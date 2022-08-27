 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams

20220827-bc-gvfb

Golden Valley's Emilio Arjon punches it into the end zone for the second Bulldog touchdown in the game against East Bakersfield on Friday night.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth.

Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.

