Golden Valley, by fall at 3:30. Defeated No. 6 Kayla Zeidler, Rocklin-Casa Grande, by major decision, 10-2. Lost to No. 3 Gianna Dibenedetto, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista, by technical fall, 17-0, 5:01. Defeated Raeanna Halvorson, Durham, by fall at 4:31. Lost to Kayleen Tuavao, Lodi-Tokay, by major decision, 9-0. Defeated Arianna McPike, Millbrae-Mills, by major decision, 11-3, to finish seventh.
160
Audrey Chavez, Golden Valley, senior (3-3): Defeated Layla Lorenzo, Santa Ana-Segerstrom, by fall at 1:15. Defeated Marylu Franklin, Pleasanton-Foothill, by fall at 0:57. Lost to Juliana Marquez, San Dimas, by decision, 6-4, sudden victory. Defeated Daisy Ayala, South El Monte, by fall at 0:21. Lost to No. 2 Sophia Yurkovich, Brentwood-Liberty, by major decision, 12-0. Lost to No. 8 Kiley McClain, Vista-Rancho Buena Vista, by fall at 3:47, to place eighth.
170
Julissa Perez, Mira Monte, freshman (4-2): Defeated Laura Totty, American Canyon, by fall at 4:59. Defeated Aurora Hardy, San Diego-Torrey Pines, by fall at 5:21. Lost to No. 1 Kaley Rice, San Dimas, by fall at 4:22. Defeated No. 6 Kiara Daniels, Los Banos, by decision, 4-3. Lost to Abena Adu, Quartz Hill, by fall at 0:24. Defeated Angela Gutierrez, Gridley, by decision, 8-6, sudden victory, to place seventh.
189
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, senior (4-1): Defeated Grace Mercado, Fairfield-Armijo, by fall at 1:56. Defeated Gabby O’Connell, Wildomar-Elsinore, by decision, 2-0. Defeated Emma Ford, Fair Oaks-Bella Vista, by fall at 1:56. Defeated No. 2 Salana Camacho, Visalia-Golden West, by fall at 1:37. Lost to No. 4 Saiheron Preciado-Meza, Huntington Beach-Marina, by fall at 1:56, to finish as state runner-up.
Briana Alvarado, Highland, freshman (5-2): Defeated Isabell Sosa, Montebello-Schurr, by fall at 4:31. Defeated Emma Smith, San Jose-Del Mar, by fall at 1:16. Lost to No. 1 Alex Perez, Encinitas-La Costa Canyon, by decision, 4-1. Defeated Madison Robinson, Sanger, iby fall at 4:19. Defeated Angelique Trueblood, Pleasant Valley, by decision, 5-0. Defeated No. 2 Salana Camacho, Visalia-Golden West, by fall at 2:29. Lost to No. 1 Alex Perez, La Costa Canyon, by decision, 4-1, to place fourth.
235
Fernanda Canedo, Ridgeview, junior (3-2): Defeated Honey Orduno Rivas, El Cajon Valley, by fall at 2:25. Lost to No. 5 Destiny Marquez, Huntington Beach-Marina, by fall at 3:25. Defeated Savannah Etheridge, Hesperia-Sultana, by fall at 4:37; Defeated Aiyanna Beane, American Canyon, by fall at 0:59. Eliminated with a loss to Julia Gomez, East Nicolaus, by fall at 2:23, in Consolation 8, Round II.