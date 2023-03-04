From background to car: Wife of late Hall of Famer Jim McLennan takes run at Famoso for 90th birthday

Dorothy McLennan has spent countless hours at countless drag strips throughout the country over the decades.
But always in the background. Never in a car.
That all changed Saturday afternoon when she celebrated her 90th birthday a day early with a run down the Famoso Drag Strip quarter mile during the 65th March Meet.
The wife of the late Hall of Fame member Jim McLennan attended her first March Meet with Jim in 1959. When her oldest son Bob McLennan asked her what she wanted to do to celebrate her 90th, she said she wanted to go down Famoso Drag Strip.
And not in a door slammer.
She wanted a ride in a dragster so Bob McLennan hired Pure Speed Racing, a division of Rusty Wallace Racing that has a two-seat rear engine dragster and, with Bakersfield’s Kevin Rapozo doing the driving, the family matriarch took her first-ever trip down the quarter-mile, covering the distance in 9.27 seconds at 147 mph.
“Awesome, the thrust was the biggest thing,” she said of her ride with a big smile.
She was strapped in and ready to go when there was an oildown on the track, which took nearly an hour to clean before she could take the journey.
“I wasn’t nervous, I just kept talking to myself,” she said. “There’s nothing you can do. The biggest nightmare at the strip is oildowns. They’re the worst.”
Bob McLennan was beaming from ear to ear as he watched his mom take the lap.
“She almost went faster than we did,” he quipped, noting his Top Fuel team had not yet run quick enough to qualify (nor did they later that day). “She’s a great gal. I’ve been so blessed with my dad, Dorothy, the Miller family (which used to run the track), Blake Bowser and his dad John (current track operators).
“If everybody only knew the huge amount of work that these guys put in at this track and then allow us to put on something like this, it's just incredible. The March Meet … believe me, I travel the nation and this is it.”
As for the competition, there were some impressive runs in the first round of Funny Car, led by Brad Thompson of Visalia.
Thompson, who qualified 11th, threw down the quickest run of eliminations at 5.671 seconds at 254.90 mph to oust Bakersfield’s Kamaka Pocock (5,877/249.16).
Defending race champion and top qualifier Bobby Cottrell advanced with a strong 5.685 and top speed of the meet of 264.62. Kris Krabill was also in the 60s, reaching the quarterfinals with a 5.667 run at 247.97.
California Hot Rod Reunion winner Billy Morris saw his bid for back-to-back wins at Famoso end in the first round as he was beaten by Tony Jurado. Juardo was runner-up to Morris at the CHRR.
Defending Top Fuel Hot Rod Heritage champion Tyler Hilton made his final qualifying attempt a good one — running 5.757 at 250.91 to grab the No. 1 qualifying position. He was not in the show after his first two attempts, and even brushed the wall at about 800 feet on his second attempt.
“I think we found what we needed to find,” Hilton said. “The first two runs we couldn’t get down the track.”
Pete Wittenberg qualified No. 2 for the eight-car field at 5.820, followed by Shawn Bowen (5.838) and Dan Horan (5.840).
Among those not making the field was last year’s winner Bret Williamson and former winner Adam Sorokin.