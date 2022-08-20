 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Wasco's bold move pays off in 30-25 win over South

Like most games in town, the Wasco-South football game had a delayed start on Friday night due to excessive heat, pushing kick-off to an 8:30 p.m. start.

But once play started, the teams wasted little time running at full-throttle in what turned out to be a see-saw battle throughout, christening the Spartans newly-refurbished stadium with a dramatic finish.

Coronavirus Cases