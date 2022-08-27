Frontier outlasts BHS for wild road win, 27-24

They had to endure delays due to excessive heat, injuries, penalties and a slow-and-steady comeback from Bakersfield High.
But when all was said and done, the Frontier Titans walked out of Griffith Field with a road win, 27-24 over the Drillers, just before the stroke of midnight.
"It was a battle," Frontier coach Chris Bandy said. "We hung on for dear life, but we ended up on top again. Our kids, their intestinal fortitude showed tonight."
As Bandy put it, the Titans were at their best with their backs against the wall. They limited BHS to a field goal on a 13-play drive that ate up more than half the first quarter, but the third quarter was when Frontier really shone. The Titans forced another field goal on one drive, got a goal-line stand on a second and recovered a fumble inside the 10 on a third.
That allowed the Titans to retain their slim lead for the remainder of the game.
Frontier's defense held BHS star running back Tybo Rogers — back after missing last week due to a violation of team rules — to 26 rushing yards (ignoring a recovery on a fumbled snap) and 12 receiving in the first half, but the Drillers used him to spread the field in the second and he picked up another 66 total yards and two touchdowns.
"We gave up some chunk plays and stuff," Bandy said, "and a kid like Tybo, you can't really stop him, you just try to contain him the best you can."
For Frontier, Malakhi Statler had one touchdown rushing and one passing, with his biggest plays through the air coming to freshman Kobie Watson. But the Titans' biggest highlights of the night came on special teams.
Not only did Frontier block two extra points and recover its own short kickoff at one point, John Appleton returned the game's opening kickoff for a touchdown to set the tone early on. He backpedaled to his goal line, fielded the kick, and followed his blocks straight down the left sideline.
"I always tell the kids, 'You know, early in the season, you can win games on special teams,'" Bandy said.
The Titans looked to pour it on early when they stripped BHS quarterback Tye Monteiro was on a keeper on the Drillers' second play. Statler connected twice with Devin Cockren to set up a short touchdown run for Brycen Tablit and suddenly Frontier was up 13-0.
Monteiro and Rogers led BHS down to a Mekai Dallas field goal, but after the teams traded punts, Statler hit Watson on a lob in man-to-man coverage for a 38-yard pass down to the 8-yard line, then scored on a quarterback keeper three plays later.
The Drillers responded with some of their best runs of the night: a 24-yarder from Monteiro, then a strong, agile 32-yard touchdown from Brison Abbott to cut the deficit to 20-9. And with BHS slated to receive the ball after halftime, Frontier missed a field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
Sure enough, BHS started much faster in the third period, using two passes, two runs and a personal foul to reach Frontier's 13-yard line in just four plays. The Drillers then got just 3 yards from their next three and settled for another Dallas chip shot.
Frontier hit a wall when BHS stuffed Samuel Marquez on third down, and the ensuing punt went 3 yards. But it was the same story on a different drive for the Drillers: a 30-yard keeper for Monteiro with four broken tackles, followed by four rushes for minus-3 yards at the goal line when they had a chance to tie the game. Then again on their next drive, when a solid punt return by Harvey Rogers III set them up at Frontier's 15, only for BHS to suffer an immediate turnover.
That was followed by Statler's crowning achievement, a nine-play, 90-yard drive on which he threw for 75 of those yards and a touchdown to make it 27-12.
The game was still very much within reach for BHS, which got a quick Monteiro-to-Rogers touchdown. But the Drillers couldn't convert the critical two-point conversion, which left the margin at two possessions.
Still, with plenty of the fourth quarter left, Monteiro himself picked off Statler on a botched play-action screen, with Frontier faltering in the red zone this time. Then, after a tortuous drive that featured back-to-back-to-back Titans penalties, an interception, a fumble and a lengthy injury delay, Monteiro and Rogers connected again to narrow the margin to 27-24 with just over three minutes remaining.
The Drillers couldn't chase down an onside kick, and on third-and-10, Statler took a bootleg 9 yards to set up his own game-ending quarterback sneak.
The victory provided a measure of payback for Frontier, which was eliminated from the section playoffs by BHS last season. The win brought the Titans to 2-0 entering next week's home tilt with Fresno-Bullard.
BHS fell to 0-2 heading into a bye week.