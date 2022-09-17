FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: SSL opens play, Liberty posts big win; Tehachapi and Centennial still undefeated

With the majority of Kern County schools still two weeks away from their league openers, the seven-team South Sequoia League got an early start this week.
And based on a preseason poll of SSL coaches, there were no surprises, with the predicted top-three finishers — Kennedy, Wasco and Chavez — all posting victories.
Of the three victories, only the Titans 35-34 win over previously undefeated Shafter had any drama.
After Chavez had rallied from an early 14-point deficit, the Generals had a chance to tie with an extra point with 1:25 to play, but Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion.
But Shafter’s freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborne was sacked trying to roll out, and the Titans held on for the win.
There’s plenty to be decided, with five more SSL games to be played. Delano had a bye this week and will play the Thunderbirds at their crosstown rival's home field next week, with Chavez hosting McFarland and Taft playing at Shafter. Wasco will play a nonleague game at Golden Valley.
There were also plenty of impressive victories among other area teams, highlighted by Liberty’s 34-10 road victory over Fresno-Central in a battle between two of the section’s top teams.
Centennial and Tehachapi continued their strong start to the season, each improving to 5-0.
For the Golden Hawks, it is the first time they’ve opened the season with five wins since starting 8-0 in 2010 with former USC and NFL quarterback Cody Kessler leading the way in a senior season where he threw for 2,831 yards, 36 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
The Warriors’ five wins equals the team’s total of last year when they finished 5-6 and lost in the D-IV quarterfinals.
Here’s a closer look of some of the action from Week 5:
Liberty 35, Fresno-Central 10
The Patriots’ defense limited the Grizzlies (3-2) to just 11 yards on 18 carries and Xander Chisolm returned an interception 99 yards for a score, as Liberty (4-1) bounced back from a lightning-shortened loss to Clovis-Buchanan last week. The Patriots pulled away in the second half after leading 7-3 at the break. Cameron Dangerfield rushed for a game-high 99 yards on 13 carries, and Jalen Hankins scored two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jace Nixon passed for 106 yards and a TD, with Kresean Kizzy also scoring a 48-yard touchdown.
Clovis North 37, Bakersfield 14
The Drillers (1-3) defense allowed 375 yards on the ground and were hurt by 110 yards in penalties and two turnovers. Senior Tybo Rogers had 200 yards in total offense and scored both of BHS’s touchdowns, including on a fumble recovery. Senior quarterback Tye Monteiro threw for 215 yards and a score, with an interception, on 12 of 25 passing.
Centennial 35, Sanger 26
Jonathan Boyd rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Golden Hawks (5-0) to a victory over the Apaches (1-4). Jaxton Santiago caught an 80-yard touchdown pass and Hoben Hoge returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score.
Wasco 45, McFarland 14
Isaiah Juarez had 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel 40-yard score featuring several jukes and cutbacks, dodging five defenders and running through an arm tackle along the way, according to Tigers coach Chad Martinez. David Manzo passed for 203 yards and two scores, and Michael Dominguez added 79 rushing yards and two TDs to lead Wasco (2-0, 1-0) past the Cougars (2-3, 0-1) in the SSL opener for both teams. Defensively, Erasmo Prieto had three sacks for the Tigers.
Tehachapi 28, Arvin 10
AJ Anderson rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and Karson Tiewater had 153 all-purpose yards, a rushing TD and two interceptions as the Warriors improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2002. Levi Hart scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to help extend what was just a 14-10 halftime lead. Wyatt Richie led the way defensively with 10 tackles, six hurries and a sack. Omar Prado led the Bears (1-4) with 225 yards on 18 of 32 passing, but was intercepted twice. Jack Kasinger had 10 catches for 138 yards and Xavier Reynoso scored Arvin’s lone touchdown on a two-yard run.
Templeton 37, West 7
Tied 7-7 at the half, the Eagles (3-1) capitalized on several costly penalties and two turnovers to pull away from the Vikings (1-3). West quarterback Jack Parks scored his team’s only touchdown on a 35-yard run and finished with 75 yards on 15 carries.
Madera 34, Golden Valley 24
Tyjon Jones rushed for a team-high 147 yards and a score, but the shorthanded Bulldogs (2-3), but the Coyotes (3-2) recovered three onside kicks. Rafael Valderrama was 5 of 17 passing for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Golden Valley was missing key starters Adrian Arjon and Dominick Thompson, who are in concussion protocol after suffering injuries in the team's loss at Delano last week. "We're missing some key guys and it showed," Bulldogs coach James Cain said. "But we (have a) next-man-up philosophy, and I'm proud of the guys who are stepping up to fill those roles. But too many mistakes hurt us again this week and kept us from away with the win."
Porterville 30, Highland 28
The Scots had a chance to win the game late, but they missed a 57-yard field goal attempt with 4 seconds to play and the Panthers (4-0) held on for the win. Highland (2-3) led 21-12 at the half before Porterville rallied with 18 straight points. After pulling with two points, the Scots forced the panthers to punt and then drove to the 25 before a holding call moved the ball to the 40, setting up the ill-fated kick. George Venegas rushed for 87 yards and two scores, and Jojo Mata threw for 141 yards and a touchdown to Manny Veleta. Mata also rushed for 80 yards and another TD, and Veleta finished with seven catches for 107 yards. Defensively, Highland had four sacks.
Thursday’s score
x-Chavez 35, Shafter 34
Friday’s scores
y-Kennedy 21, Taft 0
y-Foothill 28, Rosamond 0
Frontier 35, Independence 21
Stockdale 12, Visalia-El Diamante 9
Kern Valley 28, Mira Monte 14
Big Bear Lake-Big Bear 22, Boron 20
Fillmore 30, South 6
Los Altos Hills-Pinewood 52, Frazier Mountain 30
Saturday’s games
California City at Menifee-Santa Rosa Academy, 7
