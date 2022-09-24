FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Week 6 serves as final tune up before league play opens

League play is set to start for most Kern County teams next week, and it can’t come soon enough for several of the area's elite.
Thanks to a tough non-league schedule, only half of the preseason's top-10 squads have a winning record, with the five best a combined 12-13.
And that includes 4-1 Frontier, which had a bye this week.
Preseason favorite Liberty (3-2) has lost two straight, both to teams ranked in state, No. 20 Clovis-Buchanan in a lightning-shortened game and then Friday night’s 27-0 road loss to No. 21 Carlsbad. The Patriots entered the week ranked 25th by CalHiSports.
Garces (1-4), which was ranked fourth by area coaches to start the season, has losses to No. 9 Los Alamitos and No. 24 San Diego-Lincoln, which defeated the Rams 42-16 on Friday.
The two teams meet on Thursday in the first game of the newly-formed South Yosemite Valley League, with games against the Titans and undefeated Centennial (5-0) still looming in the coming weeks.
Bakersfield High, picked No. 2 to open the year, and No. 5 Bakersfield Christian entered the week with just one victory on the season, but each had bounce-back games on Friday. The Drillers (2-3) shook off an early 14-0 deficit to pull away from Fresno Edison 38-20, while the Eagles (2-3) edged Tulare Western 28-25.
The Drillers play at BCHS on Thursday, the first game of the new South Yosemite River League.
Meanwhile, the top teams in the South Sequoia League keep rolling along, with Kennedy (4-2, 2-0) and Chavez (4-2, 2-0) winning by a combined 81-0 score, and Wasco (4-1, 1-0) cruising past Golden Valley 45-14 in a non-league game.
The areas other two new leagues, the South Yosemite Horizon and South Yosemite Mountain, will also open play next week.
Here’s a closer look at some of the Week 6 action:
Wasco 45, Golden Valley 14
Izaiah Juarez rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a defensive score to lead the Tigers (4-1) past the Bulldogs (2-4). Amaiez Marquez had 124 yards and a TD on the ground, Eli Vazquez caught a 40-yard scoring pass and Isaiah Acosta had an interception in the non-league victory.
Kennedy 21, Delano 0
Julian Orozco threw touchdown passes to Gerardo Salazar, and Bryan Guevera had two interceptions in the first half to lead the Thunderbirds (4-2, 2-0 SSL) past the Tigers (3-2, 0-1) in a South Sequoia League game. Orozco was 6 for 12 passing for 95 yards and also rushed for 49 yards on six carries. Salazar scored on both his receptions, tallying 55 yards. Sal Sanchez led the way on the ground with 100 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Taft 29, Shafter 28
Koa Rhodes rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns for the Generals (4-2, 0-2), and Christopher Garcia added 49 yards and a score on nine carries. Freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborne was 7 for 14 passing for 105 yards, with two interceptions, with Alex Aguirre and Jesus Figueroa combining for six catches for 71 yards.
Visalia-Golden West 34, Tehachapi 13
TEHACHAPI — The Trailblazers took advantage of big play opportunities in the second quarter to pull away for the win, handing the Warriors (5-1) their first loss of the season.
Golden West (2-3) had two touchdowns from Isaac Elias in the second quarter, the first on an over-the-shoulder 35-yard completion from quarterback Carlos Renteria and the second on a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime. Leonardo Gonzalez also had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and Ricky Elias and Renteria had short-yard touchdown runs.
For Tehachapi, AJ Anderson rushed for 119 yards and the game’s first touchdown on a 54-yard run before exiting in the first half due to injury. Karson Tiewater also had 132 all-purpose yards and a 12-yard touchdown run. Defensively, Wyatt Richie had 18 tackles and a sack and Martin Rodriguez had 13 tackles for the Warriors.
— Tom Shea
Ridgeview 44, North 14
Senior Zamir Hall rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught a 15-yard pass, to lead the Wolf Pack (2-3) past the Stars (2-3).
Other Week 6 scores
Arvin 41, West 20
Carlsbad 27, Liberty 0
San Diego-Lincoln 42, Garces 16
Bakersfield 38, Fresno-Edison 20
Chavez 61, McFarland 0
Hanford-Sierra Pacific 31, Foothill 3
Lemoore 54, South 0
Lancaster Baptist 48, Frazier Mountain 12
Bakersfield Christian 28, Tulare Western 25
Pasadena-La Salle 35, East 28
California City 20, Rosamond 13
Alpaugh at Mojave, late