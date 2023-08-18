North-5_500013929

Frontier's Malcolm Watkins makes a catch behind North High's Mika Leconi during Thursday night's game.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Frontier quarterback Malakhi Statler peered deep downfield, spotted a wide-open Malcolm Watkins and fired a perfectly placed spiral that the speedy sophomore wide receiver hauled in before racing to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown.

And just like that the visiting Titans jumped out to 7-0 lead only 26 seconds into their season opener against North.

