 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frontier outlasts BHS for wild road win, 27-24

They had to endure delays due to excessive heat, injuries, penalties and a slow-and-steady comeback from Bakersfield High.

But when all was said and done, the Frontier Titans walked out of Griffith Field with a road win, 27-24 over the Drillers, just before the stroke of midnight.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases