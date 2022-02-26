Frontier sophomore Estrada captures state wrestling title

He made it look easy in the final, but the road to a state title was anything but for Frontier sophomore Miguel Estrada.
But the contributing factors of a difficult stretch — the cancellation of wrestling last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a nagging shoulder injury and a tough, bruising semifinal match were all distant memories as Estrada celebrated on the mat Saturday night.
The Titans' seemingly stoic and confident wrestling standout put it all behind him, capping off an undefeated 32-0 season with victory by fall at 3:11 over Santa Maria-Righetti’s Matthew Rodriguez to capture the 145-pound title at the CIF State Championships at Mechanic Bank Arena.
“I’m excited, but honestly, at the end of the day, there was a lot of work that I put into it, so I kind of expected this,” said Estrada, whose goal is to be an Olympic champion some day. “If you want to win Gold someday, you have to be able to handle the pressure.”
On Saturday, he did just that. On the heels of victories at the Central Section Division I and Masters tournaments, Estrada was at his best with the match on the line.
Trailing 1-0 after an early escape in the second period, Estrada scored a quick takedown and quickly pinned Rodriguez to the mat, as the large arena crowd roared in approval.
“It’s been an amazing day,” Estrada said. “My family came down to watch, so I definitely didn’t want to lose in front of them.”
Estrada opened the three-day event with a pair of victories by fall, and cruised into the semifinals with a 7-1 victory over No. 9 Clemente Holguin of Morgan Hill-Sobrato.
But things got a whole lot tougher on Saturday morning, when a physical match No. 5 Zachary Parker of Fountain Valley pushed Estrada to the brink. The match was stopped a few times to attend to a stubborn bloody nose that Estrada suffered midway through the match. But after three overtimes, Estrada scored an escape and held on for a 4-3 victory.
“I definitely went through some adversity, a lot of it came unexpected,” Estrada said. “It was a little overwhelming to a certain extend, so I had to keep my cool. It was definitely a good learning curve.
“Now I’m going to go home and eat lots of food. This cutting weight kind of sucks.”
Bakersfield High junior Tye Monteiro’s road to the final was a lot less dramatic. He went 3-0 on the opening day, winning by fall each time, and then scored a major decision to reach Saturday’s semifinal round.
In his opening match of the day, Monteiro won a 7-3 decision over No. 3 Timothy McDonnell of Fountain Valley, raising his arms in celebration and encouraging the pro-Driller — and pro-Monteiro crowd — to cheer even louder.
But in the final, Monteiro’s fortune turned during the final seconds of the third period. Tied 2-2 against top-seeded Joseph Martin of Clovis-Buchanan, the No. 2 seeded Driller found himself out of position and Martin scored a takedown to win the match — and the 182-pound state title.
“It was a tough little go there, but … that last takedown he got, it was bad timing for me,” said Monteiro, who handed Martin (46-1) his only loss of the season in the Masters last week. “I was about to shoot and it kind of left me open for his offense.”
Martin scored first in the match and took a 2-0 lead with a reversal, but Monteiro scored a late escape in the second period and then tied the match at 2-2 just 12 second into the final period. But just 37 seconds later, Martin took Monteiro to the mat for a takedown to take the lead for good with 11 seconds left in the match.
“Things happen, it just didn’t work out for me,” said Monteiro, who became the first Garces wrestler to place at the state tournament when he finished eighth as a freshman at 152. He transferred to BHS during his sophomore year. “I always have to look on the bright side a little bit. I’m pretty proud of myself, but the ultimate goal wasn’t achieved, so I’m not satisfied.”
It was a big day for a trio of Bakersfield High wrestlers, with sophomore’s Michael Murillo and Jake Honey joining Monteiro on the podium.
Murillo, the Central Section Masters champion, entered the meet as the No. 5 seed at 195, but won his first three matches to earn a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.
After suffering a loss by fall at 1:04 to top-seeded Cody Merrill of Brawley, Murillo recovered to defeat No. 6 Ryland Whitworth of Fountain Valley by fall at 4:59 and then out-pointed No. 3 Ben Vegas-Sanchez of Palo Cedro-Foothill to finish third.
Honey also started the tournament off strong, posting a pair victories on the opening day to reach the quarterfinals at 152. Unfortunately, the 10th-seeded Honey was matched up with No. 2 Sloan Swan of Clovis-Buchanan, the section Masters champion, and lost a 9-1 major decision to drop into the consolation bracket.
Honey opened Day 3 with a major decision victory of himself, scoring a 13-1 win over No. 12 Devhante Hayes of San Diego-Mira Mesa, but dropped his final matches, including a disappointing 8-7 decision to No. 9 Gavin Fernandez of Concord-De La Salle in the consolation semifinals. Honey led 7-2 late in the match, but Fernandez rallied with an escape, reversal and near fall to post the narrow win.
Ridgeview also had a strong showing for the girls, with senior Maliya Castillo and Monique Bravo Lerena each winning medals.
Castillo, who was fifth at 170 in 2020 as a sophomore, finished fourth this year, losing her third-place match to top-seeded Alyssa Arana of San Fernando by fall at 4:50.
