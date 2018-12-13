When: 7 p.m.
Where: Rabobank Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Gulls record: 8-11-1-1
Condors record: 11-10-0
Series: Bakersfield is 0-2-0
Notes: The Condors will be without defenseman Caleb Jones, who got his first call up to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Jones logged big minutes of ice time and tops D-men in scoring with 12 points (2g, 10a) … Coming back to the Condors from Edmonton is center Cooper Marody, who has 14 points (4g, 10a) in 11 games with Bakersfield … Joe Gambardella leads the Condors in scoring with 17 points (9g, 8a) … The Condors are coming off back-to-back losses (outscored 8-2) to San Jose are are 6-6 over their last 10 … The Gulls are riding a four-game losing streak and are 3-7 over their last 10 … Fans at the game can purchase up to two Condors Knit caps per ticket for $5 … This will be the last home game for the Condors, who head out on a five-game road trip, until they host the Gulls again on Dec. 29.
