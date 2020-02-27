Coaches are constantly preaching to their athletes to not look ahead; stay in the moment and don’t overlook the person or team in front of you.
But in Christian Landin’s case, you really couldn’t blame him for breaking that rule, especially when the brackets for the CIF State Wrestling Championships were announced earlier this week.
As chance would have it, the 170-pound bracket placed Landin on a collision course with Tulare-Mission Oak’s Nicolas Zavala, who had defeated Landin in the Central Section Division 1 and Masters championships the past two weeks.
So when the two met again on Thursday evening in the second round of the state tournament, this time Landin was ready.
The Frontier junior, who lost to the seventh-seeded Zavala 2-0 at Masters just five days ago, had just enough to turn the tables, winning a 7-6 decision to reach the quarterfinals and knocking his nemesis into the consolation round.
“I knew it was going to be a tough day, especially going into my second match, but all week we’ve been working with (Frontier) Coach Carlo (Franciotti),” said Landin, who is seeded 10th. I knew against Nico that I’d have to win in the third, and that’s what I did.
“I knew he was going to get tired and I knew I just had to keep my composure and push him, and I knew he’d break and I’d eventually take him down and win the match. I knew what I had to do to beat him.”
Landin’s reward? A match against No. 2 seed Joseph Martin from Clovis-Buchanan in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals.
“Now I know where I am and where I stand,” Landin said “And I know I could be on the podium this year, so I just have to get back to work (Friday).”
Landin’s upset victory helped him crash what was otherwise an all-Bakersfield High party. Of the five area wrestlers that advanced to the quarterfinals, four are Drillers.
Landin will be joined on the opposite side of the 170-pound bracket by No. 4 seed Jarad Priest, who pinned both of his opponents on Thursday. He will face No. 5-seeded Alex Hernandez of Poway in the quarterfinals. Hernandez won the San Diego Section Masters title last weekend.
In addition to Priest, teammates Cade Lucio (138 pounds), Justin Darter (220) and Josiah Hill (285) also advanced to the quarterfinals.
Hill, the top seeded heavyweight, pinned Imperial’s Wolfgang Horner in 1:22 in his opener and then scored a 9-5 decision over Hanford’s Travone Houston in the round of 16.
“It’s just a matter of getting through things and wrestling as hard as I can,” Hill said. “At the end of this tournament, it’s all in the hands of God. There’s nothing more that I can do to prepare. There’s really nothing else I can do but wrestle my hardest and give all glory to God.”
Making the quarterfinals is nothing new for Hill, who lost to the eventual champion in the quarters last year and placed seventh.
“Winning boosts my confidence, but at the same time I have to stay humble and know that these guys are here for the same reason I am, and that’s to win a state championship,” Hill said. “And they’re going to give it 100 just as much as I’m going to give it 100. So it’s just going to be a fight out there.”
Notes
Clovis-Buchanan, who has won the last four state titles, leads the team standings after Day 1. The Bears have 107 points, followed by Poway (96.5), Clovis (82.5), Bellflower-St. John Bosco (80.5) and Clovis North (62). Bakersfield High is seventh (49.5) and Frontier is 18th (26).
