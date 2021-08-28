Frontier withstands fourth quarter onslaught, edges Santa Maria-St. Joseph 35-33

A team that starts each of its first two drives on the opponent’s 1-yard line shouldn’t be in danger of losing a few quarters later. But that’s the situation Frontier stumbled into on Friday at home against Santa Maria-St. Joseph, before squeaking by with a 35-33 win.
“They fought back hard, and we held on for dear life,” Titans head coach Chris Bandy said.
Knights receiver Travis Royal (seven catches, three touchdowns) secured two fourth-quarter scores as St. Joseph (0-2) put up 20 consecutive points. But he couldn’t reel in a two-point conversion midway through the quarter on a low throw from sophomore quarterback Caden Cuccia. And that provided the margin of victory for Frontier, as the lead it built through aggressive defense in the first half proved insurmountable.
The Knights gifted Frontier (2-0) two early touchdowns. After the opening kickoff bounced off St. Joseph returner Malakai Langley and out of bounds at the 6, the Knights bungled a handoff on the second play of the game. Arturo Terrazas recovered, and Frontier quarterback Vincent Igoa scored on a quarterback sneak. Then the Knights had a punt blocked on their next drive, and Jaykob Jones got a rushing touchdown of his own.
“There (were) a lot of young rookie mistakes that we made that we need to clean up,” St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor said, “so that we can be in a better position at the beginning of the game, not coming back from such a deficit.”
But the Knights weren’t shell-shocked by the opening salvo. Just four plays after the blocked punt, Cuccia found Royal down the right sideline for a 73-yard touchdown to make it 14-6. And after Frontier quarterback Vincent Igoa responded with a meticulous nine-play drive, St. Joseph’s Langley returned the next kickoff for a touchdown, seemingly doubling his speed around midfield to beat the coverage team around the left edge.
“The young men didn’t quit when they could have,” Villasenor said.
The game wasn’t a shootout with steady offenses going blow-for-blow, however. Cuccia threw a pair of second quarter picks to hamper the Knights’ chances, and junior John Appleton returned one for a touchdown to widen the lead to 28-13.
“They tried to run that same route tree on that other side,” Appleton said, “and I just read that inside receiver, and they threw it right to me.”
The game looked out of reach when the Titans emerged from halftime with a clock-killing drive that lasted 11 plays and 6:25, including six carries and a touchdown for senior running back Samuel Marquez, to make it 35-13. Undeterred, the Knights went 63 yards in 14 plays for a Cuccia rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter as their offense found a more consistent rhythm.
But long drives benefit the team in the lead, and St. Joseph soon found itself racing against time. The Knights forced a three-and-out, then scored in just four plays after a short punt and a single play on which the Titans incurred two 15-yard penalties. But Royal couldn’t haul in the two-point conversion as Cuccia threw across his body back toward the middle of the end zone, and the score remained 35-26, a two-score margin.
As Frontier tried to run out the clock, though, Igoa forced a long pass that was picked off by Anthony Moreno. St. Joseph responded with Royal’s third touchdown, as Cuccia put it right on the receiver’s back shoulder to narrow the deficit to 35-33.
But the Knights only had one timeout left, and despite all their second-half errors, a Titans first down would seal it. And on third and 5, the workhorse Marquez, on his 17th and final carry of the day, plowed forward for five yards.
“Definitely had a lot of adversity in there,” Bandy said, “and I’m just proud of the way the guys gutted it out.”
The Knights will be back in Bakersfield looking for their first win on Sept. 10 at Centennial. The Titans will host Tulare Western in another non-league clash on Sept. 3.