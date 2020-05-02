With everything going on in the world these days surrounding COVID-19, school closures, and of course, the stay-at-home order, it’s hard to make sense of it all.
The same could also be said about the Stockdale volleyball team’s 2019-20 season.
How does a team win just eight games and go 1-9 in Southwest Yosemite League play turn things around the following season, tie for the league title and advance to the Central Section Division 2 championship game?
The turnaround is difficult to explain, but one thing is for certain, longtime Mustangs coach Maria Collatz had her fingerprints all over it.
And for that, and for the countless lives she touched during a 29-year career at Stockdale, Collatz is being recognized as this year’s Merv Alexander coach of the year, an honor bestowed to her as part of the Jim Tyack Awards.
“I was really surprised, that was nice,” said Collatz, who was also named the BVarsity All-Area volleyball coach of the year. “It’s awesome. I’m not used to getting awards. I don’t do this job to get awards, so it’s always nice to get some recognition. It’s such an honor.”
And that’s saying something for Collatz, who has had her share of success as the Mustangs’ only volleyball coach in the school’s history. Since 1991, Stockdale has won 14 league titles and seven Central Section championships.
“It really was (a crazy turnaround),” said Collatz, whose team finished 27-10, a 19-game improvement over the previous year. “I mean we went from 1-9 to 9-1. And honestly I can’t remember having a year like that. This season, everything came together. I knew my team could since last year. It was just a matter of them deciding that they could. So it was a fun season the way it all came together.
“Even though we did well, as a coach, I couldn’t breathe the whole time. It was just one game after another after another. And I was like, ‘why didn’t this happen last year?’ At the same time I was thankful that it happened this year.”
The momentum of the season was a slow-build for the Mustangs. The team opened the season 1-4 after playing a tough schedule against several Southern California volleyball powers.
But things began to turn around when Stockdale returned to the Central Valley and defeated a strong Clovis squad in four sets. It was the start of six straight victories. The team surpassed its win total for the entire season by early September and then opened SWYL play with seven straight wins.
“This past volleyball season started when the previous volleyball season ended,” said Collatz, whose team lost to Bakersfield Christian in the section D-II final in a five-set thriller. “I typically call in my seniors pretty early in the year, maybe February. This year I think I didn just after Christmas break. And I said ‘let’s make a decision to not do this again.’ And then it was a constant (theme) all throughout spring practice. After school, we’d sit down, we’d talk … ‘how are you doing on these goals?’ … ‘what do you think of this?’ … Just constantly having conversations about how things could be different.
“And then we’d actually have comparisons of where I could say, ‘this is the direction we went last year, and you guys know how that felt’ … they didn’t want to do that again. And they were excited about that.”
Ten players experienced the highs and lows of the two seasons, with seniors Kami Marion and Brooklyn Jackson leading the way. The two combined for more than 600 kills and nearly 200 blocks, improving their numbers in virtually every category. The team also received strong contributions from senior setter Emelie Harper, juniors Sammy Gradowitz, Maddy Schonauer, Toni Perier and Ashley Nance, and sophomores Morgan Cole and Grace Townson.
A big reason? Collatz, and her approach to coaching her players.
“She’s very encouraging and she tries to get all that she sees in you, out of you in the four years that you’re there,” said Jackson, an outside hitter who is committed to play at Sonoma State next year. “(After my junior year), we really sat down and talked more about what we wanted to do as a team. We changed what we did just by having a better mentality at practice. And as Coach (Collatz) always says, she tries to out-coach every coach, every game. And some games she does and some games she doesn’t, but that’s always her goal. I love how much she pushes you, because she got a lot out of me. I wasn’t as confident when I walked into Stockdale, and as I’m leaving, (I feel like) I’m the greatest player ever.”
Marion couldn’t agree more.
“She cares about her players, not just skill wise, but mentally,” said Marion, the SWYL’s co-player of the year, who is committed to play middle blocker at Westcliff University in Irvine next year. “She always says to be a good player, you have to have a good mindset on the court. And for the past four years, she’s definitely proven that because she’s talked to so many people about how to be better on and off the court. And for her to do that shows how much she cares about her players. Not just the athlete, but the person. She’s just such a great coach.”
