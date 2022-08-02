 Skip to main content
Frontier grad Anglin traded to Tigers

Standout left-handed pitcher Kris Anglin, who helped Frontier reach the 2019 Central Section Division I title game, will continue his professional baseball career with a new organization as part of a frenzy of action just before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

A 16th-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves, Anglin was dealt to the Detroit Tigers for veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman on Tuesday, just a few hours before the 6 p.m. deadline.

