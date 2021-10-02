FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: West, Wasco and Foothill remain unbeaten

While there’s still plenty of football yet to be played in the next month, things got a whole lot more interesting after this week’s results.
In the South Yosemite League, West improved to 5-0 with a 34-0 victory over Golden Valley on Friday. The Vikings are scheduled to host league favorite Bakersfield Christian next week. The Eagles posted a 42-28 victory over Independence to join West at 1-0. Tehachapi and Ridgeview didn’t play due to health and safety protocols.
Wasco and Shafter have also created some separation in the South Sequoia League, with the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) posting an impressive victory over Kennedy. The Generals (4-2, 3-0) have won four straight, but will close their season with games against Kennedy and Wasco.
Things are a little bit sticky in the Southeast Yosemite League with Foothill and Highland being joined by East in first-place after the league openers. Although it’s obviously still too early to pick a winner, the Week 9 matchup between the undefeated Trojans and defending SEYL champion Scots looks to be one to mark on the calendar.
The Southwest Yosemite League is a mess, although Liberty has done nothing to hurt its chances at a fourth straight SWYL title. The Patriots, ranked fifth in the Central Section, according to MaxPreps, posted a 26-7 victory over No. 6 Garces on Friday. They are joined atop the standings by Frontier and Bakersfield, which each posted victories in their league openers. The other two teams, Centennial and Stockdale, suffered their first losses of the season after both starting 4-0.
Here’s a roundup of this week’s results:
Frontier 23, Stockdale 7
Outside linebacker Reece Greer had 11 tackles, including two for a loss, a sack, an interception and blocked two punts to lead the Titans (4-1, 1-0) in the SWYL opener for both teams. Vincent Igoa was 12 of 19 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 38 yards on six carries. Danny Overton ran for 106 yards on 19 carries, and Devin Cockren (58 yards receiving, 39 yards rushing) and Mason Tapia (five catches for 63 yards) made key contributions for Frontier.
Foothill 34, South 20 (Thursday)
Kaelan Deloney and Tyson Reynolds combined to rush for nearly 200 yards as the Trojans moved to 5-0 for the first time since 1996 with a victory over the Rebels (2-3) in the Southeast Yosemite League opener for both teams. It is Foothill’s first win over South since 2011.
Highland 34, North 21
Adrian Juarez rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and Jojo Mata threw for 134 yards and a score and also scored one on the ground to lead the Scots (5-1, 1-0) in the SEYL opener for both teams. Manny Valeta had 110 yards receiving on six catches and the Highland defense forced four turnovers. Diego Duenas had two interceptions.
Shafter 48, McFarland 0 (Thursday)
Senior Devon Sundgren rushed for 16 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and also threw a 74-yard scoring pass to Manuel Marin to lead the Generals (4-2, 3-0) past the Cougars (1-4, 0-2) in South Sequoia League play. Elijah Lucero had 70-yards rushing on just two carries and also scored a touchdown. Koa Rhodes added 49 yards rushing a TD for Shafter, which combined for 287 yards on the ground as a team.
Chavez 56, Arvin 20
Israel Gonzalez rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Nathen Fernandez ran for 125 yards and a score to lead the Titans (1-4, 1-1) to their first win of the season. Isaiah Garcia had 84 yards rushing and two TDs, and also returned an interception for a score. Chavez quarterback Santana Morales was 8 of 12 passing for 123 yards, including a scoring pass to Chris Martinez. Martinez had six catches for 67 yards, part of the Titans’ 487 yards in total offense. Jonathan Moreno ran for 126 yards and a score, and also made a 34-yard reception to lead the Bears (1-5, 0-2). Chris Carlos rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and Josue Salazar made 2 of 3 extra points.
West 34, Golden Valley 0
James Rufus rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw a touchdown pass to help the Vikings improve to 5-0 with a win over the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) in the SYL opener. West forced three turnovers, including an interception that David Leon returned 30 yards for a touchdown.
Bakersfield Christian 42, Independence 28
Dylan Johnson had five catches for 169 yards to help set up five rushing touchdowns as the Eagles (3-3, 1-0) won the SYL opener for both teams. Bryson Waterman had nine catches for 94 yards, with Jordan Delgado and Braden Waterman combining to throw for 365 yards on 25 of 35 passing. David Bonales rushed for 45 yards and three touchdowns, while Nathan Perez finished with a team-high 60 yards on the ground and two scores. LaDon Denmark and Evan Peaker combined for more than 250 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Falcons (0-6, 0-1). Denmark scored on runs of 32 and 34 yards, and Peaker had four 30-plus yard runs on the night.
East 34, Mira Monte 27, OT
Arron Ramos had 181 yards passing and also rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Blades (2-5, 1-0) past the Lions (2-3, 0-1) in SEYL play. Ken Barrera rushed for 54 yards on nine carries, and teammate Alejandro Lopez had a 14-yard touchdown run.
Kern Valley 33, Rosamond 6
Hunter Watts rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and also threw for 109 yards and two scores to lead the Broncs (2-0) in their High Desert League opener. Bryan Hernandez ran for 105 yards on 18 carries, and Daimon Dedmom had four catches for 59 yards and a score. Timmy Munz caught a 19-yard scoring pass. Defensively, Ben Hamilton had six tackles and recovered a fumble, Nate Montgomery had two sacks and five tackles and Derrick Hinkey forced a fumble and made seven tackles.
Other games
Friday’s scores
Liberty 26, Garces 7
Tulare Western 56, Delano 21
Ridgeview at Tehachapi, canceled
Saturday's score
Bakersfield 28, Centennial 13