When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Citizens Bank Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Condors record: 29-15-2-1
Reign record: 15-23-4-2
Series: Bakersfield is 3-1-1
Notes: The Condors remain the hottest team in the AHL and will be seeking their 14th straight win … Veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera had his conditioning loan from Edmonton extended and will play two more games for the Condors. He has one assist and is a plus-six in three games … rookie left wing Tyler Benson had two assists in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Stockton to up his rookie-leading assist total to 32. He is fourth in rookie points with 40. His linemate, center Cooper Marody, is seventh in rookie points with 37 (10g, 27). Josh Currie, who plays with Marody and Benson, scored his career-high 23rd goal on Wednesday night and is tied for fifth in the AHL in goals scored … This is the first of back-to-back games against Ontario. The Reign are in Bakersfield on Saturday, which is the Blackout Cancer, Jersey Off Our Backs night to raise money for the Kern County Cancer Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.