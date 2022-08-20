FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Wasco's bold move pays off in 30-25 win over South

Like most games in town, the Wasco-South football game had a delayed start on Friday night due to excessive heat, pushing kick-off to an 8:30 p.m. start.
But once play started, the teams wasted little time running at full-throttle in what turned out to be a see-saw battle throughout, christening the Spartans newly-refurbished stadium with a dramatic finish.
Trailing by three points and facing a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, the Tigers opted to go for it with 4 seconds left, foregoing what would have been a 21-yard field goal attempt for the tie.
The result was equally memorable for everyone involved. Wasco offensive coordinator Joe Dominguez called his younger brother Michael’s number, and the junior running back did not disappoint, plowing his way forward into the end zone as time expired to give Wasco a 28-25 lead, and igniting a Tiger celebration as his teammates stormed the field.
“It was a little bit of a nailbiter, but we pulled it through,” Wasco coach Chad Martinez said.
Officials added a second on the clock, and the teams returned to the sidelines. Wasco’s Amaiez Marquez ran in the two-point conversion — the Tigers’ third in four attempts — to make it 30-25, and then covered the ensuing kick-off, to cap a comeback from an 11-point deficit.
“That was just a really good high school football game,” South coach Cary Mills said. “We were just going back and forth all night. I have to hand it to Martinez. He went for it. If we make the stop, we win the game.”
Dominguez finished with a game-high 226 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, but none were as important as his final touch.
South, which had led little virtually the entire game ,had just moved ahead 25-22 on a 50-yard scoring run by senior Syaun Wallace with 6 minutes to play.
That set the stage for the climactic finish.
Following the ensuing kick-off, the Spartans moved the ball down field, eating up the clock along the way and called timeout with 4 seconds left to set up Dominguez’s final heroics.
“We didn’t want to leave South any time left because they are so athletic and those guys are phenomenal,” Martinez said. “(Dominguez) had a huge night, bouncing off tackles, just Wasco football, downhill.”
Despite coming up short, it was a night of big plays for the Spartans.
Senior receiver Shane Carr opened the scoring off a 20-yard slant from sophomore quarterback Joshua Encinas on South’s opening drive for a 7-0 lead.
Carr also returned an interception 100 yards for a score, and junior running back James Webster busted loose for a 60-yard touchdown run as the Spartans built a 19-8 lead at one point.
“We have a really young team,” Mills said. “There could have been as many as seven sophomores on the field at any one time. It was our quarterback's first varsity game ever, and given the fact of how young we are, going against a good Wasco team, I was really, really happy with our effort. We played till the very end.
“So I’m disappointed in the loss, but really, really pleased with the effort of our young men, their attitude and how they played that game.”
Martinez was also pleased with how his team responded to trailing most of the game.
“We made a couple of huge errors early, on special teams, offense, defense … we gave up a ton of big plays,” Martinez said. “We kept ourselves in the game, fortunately … and we had six minutes left on the clock, and we got the ball back, and we just went to what we do best, going downhill, big-boy football.”
In the final moments of the game Martinez said he had a difficult time even watching the final play.
“Me and one of our assistants were just locked arm-and-arm, just like, ‘hey, we gave them our best shot, put ourselves in position and the chips are going to fall where they may,’” Martinez said. “And we were able to punch it and the whole sideline was crazy.
“It was just one of those games, and I was talking to Coach Cary Mills after the game, and was like, even if we had lost, this is what football is all about. It was an awesome game, just back-and-forth, nobody really dominated, and we were fortunate enough to pull through.”
Tehachapi 52, Burroughs 0
The Warriors racked up 401 yards of total offense in a shutout victory over the Burros in Ridgecrest. Mike Jones and Karson Tiewater each had two touchdowns on the ground, while AJ Anderson, Wyatt Richie, and Andrew Aguirre also had rushing scores. Tehachapi got its first touchdown on a 33-yard interception return from Adrian Pina early in the first quarter. Aguirre also had an interception just prior to halftime.
Frontier 35, North 13
The Titans broke open a close game with a big second half. Jessie True provided the biggest play of the night for the Stars, returning an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. Daniel Bradwell and quarterback Carson Bennett connected on a 27-yard score through the air, and Dillon Kyle finished with 70 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Clovis-Buchanan 56, Bakersfield 3
Playing without superstar running back Tybo Rogers, the Drillers had little answer in a lopsided defeat to the Bears at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Rogers, who has committed to play at Washington, was benched for violating team policy, according to coach Rashaan Shehee. Last year’s co-BVarsity All-Area Offensive Player of the Year is expected to return to practice Monday and will suit-up for BHS’ Week 2 matchup against Frontier at Griffith Field. Fresno State-bound quarterback Jayden Mandal had four touchdown passes to lead Buchanan.
Centennial 28, Visalia-Redwood 21
Adam Copus was 9 for 18 passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Hawks. Hoben Hoge had six catches for 133 yards and a score, while teammate Jaxton Santiago made five receptions for 105 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Noe Estrada had two interceptions and Mason DeLeon had a team-high 11 tackles, including two for a loss, and a sack.
Taft 29, Kern Valley 0
A stingy Wildcats’ defense limited the Broncs to 28 yards in total offense, cruising to a shutout victory in the season opener for both teams. Caleb Kozloski had a 52-yard touchdown run and four tackles for a loss on defense, and quarterback Jayce Moore rushed for two scores and a two-point conversion, finishing with 62 yards rushing on 13 carries. Cyrus Gaylord opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run and finished with a game-high 67 yards on the ground on 15 carries. Defensively, Skyler Sutherland had a sack and three tackles for a loss, Jesus Campos had an interception and Cameron Cash had three tackles for a loss for Taft.
Shafter 46, West 6
Senior running back Koa Rhodes rushed for 188 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Generals, who finished with 307 yards on the ground on 26 carries. Defensively, Shafter allowed just 58 yards rushing and 55 through the air, compiling four sacks. Jonathan Escobedo returned an interception 46 yards, as well.
Fresno-Edison 20, Kennedy 13
The Thunderbirds rallied to take the lead after falling behind 12-0, only to give Edison great field position after a mistake on fourth down that enabled the winning score. Julian Orozco was 6 for 11 passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard scoring pass to Gamiez Helm and a 15-yard TD to Jimmy Flores. Jaikel DeLeon rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries for Kennedy, which gave up 371 passing yards, many of which came as the result of missed tackles, according to RFK coach Mario Millan.
Delano 33, Mira Monte 29
Junior Eddie Silva was 12 for 18 passing for 174 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Three of the scores went to George Inguito, who also rushed for 97 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore Roberto Garcia also had a big night with 90 yards on eight carries.
Boron 8, Foothill 0
Isaiah Morgan rushed for 163 yards and the game’s only touchdown, and seniors Carson Burkhead and Maximus played well on both sides of the ball, according to Bobcats coach Robert Kostopoulos. Dylan Kindshi also made an impact on defense, which closed the scoring with a safety, and Colton Boyett (four carries for 36 yards) and freshman quarterback Jalen York (46 yards passing) made key contributions for Boron.