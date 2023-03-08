 Skip to main content
Frontcourt reinforcements still pending for CSUB men

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team made an improbable comeback on Jan. 14 that simply wouldn't have been possible without their Lithuanian forward duo.

After trailing UC San Diego 47-33 midway through the second half, the Roadrunners went on a game-ending 23-5 run. Freshman Ugnius Jarusevicius and redshirt sophomore Creighton transfer Modestas Kancleris combined for 14 of those pivotal points, as Jarusevicius finished with career highs in points (16) and rebounds (seven), asserting himself for a second straight game inside and on the perimeter. Kancleris added 12 points and eight rebounds and it seemed CSUB might have found a new frontcourt formula.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

