Not far from the main entrance to the Kern County Fairgrounds, Manuel Cotta of Bakersfield stood between his two pride and joys — a 1971 Chevy pickup (complete with the original invoice) and a 1977 Cadillac like the first car he used to drive.
A few hundred yards away to the east, Clint Stark of Lake Forest sat in the shade of a tree behind an immaculate customized version of 1940 Ford Woodie worth many times the combined value of Cotta’s pride and joys.
That’s the beauty of car shows such as the 43rd annual Western Street Rod Nationals which began its three-day run on Friday with around 1,500 cars on the ground. More will arrive overnight and promoter Mike Chrispyn said he expects anywhere from 1,600 to 2,000 cars to be on display Saturday.
From unpainted, rusty-looking “rat rods” to classics such as 1959 Corvettes, the always popular mid-50s Chevys, T-buckets, sedans from the ’40s, muscle cars from the ’70s, vintage VWs and souped up, supercharged ’34 Fords, the event is a must see for car enthusiasts.
Any type of car 30 years or older can participate in the show.
“We’re on a 30-year sliding scale,” (1989 and older for this year) Chrispyn said. “The reason we want to do that, is we want to get the younger people involved and they have some of the newer vehicles. It just works better that way. Like anything else, if you don’t change with the times you get left behind.”
For Motta, the event is an opportunity to show off what he considers a family treasure — the ’79 pickup he inherited from his grandfather.
“I still use it as a truck, it’s got a little dent here and there,” he said. “It’s all original but has been repainted once. It’s got the original 350 engine and transmission, 120,000 miles and the original AM/FM radio with one speaker in the dash.”
As for the Caddie, “It’s got an eight-track, I tell people it’s music in a box,” Cotta said.
Across the grounds, Stark’s Woodie started its recreation as a rusted out hulk which was found in the Laguna Canyon creek after El Nino flooding in 1993.
“A gentleman advertised it, I just wanted the front fenders, the hood and cowl,” said Stark. “The rear fenders are stock. Everything else is brand new.”
Stark acquired the rust bucket in 1994 and took 20 years to turn it into a work of art, including $30,000 of word work.
“We got it running two years ago (powered by a Chevy 502 crate motor),” Stark said. “We love to go to car shows out of the area. You go the the local shows and see the same cars. I come up here and it’s beautiful. You get to see new candy.”
