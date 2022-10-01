FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Ridgeview wins wild one over Frontier in overtime, 47-46

With the start of league play for most area schools serving as the backdrop for Week 7, it was one of Friday night’s only nonleague games that stole the show.
In their final preleague tune up, Ridgeview and Frontier settled a see-saw battle with a dramatic overtime finish.
Playing tiebreaker rules, the Wolf Pack scored first and the Titans followed with a score of their own. But rather than trying to extend the game with a PAT, Frontier coach Chris Bandy went for two points, and the win.
But Ridgeview stopped the run attempt short of the end zone and held on for a wild 47-46 victory, closing its homecoming game with a post-game celebration on the field.
It was the second straight victory for the Wolf Pack (3-3), which was outscored 124-7 in its three losses, albeit to three of the Central Section’s best in Clovis West, Liberty and Centennial. Those three teams are a combined 16-2 this season.
“It wasn’t a kicking issue at all, and if it was a league game, we probably would have kicked it to force another overtime,” said Frontier coach Chris Bandy, who was an the offensive coordinator for eight years at Ridgeview, helping the team win three section titles before being hired as Titans coach in 2017. “But it was non-league and it was 11 o’clock at night already, and ours kids had been playing forever. And we hadn’t really stopped them much in the second half, at all, so it was more of a, ‘hey let's end it now.’ We thought we had a good play and they had some guys going both ways that looked a little tired, too. But they made a good play on it.”
Ridgeview has scored 91 points combined in its last two games, with a 7-yard scoring run by Andres Rivera and an extra point by Alan Romo providing the difference during extra time on Friday.
“They have made some personnel changes, like to their O-line and stuff like that, and from the first three games, they are a totally different team on film,” Bandy said.. “They’ve kind of found their identity, you know? They’re going to run the ball, and (senior running back Zamir) Hall is (really good). And they have a big O-line and we’re a little undersized on the line, which kind of hurt us last night.”
Hall rushed for five touchdowns on the night, and Rivera scored two. He also scored on a 2-yard run late in the third quarter to give the Wolf Pack its first lead of the game, 26-23.
That set the stage for a wild fourth quarter.
After the Titans (4-2) tied the game with a 28-yard field goal by Ryder Crane-Finch, the Wolf Pack regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Hall.
Hall added another later in the quarter to give his team the lead again, and had two other TD runs over 50 yards.
In overtime, Frontier quarterback Malakhi Statler followed up Rivera’s go-ahead score with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cockren to pull his team within one point.
But on the game’s final play, Frontier coach Chris Bandy said a missed block hurt their chances and allowed Ridgeview to stuff the game-winning conversion and the Wolf Pack held on.
Statler was 27 of 32 for 371 yards and three scores, and also rushed for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Cockren had a huge night with 10 catches for 137 yards and a score, and added 127 yards on kickoff returns. San Marquez rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries and also had five taches for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Here’s a look at some of the other Week 7 action:
Centennial 33, Stockdale 6
The Golden Hawks continued their early-season dominance, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2010, when the team started 8-0 during former USC and current NFL quarterback Cody Kessler’s senior year. Hoben Hoge scored two touchdowns, including one from 54 yards out, and Brayden Ruebel had a big night receiving in the South Yosemite River League opener for both teams. Kyran Marshall intercepted two passes.
Arvin 35, Boron 6
Omar Prado was 8 for 10 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bears (3-4) past the Bobcats (2-4). Jack Kassinger had four catches for 52 yards and a score, and Remy Vasquez also caught a TD pass. Jonathan Moreno rushed for a team-high 54 yards and a score on five carries, with Chris Carlos also getting into the end zone on the ground. Joaquin Currichi finished with 36 yards on three carries, and Mateo Alvarez had a 27-yard run on his only carry. “The Bears are getting better each and every week,” first-year Arvin coach Robert Riley said. “I think we had a balanced attack offensively and the defense continues to fly around. We’re excited to see how we match up against a tough Golden Valley team.” The Bears play at the Bulldogs in next week’s South Yosemite Horizon League opener.
