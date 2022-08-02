Frontier grad Anglin traded to Tigers

Standout left-handed pitcher Kris Anglin, who helped Frontier reach the 2019 Central Section Division I title game, will continue his professional baseball career with a new organization as part of a frenzy of action just before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
A 16th-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, Anglin was dealt to the Detroit Tigers for veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman on Tuesday, just a few hours before the 6 p.m. deadline.
Anglin was 4-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 17 games this season, including 11 starts, splitting time between the Braves’ Single-A affiliate Augusta GreenJackets and their rookie league team in the Florida Complex League. Anglin also spent time on the 7-day injured list earlier this year.
The 2020 Frontier graduate, who will turn 21 next week, was a three-time BVarsity All-Area performer, who originally committed to play at Cal State Bakersfield and later Texas Tech, but wound up pitching one year at Howard College in Texas, a national junior college.
Anglin was 7-0 with a 3.91 ERA at Howard, with 103 strikeouts in 66 ⅔ innings, and was selected as the 487th overall pick by Atlanta following the season. He signed on July 23 of last year and finished off the rookie-ball season pitching in five games, three starts, finishing 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA.
In three-plus seasons at Frontier, Anglin won 15 games with a 2.83 ERA. He was at his best during his junior campaign when he tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts to help the No. 8-seeded Titans upset nationally-ranked Clovis-Buchanan with a 1-0 victory in the section D-I quarterfinals.