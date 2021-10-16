FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND, WEEK 9: Several teams bounce back from recent setbacks

There’s still some more games left in the regular season and no league titles have been decided, but this week's results were important to several teams who enjoyed rebound victories and regained much-needed momentum.
Centennial, which missed two weeks for health and safety protocols and then lost two straight games to open Southwest Yosemite League play after going 4-0 in the preseason, returned to its winning ways with a victory over Stockdale.
West had similar success, posting a victory over Ridgeview a week after suffering its first loss of the season, 49-19 to Bakersfield Christian.
Independence is now 2-1 in South Yosemite League and tied with West on the heels of a 0-6 start to the season.
Kennedy returned from a bye last week and kept its South Sequoia League title hopes alive with a dominant performance against McFarland. The Thunderbirds lost a showdown to Wasco 26-13 on Oct. 1 and will now need to beat Shafter next week and hope the Generals can beat the Tigers to share their first league title.
North bounced back from an 0-2 start in Southeast Yosemite League play with a victory over East, and Chavez shook off last week’s 41-8 loss to Wasco and evened its SSL record with a win at Taft.
The hope is these victories can provide a spark that teams can take into the postseason that starts in three weeks.
Here’s a look at some of the games from Week 9:
Centennial 41, Stockdale 23
Levi Manning threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead the Golden Hawks (5-2, 1-2 SWYL). Tyler Routh had seven catches for 74 yards and two scores, Tristan Flores had four catches for 89 yards and two TDs, and Jaxton Santiago finished with a team-high 125 yards receiving. Jackson McDonald rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Defensively, Kevin Muana led Centennial in tackles and broke up three passes, AJ Morgan had two sacks and Conner Warkentin batted down four passes and had a sack.
West 28, Ridgeview 9
James Rufus rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and also was 7 for 8 passing for 80 yards to lead the Vikings (6-1, 2-1 SYL). Thai Jae Carson had a team-high 90 yards rushing on 15 carries. Raymond Huerta opened the game with a 70-yard kickoff return to give West a short field.
Independence 48, Golden Valley 7 (Thursday)
Evan Peaker and LaDon Denmark combined for 165 yards rushing and five touchdowns to lead the Falcons (2-6, 2-1 SYL) to their second straight victory. Peaker had a team-high 103 yards rushing and two TDs, with Anthony Rico adding 62 yards and a score on five carries. Jonathan Rico returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in his first varsity game.
Wasco 36, Arvin 26
Mike Dominguez rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (7-0, 4-0 SSL). Quarterback Jacob Ruiz added a touchdown pass for Wasco.
Kennedy 44, McFarland 0
Julian Orozco threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Thunderbirds (6-2, 2-1 SSL). Sebastian Arellano had 166 yards receiving and three TDs and Hugo Mora had two catches for 66 yards and a score. Avian Pesina rushed for a team-high 109 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Gamiez Helm recorded a safety, Guillermo Pompa had an interception and Sebastian Pimentel posted a sack.
Bakersfield Christian 41, Tehachapi 19
Mike Jones rushed for two touchdowns and had eight tackles for the Warriors (2-5, 0-2 SYL). Wyatt Richie had 18 tackles and AJ Anderson added nine tackles for Tehachapi.
North 28 East 7
Kenneth Barrera rushed for 60 yards on nine carries and Taj Bowe added three catches for 40 yards for the Blades (2-6, 1-2 SEYL). Jeremy Dominguez had two interceptions.
Chavez 12, Taft 7
Jackson Berry rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries and a 10-yard scoring run to account for the Wildcats’ (3-3, 1-2 SSL) only points. He was also 5 for 14 passing for 49 yards.
Other scores:
Thursday
Hesperia-Sultana 56, Burroughs 0
Cambria-Coast Union 69, Maricopa 12
Friday
Garces 21, Bakersfield 10
Foothill 42, Highland 35
Porterville-Monache 34, Delano 10
Bishop Union 54, Kern Valley 0
Laton 73, Frazier Mountain 6
Boron at California City, late
Rosamond 36, Desert 22
Frontier at Liberty, canceled
South at Mira Monte, canceled