Golden Valley 41, Mira Monte 0
Tyjon Jones rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs (3-4) past the Lions (1-5) in the SYHL opener for both teams. Golden Valley quarterback Rafael Valderrama was 5 of 6 passing for 84 yards. “(We were) coming off a tough couple of weeks,” Bulldogs coach James Cain said. “(We were) dealing with injuries and other team issues that kept us from being at full strength a lot of times. Keeping our kids’ heads up and starting 1-0 in league was very important to us. We played well and were able to do just that. League is a new season, and a new opportunity for us. We’re going to try and make the most of the opportunity. We were able to come out and establish our run game and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Our O-line did a great job blocking all night. Now we move on and prepare for a really good Arvin team.”
Chavez 54, Delano 14
Israel Gonzalez rushed for 180 yards and three scores, including a 61-yard touchdown run to lead the Titans (5-2, 3-0 SSL) past the Tigers (3-3, 0-2) in a key South Sequoia League game. Chavez is tied with Kennedy atop the SSL standings after taking control in the second half after leading just 21-14 at the break. “Our assistant coaches made adjustments at the half on both sides of the ball to shut them down defensively,” Titans coach Jesse Ortega said, “and the offense to put up 33 points in the second half.” Santa Morales threw for 120 yards and two TDs, and rushed for another for Chavez, which forced three turnovers. Roberto Garcia had 134 yards rushing on 21 carries for Delano, with George Inguito accounting for both Tiger touchdowns with two catches for 122 yards.
Tehachapi 26, South 20
The Warriors racked up 387 total yards of offense and scored four rushing touchdowns in the South Yosemite Mountain League opener for both teams.Karson Tiewater had a game-high 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and. AJ Anderson added 88 yards rushing and 70 yards receiving for Tehachapi (6-1). Levi Hart and Andrew Aguirre also scored TDs for the Warriors. Defensively, Mike Jones had seven tackles and an interception, and Aguirre had seven tackles. For the Spartans (0-7), James Webster had two touchdowns, the first on the ground and the other on a 72-yard scoring pass from quarterback Josh Encinas. Encinas also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Shane Carr. Encinas was 8 for 14 passing for 213 yards and two scores, with Carr finishing with three catches for 68 yards. Syaun Wallace added three receptions for 66 yards for South.
East 28, Foothill 0
Eric Romero rushed for 132 yards on 18 carries and quarterback Matt Moore was 11 for 18 passing for 106 yards and a scoring pass to Frank Fonseca to lead the Blades (1-5) past the Trojans (2-4) for their first victory of the season. Fonseca finished with three catches for 51 yards, and Lorenzo Patino ran for 70 yards and a TD on nine carries for East.
North 28, West 7
Kyle Dillon rushed for 148 yards and a score and quarterback Carson Bennett threw two TD passes and rushed for 82 yards to lead the Stars (3-3). Bennett connected with Ty Cooper on a 33-yard scoring pass and Daniel Bradwell had a 20-yard touchdown reception. Xarionn Foreman added 71 yards on four carries, part of the team's 324 yards on the ground. The Vikings (1-5) committed three turnovers, including a fumble on the Stars’ 1-yard line as West was trying to tie the score in the second quarter, and were was also hurt by several costly penalties in the South Yosemite Mountain League opener for both teams. Sophomore Edwin Gonzales rushed for a team-high 40 yards on five carries, including his first touchdown.
Frazier Mountain 44, Trona 30
Leonard Puga rushed for 110 yards and two scores, and tight end Isaac Zerapio caught a pair of 45-yard touchdowns to lead the Falcons (2-4) past the Tornadoes (1-4). Quarterback Max Barker had 45 yards on the ground and a TD, and also passed for 100 yards. Defensively, linebacker Maurice Tondreau had a team-high 12 tackles, with nose guard Douglas Farringer contributing six.
Other scores
Liberty 13, Garces 0
Bakersfield Christian 38, Bakersfield 14
Kennedy 20, Wasco 12
Highland 44, Independence 29
Shafter 43, McFarland 0
Bishop Union 28, California City 13
Hesperia-Oak Hills 55, Burroughs 0