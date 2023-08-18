Frontier quarterback Malakhi Statler peered deep downfield, spotted a wide-open Malcolm Watkins and fired a perfectly placed spiral that the speedy sophomore wide receiver hauled in before racing to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.
And just like that the visiting Titans jumped out to 7-0 lead only 26 seconds into their season opener against North.
It was a preview of things to come as Frontier’s big-play offensive attack overpowered the Stars 45-14 on Thursday night.
“We played really well,” Frontier coach Chris Bandy said. “Got it clicking on offense and played pretty fast and did some good things.”
Statler passed for 334 yards and five touchdowns in the lopsided win.
“He’s just one of those guys who makes plays,” Bandy said. “He’s a great football player. He’s done a great job. He knows our offense really well right now and he’s got everybody clicking in the right way.”
Watkins had three catches for 158 yards and two TDs, including an 83-yard touchdown grab that gave the Titans a 25-14 lead late in the first half, one play after a 69-yard TD run by North’s Dillon Kyle cut the Frontier lead to 19-14.
Watkins’ long scoring play was followed immediately by a North three-and-out. The Titans quickly seized on the opportunity. Less than a minute later they struck again with Statler connecting with Nsongbeh Ginyui on a quick slant for a two-yard touchdown that was setup by a 29-yard pass completion to Talan Ramirez.
Despite absorbing 263 yards and four touchdowns from Statler in the first half, North was still in the game at halftime.
But the Stars faint hopes of pulling out a comeback victory were quickly extinguished when Frontier scored touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half, turning a 31-14 lead at the intermission into a 31-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
“We just came out here, executed as a team and balled-out, both sides of the ball,” Statler said.
Overall, the Titans had five touchdowns of 35 yards or more. Statler, who didn’t play the fourth quarter, passed for three of them. The other two came on runs by Brycen Tablit, who finished with three carries for 74 yards.
“Our playbook is so open to everybody and everything,” Statler said. “And everybody on this team can score … and tonight showed that.”
The biggest issue for Frontier, other than a determined effort by North, was penalties.
The Titans were flagged nine times for 95 yards.
Frontier was able to overcome most of its missteps and outgained the Stars 441-260.
“When we didn’t get in our own way we seemed to be able to put points on the board,” Bandy said. “We just had a few mistakes in the first half on some drives. They put in the work all summer long and all off-season and it showed tonight.”
Kyle finished with 15 carries for 107 yards. North two quarterbacks, Carson Bennett and Wyatt Haner, combined to complete 11 of 19 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.