Frontier vs Hanford Football

Frontier quarterback Malakhi Statler reaches for the pylon during a run in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled a touchdown, but was called back after the Titans were flagged for holding on the play

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Facing a high-powered Hanford offense that was averaging 60 points a game, Frontier put together a game plan to try to slow them down and it worked to perfection.

The Titans dominated both sides of the ball, registering six sacks and forcing two fumbles, and senior quarterback Malakhi Statler threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns to power Frontier to a 35-6 victory.