FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Several area teams continue hot start to season

While it’s still early in the season, the personalities of some of the area’s top high school football teams have already started to develop.
Week 3 offered significant evidence as teams like Frontier, Centennial, Shafter and Tehachapi moved to 3-0, while Wasco (2-0) remained unbeaten. The Central Section’s top-ranked team, Liberty (2-0), had a bye, leaving six still working on perfect seasons.
Other schools took a step forward with impressive victories.
Golden Valley, McFarland and North — all 2-1 — won their second straight games, while Arvin, Ridgeview and Burroughs notched their first victories of the year.
The Cougars, who were 1-7 last season have already eclipsed last year’s win total, and can reach their combined mark the past two seasons (3-15) with a win next week at Kern Valley (0-3).
Here’s a closer look at this week’s results:
Frontier 24, Fresno-Bullard 20
Junior quarterback Malakhi Statler threw for 254 yards and a touchdown on 24 of 33 passing to lead the Titans to their first 3-0 start since the team opened the year with five wins in head coach Chris Bandy’s first year at the school in 2017. Mason Tapia also had a big day with six catches for 127 yards and a score, and another 68 yards rushing. Samuel Marquez had a team-high 79 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Brycen Tablit also scored a TD on the ground. Defensively, Ethan Adkins had five tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.
Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 35, Garces 14
The Rams fell behind 28-0 early and never fully recovered in losing to the Cardinals (3-0) as part of arguably the toughest preseason schedule among area teams. Bishop Diego entered the game ranked 46th in the state by Maxpreps. Senior David Smith had a team-high 113 yards rushing on 15 carries for Garces, with sophomore RJ Green scoring his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run. He finished with 95 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Jordan Gallegoz connected with Cage Williams for a 29-yard scoring pass with 34 seconds left in the first half. Garces lost it’s opener to Los Alamitos (No. 6 in the state according to Maxpreps), beat Paraclete last week and then follows up the loss to the Cardinals with games against three more top-50 teams in the state, Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (29th), San Diego-Lincoln (47th) and Liberty (23rd) in successive weeks.
Arvin 45, Kern Valley 0
First-year Bears head coach Robert Riley notched his first victory with a strong performance at home. Chris Carlos led the way with 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries. He also converted two 2-point conversions. Xavier Reynoso contributed 43 yards and a score on four carries and Jonathan Moreno added 41 yards on the ground. Ten different players had at least one carry for Arvin, with Freddy Pulido also scoring a touchdown. Bears quarterback Omar Pardo was 5 for 8 passing, with a TD pass to Joaquin Currichi. “(I’m) excited to get the first win out of the way,” Riley said. “Our kids have been playing tough Arvin football the last two weeks. (I) love the way our defense is flying around and causing turnovers (nine in the last two weeks). If we can eliminate the penalties and get some rhythm going offensively, I think the Bears can compete.”
Tehachapi 30, Taft 20
Mike Jones and AJ Anderson combined for 335 yards rushing and three touchdowns on Thursday night to lead the Warriors to their first 3-0 start since 2007. Jones also led the defense with 13 tackles and a sack, with Wyatt Richie adding 10 tackles and Tanner Gary finishing with nine tackles, three hurries and a sack. Martin Rodriguez set a Tehachapi record, becoming the first player in school history to convert three field goals in a game with kicks of 26, 35 and 25 yards. Cyrus Gaylord led the Wildcats (2-1) with 83 yards rushing, including a 70-yard scoring run, and quarterback Blaine Neudorf threw a 40-yard TD pass to Rich Jennings and ran 31 yards for another. Defensively, Caleb Kozloski and Garrett Brown caused fumbles, with Dylan Clark and Deagan Spear making recoveries.
Highland 26, Kennedy 21
Julian Orozco led the Thunderbirds (1-2) with 188 yards on 8 of 16 passing and two touchdowns, including a 79-yarder to Jimmy Flores. Flores finished two catches for 99 yards. Orozco also rushed for 36 yards on nine carries. Julian Sanchez had a team-high 60 yards rushing on six carries and Jai De Leon scored a rushing touchdown for RFK, which had an opportunity to win the game in the final two minutes, according to Kennedy coach Mario Millan, but the Scots’ defense held.
Ridgeview 25, Stockdale 15
Zamir Hall rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns to help the Wolf Pack post its first victory of the season after two tough losses. Defensively, Isaiah Nunez had a team-high 16 tackles. The Mustangs dropped to 0-3.
Other scores
Wasco 40, Porterville-Monache 20
North 41, Delano 27
Centennial 60, Independence 14
Visalia-Central Valley Christian 34, Bakersfield Christian 14
Shafter 49, Mira Monte 0
Golden Valley 28, South 14
Templeton 49, East 9
McFarland 19, Porterville-Granite Hills 14
Porterville 27, Foothill 0
Burroughs 19, Lancaster 14
Colton 29, Rosamond 6
Boron 38, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 8
Acton-Vazquez at California City, canceled, excessive heat
Saturday's games
Gilbert-Campo Verde vs. Chavez at Moorpark, 4
Frazier Mountain vs. New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley, 7