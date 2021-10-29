From Bakersfield to Hildesheim: Brothers reunited on German gridiron football team

Jake Adelman’s goal was always to play in the NFL. Throughout his standout career at Frontier High School and his stints at Bakersfield College and Friends University, an NAIA school in Wichita, Kansas, Adelman hoped to bring his tenacious safety play to the top of the American football pyramid.
When he got his first chance out of college, it was in a different pyramid altogether.
Adelman met Tom Cudney at an all-star game in 2016. A month later, Cudney was hired as head coach of the Uppsala 86ers in the Superserien, Sweden’s highest level of American football. When the NFL didn’t call, Adelman decided to join him.
“I thought, ‘Hey, why not go play a season, and if I get a call I can always leave,’” Adelman said.
Five years later, Adelman is a fixture in German football, having made his mark in Munich, Dusseldorf and most notably Hildesheim, where he serves as associate defensive coordinator while simultaneously playing safety. And his brother Jared, who came to Europe after playing running back at junior college, has joined him as Hildesheim pushes for promotion to the German Football League 2.
“In the midst of his coaching,” Jared said, “I even looked at him and had a sense of clarity, like, ‘My brother’s really coaching me.’”
American “import” players shoulder great responsibility in German football. Teams consist of locals who generally aren’t paid and play for fun. Imports, limited to two on the field, are charged with instilling an “American mentality” — “you’ll break your bones and want to play,” as Jared puts it — while carrying the team in games.
“A lot of times, you know, European managers, they expect the Americans to be superheroes in a sense of they want you to win every game single-handedly,” Jake said, “and sometimes you gotta remind them it’s not basketball or soccer.”
When Jake first arrived, he wasn’t prepared for the cultural adjustment — not just to football, but architecture, fashion, “anything you can really think of.” But sharing a house in Sweden with fellow imports was one of the best times he’s had in Europe: “There’s nothing like your first experience outside of what you’re comfortable with.”
Adelman recorded six interceptions for Uppsala. But his on-field efforts were tempered by a lack of local enthusiasm.
“I would travel around the city and hand out flyers,” he said, “and people would have no idea that there was an American football team.”
The atmosphere was different when Adelman moved to Germany, first playing in Hildesheim in 2017. Germany isn’t just an emerging market for the NFL but boasts a robust league pyramid topped by the German Football League. And Adelman excelled at the top, leading the Invaders in tackles in 2017 before signing with the Munich Cowboys, coached by Garren Holley. Holley started as a coordinator in Munich just two years out of college, giving him an opportunity he would have waited years for at home.
“Being able to cut my teeth abroad,” Holley said, “it kind of opened up my eyes to, I don’t have to do the (graduate assistant) grind and kill myself working for peanuts here on the state side to be a coordinator and to be a head coach.”
When Holley returned to Munich to assume the top job, the team struggled early but in 2018 returned to the playoffs with Adelman on board — “a cold-blooded individual on the field, a great human off the field,” Holley said.
But playing in Munich, in the south, presented logistical challenges for Adelman, who had started a relationship during his time in Hildesheim. So he migrated to the GFL Nord to play for the newly promoted Düsseldorf Panther — who promptly got relegated without winning a game.
In 2020, Adelman rejoined Hildesheim. Pandemic tumult and competition from the European League of Football meant the Invaders resumed play in 2021 in the third-tier Regionalliga Nord. They also hired a new coach, Bob Madden, a recently retired Ohio businessman and high school coach, who didn’t arrive in Germany until June. But with Adelman and fellow import Reggie Bullock installed as assistants on the ground in Hildesheim, Madden received regular Zoom updates.
“They counseled me on what to expect here,” he said, “that it was going to be different than football in the U.S., and gave me an idea of how it was different, and what needed to be changed in their opinion.”
Jake lobbied the team’s board to find money to bring his brother over, Madden said. Eventually, Jared landed in Hildesheim that summer. He had played one year in Langenfeld in the GFL2 in 2019, an opportunity he secured with Jake acting as his pseudo-agent.
“Two years passed, I went home, I started almost having a normal life, trying to transition, you know, after football, trying to figure out what I’m going to do,” Jared said, “but obviously I had this passion and this urge.”
Jared made his mark from the Invaders’ opener, a 40-0 win in which the Invaders site praised his “starken Laufspiel” (strong running). He and import quarterback Isaiah Weed powered Hildesheim’s offense to four dominant league wins, then a Regionalliga Nord championship, 33-13 over Oldenburg, in which Jake added a pick-six.
But promotion requires that the Invaders conquer the champions of other Regionalligas, and they were shut out by Paderborn Sunday. Now they face a do-or-die game Saturday against the Spandau Bulldogs.
What lies beyond this season? Madden, who has spent the season away from his family, said he’d consider his next move. As for Jake, one former coach believes he can succeed as a leader.
“He’s just going to be able to teach that savviness that he has to these young guys,” Holley said, “and he brings great swagger to the field.”
Jake and Jared’s time in Europe has hardly been characterized by stability. But Jake said the wide-ranging nature of his career has been part of its charm.
“I definitely recommend it to any player that has the opportunity, because this game has allowed me to see a lot of different places, a lot of different cultures,” he said. “And you know, in the end even though I didn’t make it to my main goal, which was the highest level to compete at, I feel like I still won in experiences, because not a lot of people get to see the world.”