FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Seven not so lucky for seven area teams

The number seven has been given plenty of praise as a lucky number over the years, but on Friday night, that was far from the truth.
Of the 16 games played featuring Kern County teams, seven of the losing teams scored exactly — you guessed it — seven points.
Full disclosure, McFarland did break the trend with a 7-6 victory over Tranquillity High, but that certainly wasn’t the norm this weekend.
Seven is also the number of area teams that moved to 2-0 this weekend with Centennial, Delano, Frontier, Liberty, Shafter, Taft and Tehachapi all posting victories.
In any case, here’s a look at some of what Week 2 had to offer:
Centennial 39, Arroyo Grande 7
Adam Copus was 17 of 28 passing for 362 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Golden Hawks (2-0) past the Eagles (0-2). Centennial finished with 546 yards in total offense. Junior Jaxton Santiago had five catches for 116 yards and two scores, and also had an interception. Hoben Hoge had a team-high 136 yards receiving and a TD, and Tanner Forbus had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Taft 48, Foothill 14
Caleb Kozloski rushed for 120 yards and a score, part of 348 yards on the ground for the Wildcats (2-0). Blaine Neudorf, Jayce Moore and Cyris Gaylord combined for 197 yards rushing and five touchdowns. The Trojans (0-2) were held to just 82 yards of offense.
Kennedy 28, Stockdale 7
Gamiez Helm accounted for his team’s passing attack with five catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 37 yards and a TD as the Thunderbirds (1-1) rolled past the Mustangs (0-2). Julian Sanchez ran for 111 yards and a score and Kaikel De Leon gained 92 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Julian Orozco was 5 for 8 passing for 123 yards, two TDs and an interception. Defensively, RFK limited Stockdale to 50 yards in total offense.
Delano 37, West 7
Roberto Garcia rushed for a team-high 237 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Tigers (2-0) past the Vikings (0-2). Quarterback Eddie Silva was 9 for 12 passing for 123 yards, two scores and an interception, with George Inguito his favorite target with five catches for 91 yards. Denny Pena added 44 yards on the ground for Delano, which finished with 292 total yards and also posted two interceptions on defense. West also had a fumble going into the tying TD in the second quarter, and another touchdown called back because of a holding penalty just before the half. Jack Parks led the Vikings with 85 yards rushing and a score, and also had an interception on defense.
Tehachapi 42, Highland 7
AJ Anderson rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 18, 89 and four yards as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with an impressive victory over the Scots (1-1). Tehachapi finished with 386 yards in total offense, with Mike Jones and Karson Tiewater scoring a TD on the ground, and Christian Morse connecting with quarterback Jacob Root on a score through the air. Defensively, Wyatt Richie had 13 tackles and two sacks, while teammate Nick Smith added 10 tackles and seven quarterback hurries. Jacob Betancourt with seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and Adrian Pina picked off a pass in the red zone to thwart a Highland drive. Adrian Juarez had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to account for the Scots’ lone score.
Garces 41, Lancaster-Paraclete 7
After a lopsided loss to nationally-ranked Los Alamitos in the season opener a week ago, the Rams (1-1) bounced back in a big way against the Spirits (0-2) at Antelope Valley College. David Smith scored the first touchdown of the game on a 94-yard run and finished with 154 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Quarterback Jordan Gallegoz rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, both from eight yards, and was also 7 of 9 passing for 89 yards, completing a 19-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Boyd. Garces’ final score came as Cage Williams picked off a Paraclete pass and returned it for the touchdown in the finals seconds of the third quarter. The Rams recorded seven sacks, with Keagan McCarthy earning three on consecutive plays in the fourth quarter.
Liberty 35, Ridgeview 0
Cameron Dangerfield rushed for 123 yards and a score on eight carries, and Jalen Hankins had two rushing touchdowns and 49 yards to lead the Patriots (2-0) past the Wolf Pack (0-2). Junior quarterbacks Cole O’Brien and Jace Nixon were a combined 6 for 6 passing for 138 yards, with O’Brien connecting with Xander Chisholm on a 45-yard scoring play. Kresean Kizzy had a team-high 76 yards receiving on three catches and Daniel Estrada returned an interception for a touchdown. Senior Grant Meadors had a touchback on all seven of his kick-offs.
North 37, Atascadero 14
Dillon Kyle rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns, part of 396 yards on the ground, as the Stars (1-1) dominated play on the offensive line, according to coach Richie Bolin. Xarionn Foreman added 61 yards and a score. Defensively, North allowed just one defensive touchdown and forced four turnovers. The other came off a scoop-and-score. Mitchell Stillion led the way with 15 tackles, with Luis Ortiz and Daniel Bradwell each intercepting a pass against the Greyhounds (0-2).
Porterville-Monache 39, Chavez 20
The Marauders (1-1) dominated play, according to Titans coach Jesse Ortega, whose team dropped to 1-1. “Monache took it to us. It seemed like we were outplayed and committed minor errors in position play that ultimately added up enough to not close the gap early enough. As a coaching staff we're gonna take a good look at this film and see what we could do to improve the way the kids play. I still believe we have a good team and that they'll learn from this game from all perspectives from focusing better at practice to execution in the game.”
Shafter 20, Arvin 19
The Bears (0-2) were unsuccessful on a potential game-winning two-point conversion and the Generals (2-0) held on for the win. Shafter quarterback Ezekiel Osborne was 15 of 25 passing for 286 yards and a touchdown to Mariyon Sloan. Sloan finished with 123 yards receiving on six catches, and also caught a two-point conversion. Defensively, Jesse Bernal and Koa Rhodes each had an interception, and Joel Gutierrez had a tackle for a safety. Arvin’s Jack Kasinger made seven catches for 127 yards and teammate Jonathan Moreno rushed for 128 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Bears quarterback Omar Pardo was 10 of 15 passing for 145 yards and an interception, and also rushed for a touchdown. Ernesto Guerrero connected on a 37-yard field goal for Arvin.
Thursday’s scores
Mira Monte 12, Boron 8
Porterville 49, South 0
Friday’s scores
Frontier 27, Bakersfield 24
Golden Valley 28, East 7
Santa Maria-St. Joseph 38, Bakersfield Christian 7
Frazier Mountain 44, Lucerne Valley 0
Tollhouse-Sierra 37, Kern Valley 28
McFarland 7, Tranquillity 6
Saturday’s games
Big Bear (0-1) at Rosamond (0-1), 7
Lindsay (0-1) at California City (0-1), 7