 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frontier baseball uses late surge to beat Ridgeview 6-3 in extra innings

Ridgeview's hitters seemed to settle in as Friday afternoon's game went on.

The problem for the Wolf Pack was that Frontier's did the same thing — and, as it turned out, the Titans' offense improved to a much greater extent.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases