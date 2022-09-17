 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated

Foothill vs Rosamond Football

Foothill's Yordany Moreno tries to brings down a Rosamond's Kovell Wheaton in Friday night's game at Foothill.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week.

And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.

