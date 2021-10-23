FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Week 10

There’s still to be decided in next week’s regular-season finales, but Liberty, Bakersfield and Wasco made sure they will all be a part of the discussion.
All three teams clinched at least a share of their respective league titles with victories in the last 48 hours, and can secure the outright title Friday with another victory.
The Patriots (6-2, 3-0) cruised to a 45-6 victory over Stockdale on Friday and can complete their fourth straight undefeated run through the Southwest Yosemite League with a win against visiting Bakersfield High next week. The Drillers (3-4, 2-1) and Garces (5-3, 2-1) can still grab a piece of the SWYL crown with a win on Friday night.
The Eagles (6-3, 4-0), who clinched their seventh league title in eight years with a 42-12 win over Ridgeview on Friday, can solidify their second South Yosemite League crown in three years with a win over Golden Valley next week. Independence (3-6, 3-1), winners of three straight, is the only other team still in contention for at least a share of the SYL title.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0), the last remaining undefeated team in the area, continued to roll this week with a 32-14 win over Taft on Thursday night. The victory, coupled with Kennedy’s 35-31 win over Shafter, clinched Wasco a share of its first South Sequoia League title since 2012. The Generals (5-4, 4-1) still have an outside chance to tie for first, but they would need to rebound and defeat the Tigers next week. RFK (7-2, 3-1) could also be in the picture if they beat crosstown rival Chavez next week. But since they have played one less game, due to a cancelation by Taft earlier this year, a decision has not been announced on how the title might be shared should the three teams finish with one SSL loss apiece.
Here’s some highlights from Week 10:
Bakersfield 27, Visalia-Central Valley Christian 14
Tybo Rogers rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, and also had an interception on defense to lead the Drillers to a non-league victory. Drahcir Mackey also cracked the century mark with 127 yards rushing and a score on nine carries. Defensively, Anthony Rivera had a team-high nine tackles and also recovered a fumble.
Wasco 32, Taft 14
Sean Sharp had 121 yards and two touchdowns combined rushing and receiving to lead the Tigers, who trailed 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. But Wasco scored 32 straight points to put the game out of reach. The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 SSL) were led by quarterback Jackson Berry, who was 13 of 19 passing for 115 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Berry threw TD passes to Richard Jennings and Cyris Gaylord.
Independence 41, West 27
Evan Peaker, LaDon Denmark and Anthony Rico combined to rush for 347 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Falcons. Peaker ran for a team-high 142 yards and a score on 22 carries, while Denmark finished with 129 yards rushing and two TDS, and 69 yards passing. Rico rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and had a 24-yard reception. Nick Harris led the Vikings (6-2, 2-2) with 123 yards rushing and a score on nine carries, and also had a 58-yard reception. Quarterback James Rufus added 54 yards on the ground and a TD, and Ty Carson also ran for a touchdown.
Tehachapi 27, Golden Valley 0
Sam Orellana ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Warriors (3-5, 1-2 SSL). AJ Anderson added 86 yards rushing and a score on nine carries and also had nine tackles. Tylar Love contributed 41 yards on the ground and scored a TD, with Wyatt Richie (17 tackles) and Mike Jones (11 tackles) leading the way on defense.
South 25, Highland 18
Jojo Mata rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and was also 13 of 20 passing for 140 yards for the Scots (6-3, 1-2 SEYL). Angel Perez ran for 59 yards and a score on 12 carries, and Zephan Stevens made five catches for 59 yards. Trailing 13-12 with five minutes to play Highland fumbled the snap at the Spartans’ 13 and South recovered and returned it for a touchdown. The Scots pulled to within 19-18 with two minutes to play before South (4-3, 2-1) added another score to hold on for the victory.
Garces 37, Centennial 0
Travis Plugge was 10 of 15 passing for 93 yards and also rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams (5-3, 2-1 SWYL). Ian Jernagin rushed for 72 yards and two scores on five carries. The Garces defense forced three turnovers and hasn’t given up a defensive touchdown in 10 quarters. Logan Bowers had seven tackles, including five for a loss, and 4.5 sacks. Zamir Hall returned a fumble for a score and Cage Williams had an interception.
Bakersfield Christian 42, Ridgeview 12
David Bonales rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries to lead the Eagles. He had TD runs of 1, 7, 4 and 12 yards as BCHS built a 42-0 halftime lead. Nathan Perez and Braden Waterman also ran for a touchdown.
Arvin 26, McFarland 6
Daniel Noriega rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to power the Bears (2-7, 1-4) to their first SSL victory of the season. Jesus Rojas ran for 46 yards and a score on six carries.
Other scores
Thursday
Porterville 36, Delano 3
Friday
Liberty 45, Stockdale 6
Kennedy 35, Shafter 31
East 43, Foothill 42, OT
Chavez 20, North 7
Fresno Christian 75, Frazier Mountain 0
Boron 54, Kern Valley 6