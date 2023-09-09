Facing a high-powered Hanford offense that was averaging 60 points a game, Frontier put together a game plan to try to slow them down and it worked to perfection.
The Titans dominated both sides of the ball, registering six sacks and forcing two fumbles, and senior quarterback Malakhi Statler threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns to power Frontier to a 35-6 victory.
“It’s a great team win,” said Titans coach Chris Bandy, whose team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017. “I mean I’m super proud of our guys. We were a little banged up and guys just stepped up and balled out tonight.”
Frontier wasted little time setting the tone for the game. After forcing the Bullpups (3-1) to a three-and-out on their opening possession, Nsongbeh Ginyui returned the ensuing punt 62 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Hanford was forced to punt again on its next possession and the Titans followed with an 11-play, 57-yard drive, capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass from Statler to Talan Ramirez.
Statler also threw scoring passes to Malcolm Watkins from 12 yards and then connected with Ginyui on a 31-yard TD to build Frontier’s lead to 28-0 with 1:35 left in the first half.
Statler finished 25 of 31 passing, throwing completions to nine different receivers. Kai Ramirez had five catches for a team-high 55 yards, Watkins had five receptions for 54 yards and Ramirez added five catches for 42 yards to lead the receiving corps.
The defense was equally as impressive, pressuring Bullpups quarterback Daniel Gomez all night. Bryan Holley and Easton Conley had two sacks apiece, limiting the damage from what had been a high-powered machine in Hanford’s previous three games this season when the team scored at least 70 points twice and averaged 417 total yards per game.
“We kind of knew coming in that they hadn’t been challenged with guys that we believe we have as far as skill guys that can cover their skill guys — because they’ve got some dudes over there, but we do, too and we showed it tonight,” Bandy said. “They covered man-to-man almost all night and locked down some really good players, and played great and got after a really good quarterback, put pressure on him and definitely played physical football.”
Gomez finished 12 of 21 passing for 194 yards, but a large chunk of that came on an 88-yard touchdown pass to Albert Richardson with 41 seconds left in the third quarter that made it 28-6. The extra point was blocked.
“Ya, I don’t think that was ever thought that “we would hold them to six points),” Bandy said. “We’re just really proud of our guys. Six points against that team is pretty darned special, I think.”
Frontier followed up Hanford’s lone touchdown with a score of its own, eating up 10:23 off the clock with an 18-play, 68-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Brycen Tablit with 2:15 to play. Five different Titans players had carries on the possession, with just one passing attempt. Tablit finished with a team-high 58 yards rushing on 17 carries.
“We challenged our O-line and told them at halftime that we have to be able to run the ball to the finish,” Bandy said. “When you have a lead, that’s what you have to do, be able to run the ball and eat up the clock and our guys up front, they were warriors today.”
It was a far cry from last season’s 49-47 loss at Hanford, where the Bullpups scored the game’s first 24 points.
“Last year in the first half they caught us off guard with how fast they played and the tempo they played with,” Bandy said. “And this year, coming into it we obviously knew what we had to prepare for in practice and our scout team guys and practice guys did a great job of showing the tempo and working really hard in practice, and that was a huge help for us.”
Going forward, the Titans will look to continue their momentum when they travel to play Independence next week, followed by a bye and a home game with Ridgeview before opening South Yosemite River League play.
“I think (the win) reiterates our belief of how good we can be,” Bandy said. “We’re still not there. We still have a lot of things to clean up … but I think it shows that we’re on the right path. But you have to forget about a big win like this quickly and move on to the next week, so that’s what we’re going to do.”