CIF State Wrestling Championships

At Mechanics Bank Arena

FRIDAY’S SESSION 2

Doors open for general admission: 8 a.m.

Tickets: Adults start at $14; high school students, children (5-and-older), seniors (65-and-older) start at $10.

Boys consolation rounds: 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Girls consolation rounds: 9:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals, consolation rounds: 3:45-6:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S SESSION 3

Doors open for general admission: 8 a.m.

Tickets: Adults start at $15; high school students, children (5-and-older), seniors (65-and-older) start at $10.

Consolation rounds: 9-11 a.m.

Championship semifinals: 11 a.m.-noon

Consolation semifinals: Noon-1 p.m.

Third, fifth, seventh-place matches: 1-3 p.m.

SATURDAY'S SESSION 4

Admission: Arena will be cleared at 3 p.m., and reopen for the finals at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults start at $15; high school students, children (5-and-older), seniors (65-and-older) start at $11.

Championship finals: 6-9 p.m.

Note: Ticket prices are for each session. Two separate tickets must be purchased for Sessions 3 and 4. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event or in advance via Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena) Box Office and AXS.

Parking: $10 daily; $40 for an RV.

Online coverage: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/cif