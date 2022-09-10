 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Week 4 action included unusual stoppages

Liberty's Jalen Hankins looks for running room against Clovis-Buchanan on Friday night.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

It was a strange week of football with two games being called early due to lightning strikes and another following the second of two injuries.

It started on Thursday when Golden Valley senior Adrian Arjon was transported to a local hospital after suffering what was feared to be a serious spinal or neck injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s 22-15 loss at Delano.

