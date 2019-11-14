Frontier closed out a solid season with an eighth-place finish in the SoCal Regional girls golf championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on Wednesday afternoon.
The Titans, who won the Southwest Yosemite League and South Area titles, finished second at last week’s Central Section championships.
Amy James led Frontier (477) with an 87, while teammate Thaila Ngyuen shot a 91 on the par-73 course. McKenzie Dalrymple (98), Maci Mills (100) and Allison Bailey (101) round out the Titans’ scores.
In the individual competition, Stockdale’s Iris Han finished tied for 30th with a 7-over-par 80. The sophomore won the SWYL, South Area and Central Section titles this year.
Liberty’s Regan Barton shot and 83, followed by James and Julianna Escobedo of Garces with a 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.