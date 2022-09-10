FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Week 4 action included unusual stoppages

It was a strange week of football with two games being called early due to lightning strikes and another following the second of two injuries.
It started on Thursday when Golden Valley senior Adrian Arjon was transported to a local hospital after suffering what was feared to be a serious spinal or neck injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s 22-15 loss at Delano.
Then, on the last play of the game, his Bulldog teammate Dominick Thompson was blind-sided while trying to prevent an interception return for a touchdown and knocked to the ground with 35 seconds left in the game. The final seconds were run off the clock with both teams standing on their sidelines and Thompson being attended to by medical staff. Thompson was later loaded into an ambulance just as spectators were filing out of Gene Beck Stadium.
Thankfully, the condition of both players has improved, according to Golden Valley coach James Cain. Both have been placed on concussion protocol and the Bulldogs are hoping they will return to game action by the start of South Yosemite Horizon League play on Sept. 29, Cain added.
On Friday night, Mother Nature played a big part in spoiling a pair of important games. Liberty had just rallied from a 21-point deficit to pull within one score of Clovis-Buchanan with 10:59 to play when play was halted after lightning was spotted with the Patriots trailing 35-27.
Shafter was playing its first at home since being upset by Arvin 41-30 in the opening round of the Central Section Division V playoffs on Nov. 8, 2019. Construction for a complete overhaul of the Shafter stadium started shortly thereafter, with the all-weather track finally completed last week. The Generals made the most of their return to the home field and built a 26-6 lead before the game was stopped in the third quarter.
Here’s a closer look at some of the games from Week 4:
Hanford 49, Frontier 47
Malacki Statler threw for 401 yards and two touchdowns and Sam Marquez rushed for 184 yards and four scores, but it wasn’t enough, as the Titans (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Frontier trailed 35-14 at the half, but rallied to tie the game at 41-41. The Bullpups (4-0) followed with a touchdown and two-point conversion. The Titans responded with a touchdown of their own, but missed on their conversion attempt. After recovering the onside kick, Frontier had a chance to win, but missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. The Titans finished with 665 yards in total offense, with Devin Cockren (10 catches for 148 yards and a TD), Mason Tapia (nine catches for 147 yards and a TD) and John Appleton (36-yard fumble recovery for a score) all having big nights.
Bakersfield 51, Stockdale 0
Tybo Rogers rushed for a game-high 168 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and also caught a scoring pass — one of three catches for 53 yards — and intercepted a pass to power the Drillers (1-2) past the Mustangs (0-4). Tye Monteiro was 8 of 10 passing for 129 yards and a TD. He also ran for 74 yards and three scores and returned a fumble 22 yards for a score.. Harvey Rogers III — Tybo’s younger brother — had 46 yards on three receptions. BHS did most of its damage on the ground. In addition to Monteiro and Tybo Rogers, Abbott Brison rushed for 81 yards and a score on nine carries, and Mackey Drahcir Mackey added 67 yards on six carries, and a team-high eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble on defense.
Taft 28, Arvin 21
Cyris Gaylord rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and also caught a scoring pass from Jayce Moore to lead the Wildcats (3-1) past the Bears (1-3). Caleb Kozloski added 45 yards on the ground and a TD, and also had four tackles for loss and forced a fumble. Marvin Cazares-Vasquez blocked a field goal, and Rich Jennings and Brock Heber each recovered fumbles. Chris Carlos rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Arvin. Quarterback Omar Pardo was 12 of 21 passing for 77 yards, and also ran for a score. Jack Kasinger had a team-high five catches for 43 yards. “Another close game that the Bears were competing for four quarters … just fell short,” first-year Bears coach Robert Riley said. “We need to clean up special teams and eliminate mistakes to win close games like that.”
West 34, Mira Monte 0
The Vikings (1-2) capitalized on four turnovers by the Lions (1-3), including an interception that was returned 30 yards for a score by sophomore linebacker Julian Navarro in the second quarter. Quarterback Jack Parks rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and was 4 of 5 passing for 80 yards, with a 25-yard scoring pass yo senior David Leon in the third quarter.
Kennedy 34, East 0
Julian Orozco was 6 of 12 passing for 85 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to Petey Barraza — a sliding over-the-head catch in the back of the end zone — to lead the Thunderbirds (2-2) past the Blades (0-4). Kennedy rushed for 366 yards as a team, with Damien Flores leading the way with 82 yards on nine carries. Seven different players carried the ball. Julian Sanchez had 64 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Estevan Orozco rushed for 55 yards and two scores. Gamiez Helm also had a scoring run. “(We had a) slow start, but picked up steam in the second(quarter),” RFK coach Mario Millan said. “The defense was very aggressive and had some big hits.”
Independence 44, South 34
Richard Gooden rushed for a team-high 100 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown run, and Ethan Eckles scored on both of his carries — one from 30 and the other 63 yards — to lead the Falcons (2-1) past the Spartans (0-4). Quarterback Prince Ellis, who transferred from South, finished with 54 yards rushing and a TD on seven carries against his former team. Anthony Rico also scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of five and 55 yards, part of 336 yards on the ground as a team. James Webster led South with 175 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Shane Carr threw a scoring pass, made a TD reception and rushed for 73 yards on eight carries. Thomas Encinas was 6 of 11 passing for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Chavez 40, Highland 21
The Titans (2-2) rebounded from two straight losses with a solid performance against the Scots (2-2). Chavez scored three third-quarter touchdowns to take control of what had been a 14-14 tie at halftime. George Vengas scored a rushing touchdown, and Diego Duenas and Nick Gonzales each caught a scoring pass for Highland.
Shafter 26, Orosi 6
The Generals (4-0), who were originally supposed to play their first home game in more than a year next week, pushed up the timetable and defeated the Cardinal in a game stopped in the third quarter due to lightning strikes in the area. Shafter did not play a home game the last two seasons while their stadium was being renovated.
Rosamond 53, Acton-Vasquez 19
The Roadrunners (1-3) rushed for nearly 500 yards and seven touchdowns to earn new coach Kenny Price his first win of the season. Price replaced Jamal Cathcart, who was replaced last week.
Other scores
Delano 22, Golden Valley 15
Centennial 47, Ridgeview 7
Tehachapi 27, Wasco 20
Clovis-Buchanan 35, Liberty 27
Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran 34, Bakersfield Christian 15
Foothill 36, California City 13
San Luis Obispo 28, North 0
Kern Valley 20, McFarland 7
Bishop Union 19, Burroughs 7
Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 54, Boron 20
Frazier Mountain d. Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy, forfeit
Mojave at Lancaster Baptist, canceled
Saturday’s games
Frazier Mountain at San Luis Obispo Christian Academy, 6
Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at Garces, 7:30