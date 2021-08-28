FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Plenty of momentum as several area teams stay perfect after Week 2

Two weeks into the season and several area teams have already started to create an identity with a pair of victories to open the season.
Nine Kern County teams can proudly claim to be 2-0, with four of them coming from the Southwest Yosemite League.
In the SWYL, where teams are a combined 9-2 after two weeks of action, Liberty, Garces, Frontier and Centennial are all 2-0. Stockdale, which had to miss this week’s game due to health and safety protocols, is 1-0. The only losses are from Bakersfield High, which lost to two of the state’s top-20 teams in Los Alamitos and Clovis.
It is the fourth straight season that the Patriots have started 2-0. In fact, the three-time defending SWYL champions have won their first three games in each of the past three seasons.
Centennial, Garces and Frontier are in new territory, at least in recent years. The Golden Hawks are 2-0 for the first time since 2018, a year before current coach Richard Starrett arrived on campus. Centennial started 4-0 that year.
The Rams haven’t won their first two games to start a season since 2012, which is also the last season the school won a Central Section football title.
The Titans haven’t been 2-0 since the team won their first games to start the 2017 season in Chris Bandy’s first year as head coach at the school.
Highland has opened the season with two straight wins in each of the past three years, including this season following a hard-fought 20-13 victory over Shafter on Friday. Fellow Southeast Yosemite League team Foothill has only won more than two games in a season once in the last nine years and hasn’t been 2-0 in at least the last 18 seasons, according to maxpreps.com, prior to this year. The Trojans’ best success came in 2019, in coach Brandon Deckard’s second year at the school, when they finished 5-7.
Opening the season is nothing new for 2-0 Kennedy. The Thunderbirds have started 8-0 each of the past two seasons. Delano is undefeated after Week 2 for the first time since 2009, a team that started 5-0 and finished 9-3. West is also off to a strong start, upending Shafter in its opener and then cruising past East on Thursday to move to 2-0 for the second time in the past five years. The Vikings haven’t been 3-0 since 2001.
Here’s a look at some of the action from Week 2:
Centennial 47, Arroyo Grande 21
Senior quarterback Levi Manning threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Golden Hawks, who improved to 2-0. Manning was 13 of 17 passing for 272 yards and rushed for 55 yards on seven carries. Manning’s primary target, sophomore Jaxton Santiago, had four catches for 102 yards and two scores, and also played the entire game as the team’s starting safety. Jackson McDonald rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries as part of a balanced offensive night for Centennial. Trailing 7-0 early, Noe Estrada returned the ensuing kick-off 85 yards for a touchdown to ignite 28 straight points for the Golden Hawks for the second straight week. Defensively, AJ Morgan had two sacks and six tackles, while Garrett Austin contributed a sack and tackle for a loss, two quarterback pressures and two pass-breakups for Centennial, which plays at Independence (0-2) this week.
Liberty 51, Ridgeview 0
Senior quarterback Carson Woods was 8 for 10 passing for 141 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another in leading the Patriots. Liberty had six different players score touchdowns this week. Junior running back Jalen Hankins rushed for 72 yards on nine carries, while senior receiver scored his third touchdown in two games and finished with 68 yards on three receptions. The Patriots, who host Hayward-Stellar Prep (1-0) this week, also recorded a safety and returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Wolf Pack (0-2). Ridgeview hosts Clovis (2-0) this week.
Garces 45, Lancaster-Paraclete 31
Logan Bowers rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, opening the game’s scoring with a 57-yard scoring run and then capping the night with a 28-yard score to lead the Rams (2-0) past the Spirits (1-1). Garces quarterback Travis Plugge completed just one of his four passes, but it connected for a 41-yard scoring play to Julian Smith that gave his team a 39-17 lead in the third quarter. Plugge also rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring runs of 52 and 25 in the second quarter. Zamir Hall had 84 yards rushing and two TDs, including a 47-yard run for Garces, which plays at Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego (1-0) this week.