The Wolf Pack standout, who was seeded fourth, won her first two matches of the tournament by fall to reach the quarterfinals. After losing to No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble, she recovered to win two matches to secure her best finish at the state tournament.
Bravo Lerena cruised into the quarterfinals with a pair of falls at 235, but was defeated by top-seeded Annika Miles of Elk Grove to drop into the consolation round. She rebounded to pin her first two opponents on Saturday before No. 2 aleria Rocha of El Cajon Valley knocked her into the fifth-place match, where she won by fall at 0:36 over Angelina Leal of Chula Vista-Olympian.
Golden Valley’s Naomi Roby also had a solid showing, placing fourth as the No. 6 seed at 189.
She opened the tournament with three victories to reach the championship semifinals before losing to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr. She moved into the third-place match with a victory by fall at 4:19 over Jessica Mendieta of Napa-Vintage, before losing to No. 4 Saiheron Preciado-Meza of Lakewood.
Unseeded Yazmine Perez of Mira Monte was perhaps the most impressive of the competitors. The Lions senior shook off an opening match loss to No. 2 Taydem Khamjoi of Stockton-Cesar Chavez, and won five straight matches to assure a medal.
Unfortunately, she injured her ribs in her second match of the day on Saturday, a win by fall at 2:35 over Riley Rangel of Ripon. She was forced to forfeit her chance to compete for third, but decided to give it a try in the fifth-place match.
“I have a really high pain tolerance so I usually just push through,” said Perez, fighting back tears of pain. “I’m upset that I didn’t get to wrestle for third, but I’m happy to be hear, although I’m not really showing it (right now). I think I might have tore something.”
Trailing 4-0, Perez cut the lead to two points with an early takedown and closed out the match by pinning Oriyana Castex of El Grove-Laguna Creek to place fifth.
“I trained when their was COVID, and I pushed through,” Perez said “I worked hard to get here and I (figured) I might as well do something about it.”
Note: Centennial’s Justin Vecere (220) and Highland’s Kadence Boyd (126) were awarded the CIF Pursuing Victory with Honor award.
Here’s a detailed look at how the local Day 3 wrestlers fared at this year’s CIF State Championships:
Girls wrestling
111
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sr. (2-2): No. 6 seed eliminated in the Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 0:53 over Jennifer Reyes of Elk Grove-Franklin; Won by 6-0 decision over Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview.
Friday’s match: Lost an 8-3 decision to No. 3 Anaya Falcon of Walnut.
Saturday’s match: Loses by fall at 1:56 to Karissa Turnwall of Paloma Valley.
137
Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr. (2-2): No. 5 seed eliminated in Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall over Jolene Juarez of Corona-Centennial. Won a 10-8 decision over Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor.
Friday’s match: Lost by fall at 1:54 to No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley.
Saturday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:49 to No. 2 Taydem Khamjoi of Stockton-Cesar Chavez.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sr. (6-2): Finished fifth.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:31 to No. 2 Taydem Khamjoi of Stockton-Cesar Chavez.
Friday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:47 at Juliana Sanchez of Carson. Won by fall at 1:48 over Ariana McPike of Millbrae-Mills. Won a 4-1 decision over Alina Solis of Chula Vista-Olympian.
Saturday’s matches: Won a 9-2 decision over No. 6 Arianna Reyes of North Salinas. Won by fall at 2:35 over Riley Rangel of Ripon. Injury forfeit (ribs) to No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley. Won by fall at 3:52 over Oriyana Castex of Elk Grove-Laguna Creek.
170
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview (5-2), senior: No. 4 seed finished fourth.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 3:06 over Valentina Ortega of Galt. Won by fall at 5:24 over Mia Delgado of South El Monte.
Friday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:35 to No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Saturday’s matches: Won by fall at 4:19 over Destiny Ware of San Marcos. Won by fall at 4:13 over Foshay Mallard of San Diego-Crawford. Won a 3-2 decision over No. 3 Jacklyn Green of Visalia-Golden West. Lost by fall at 4:50 to No. 1 Alyssa Arana of San Fernando.
189
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr. (3-2): No. 7 seed eliminated in Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 7-6 decision to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr.
Friday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:00 over Alison Richter of Woodside. Won a 2-0 decision over Elora Parises of Lodi in a sudden victory. Won by fall at 4:26 over Magdalena Hernandez of Los Banos.
Saturday’s match: Lost a 1-0 decision to No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, jr. (4-2): No. 6 seed finished fourth.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs. Won by fall at 3:51 over Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy.
Friday’s match: Won a 4-3 decision over No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Saturday’s matches: Lost by fall at 1:36 to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr. Won by fall at 4:19 over Jessica Mendieta of Napa-Vintage. Lost by fall at 3:31 to No. 4 Saiheron Preciado-Meza of Lakewood.
235
Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, sr. (5-2): No. 8 seed finished fifth.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:38 over Amber Guglielmi of Colfax to advance to the round of 16 at 235. Won by fall at 4:28 over Karen Garcia of Riverside-Norte Vista.