Bakersfield Christian 55, Fresno-Edison 28
The Eagles (1-1) pulled away in the second half to record their first victory of the season. A game of big plays, the two teams combined for 852 yards in offense and 36 first downs. BCHS used a balanced attack with 219 passing yards and 194 yards on the ground. The Eagles travel to play Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (2-0), ranked seventh in the Central Section according to Maxpreps.com.
Clovis 34, Bakersfield 14
Daylon Leach, a transfer from West High, had a huge game offensively and defensively for the Drillers (0-2), who lost to their second straight state-ranked opponent. Sophomore Drahcir Mackey and junior Tybo Rogers also made key contributions, according to BHS coach Michael Stewart, whose team hosts Fresno-Central (1-0), the 2019 CIF State I-AA champion, which has won three straight Central Section Division I titles.
Delano 47, Rosamond 0
Fresh off snapping the school’s 16-game losing streak, the Tigers (2-0) won their second straight. Delano’s defense set the tone for the game, limiting the Roadrunners (0-2) to just 22 yards on 35 plays from scrimmage.
“Again, our defense did a good job of planning and executing the plan,” first-year Tigers coach Frank Gonzales Jr. said. “A big kudos to our defensive staff.”
Offensively, quarterback Eddie Silva was 6 for 9 passing for 111 yards, with no interceptions. Three running backs carried the load, with Andrew Carrasco gaining 57 yards on three carries for Delano, which hosts East (0-2) this week.
Tehachapi 12, Visalia-Golden West 3
Rashad McElroy had a 26-yard touchdown run and finished with 55 yards on eight carries to lead the Warriors in their season opener and giving first-year coach Kris Krimpien a victory in his debut as the school’s coach. McElroy also recovered a fumble, and Sam Orellana led the team with 58 yards on 14 carries and scored Tehachapi’s other TD on a 1-yard run. Mike Jones had a team-high seven tackles and a sack, and also rushed for 28 yards on six carries for the Warriors, who hosts Burroughs (0-2) this week.
Kennedy 56, Fresno-Hoover 0 (Thursday night)
Avian Pesina rushed for a team-high 148 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Thunderbirds grounded out 467 and seven TDs in improving to 2-0. RFK has outscored its first two opponents 101-13 this season. Drake Sand ran for 119 yards and three scores on eight carries, and scored another touchdown off a blocked punt. Hugo Mora had 112 yards rushing and a score on five carries. Rolando Monroy was 8 for 8 on extra points as the Thunderbirds held the Patriots (0-2) to negative-9 yards in total offense. Kennedy hosts Highland (2-0) this week.
West 32, East 7 (Thursday night)
The Vikings forced three turnovers and limited the Blades to 115 yards in total offense to improve to 2-0. Nick Harris caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, finishing with 101 yards rushing on five carries. West quarterback James Rufus passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Vikings, who will look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2001 this week, but only if they can find a replacement opponent. The team was originally scheduled to host North, but the Stars are currently shut down for health and safety protocols. East was led by quarterback Aaron Ramos, who was 8 for 17 passing for 107 yards. Paul Campas had two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, while Jaedan Moore added three catches for 49 yards. Johnathan Patino had a team-high seven tackles for the Blades (0-2), which play at Delano this week.
Taft 55, California City 0
Jackson Berry rushed for four touchdowns, scoring on runs of 55, 22, 17 and one yard to lead the Wildcats in their season opener. Brock Mizner returned a punt 40 yards for a score and also had a 1-yard TD run. Bronson Ortlieb had an 80-yard scoring run, and Caleb Kozloski returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown for Taft, which is scheduled to host Desert next week in the Scorpions’ season opener.
Other scores
Foothill 28, Arvin 13
Fresno-Sunnyside 23, South 13
Frontier 35, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 33
Highland 20, Shafter 13
Paso Robles 14, Independence 6
McFarland 18, Tranquillity 8
Frazier Mountain at Lucerne Valley, canceled
Golden Valley at North, canceled
Kern Valley at Porterville-Granite Hills, canceled
Mira Monte at Boron, canceled
Stockdale at Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, canceled