Friday’s match: Lost by fall at 5:03 to top-seeded Annika Miles of Elk Grove.
Saturday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:39 over Salana Camacho of Modesto-Beyer. Won by fall at 2:16 over Illana Serrano of Salinas-Alisal. Lost by fall at 0:56 to No. 2 Valeria Rocha of El Cajon Valley. Won by fall at 0:36 over Angelina Leal of Chula Vista-Olympian
Boys wrestling
113
Aiden Simmons, Bakersfield, fr. (2-2): Eliminated in Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won 4-2 sudden victory over No. 7 Jacob Jones of San Diego-Rancho Bernardo. Won a 9-6 decision over Tyler Riley of Vacaville.
Friday’s match: Lost a 7-1 decision to No. 2 Dominic Mendez of Santa Maria-Righetti.
Saturday’s match: Lost a 9-7 decision to No. 12 Damian Alvarez of Selma.
126
Christian Herrera, Bakersfield, soph. (4-2): Eliminated in the Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 6-2 decision over No. 13 Anthony Pererya of Lake Elsinore-Lakeside. Won a 3-0 decision to Jaden Felipe of San Jose-Bellarmine Prep. Lost to No. 4 Michael Torres of Oakdale.
Friday’s matches: Won a 5-1 decision over Levi Waller of Heritage. Won an 8-5 decision over Robert Estrada of Palmdale-Highland.
Saturday’s match: Lost a 10-2 major decision to No. 7 Grigor Cholakyan of Bellflower-St. John Bosco.
145
Miguel Estrada, Frontier, soph. (5-0): No. 1 seed won the state championship with a 32-0 record.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 2:00 over Nick Rodriguez of San Diego-Cathedral Catholic. Won by fall at 2:36 over Josiah Hurd of Livermore-Granada.
Friday’s match: Won a 7-1 decision over No. 9 Clemente Holguin of Morgan Hill-Sobrato.
Saturday’s matches: Won a 4-3 decision in overtime over. No. 5 Zachary Parker of Fountain Valley. Won by fall at 3:11 over No. 7 Matthew Rodriguez of Santa Maria-Righetti.
152
Jake Honey, Bakersfield, soph. (4-3): No. 10 seed finished eighth.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 5-4 decision over Noah Pettit of Durham. Won by major decision over Billy Dean of Rancho Santa Margarita-Tesoro. Won a 2-0 decision over No. 7 Laird Root of Poway.
Friday’s match: Lost a 9-1 major decision to No. 2 Sloan Swan of Clovis-Buchanan.
Saturday’s match: Won a 13-1 major decision over No. 12 Devhante Hayes of San Diego-Mira Mesa. Lost an 8-7 decision to No. 9 Gavin Fernandez of Concord-De La Salle. Lost a 5-2 decision to No. 6 Jackson Morgan of Livermore-Granada.
160
Luke Combs, Frontier, sr. (3-2): No. 9 seed eliminated in the Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 16-1 technical fall over Elijah Thorp of San Pedro. Lost 3-2 decision to No. 8 Adrien Reyes of Clovis.
Friday’s matches: Won a 10-1 major decision over Dakodah Hazen of Dublin. Won a 7-0 decision over David Aberouette of San Francisco-Riordan.
Saturday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:11 to No. 6 Mason Espinoza of Clovis-Buchanan.
182
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield, jr. (5-1): No. 2 seed finished as runner-up with a 38-5 record.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 2:26 over Ethan Hoffman of Pleasanton-Foothill. Won by fall at 0:14 over Periyon Davis Oakland-Castlemont. Won by fall at 1:14 over No. 15 Ethan Gregg of Hemet.
Friday’s match: Won by 14-4 major decision over No. 7 Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco.
Saturday’s matches: Won a 7-3 decision over No. 3 Timothy McDonnell of Fountain Valley. Lost a 4-2 decision to No. 1 Joseph Martin of Clovis-Buchanan.
195
Michael Murillo, Bakersfield, soph. (5-1): No. 5 seed finished third.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 5:40 over Larry Clark of Pine Valley-Mountain Empire. Won by 7-0 decision over Jackson Burgess of Folsom-Vista Del Lago.
Friday’s match: Won a 7-0 decision over No. 13 Robert Pratt of Brawley.
Saturday’s matches: Lost by fall at 1:04 No. 1 Cody Merrill of Gilroy. Won by fall at 4:59 over No. 6 Ryland Whitworth of Fountain Valley. Won a 5-3 decision over No. 3 Ben Vega-Sanchez of Palo Cedro-Foothill.
220
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, sr. (3-2): No. 16 seed eliminated in the Consolation round of 8 #2.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:33 over Jacob Rios of Woodland Hills-El Camino Real. Lost by 6-4 decision to Caden Rogers of Clovis-Buchanan.
Friday’s matches: Won by fall at 2:06 over No. 13 Achilles Clarke of Turlock-Pitman. Won an 8-2 decision over: No. 9 Francis Frank of Elk Grove.
Saturday’s match: Lost a 8-3 decision to No. 3 Mark Marin of Clovis.