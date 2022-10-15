FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: McFarland to play Delano at BC on Friday, a week after three games are canceled due to violence in north Kern

Cancellations, postponements and delays have been commonplace with high school football games in Kern County in recent years.
Excessive heat, poor air quality and even lightning storms have stolen more than a few headlines this season.
But this week's cancellations due to violence in the north Kern area is something entirely new, sending shockwaves throughout the Central Section and wiping out at least three South Sequoia League contests because of safety concerns.
Although there are conflicting reports about the severity and seriousness of the situation by local law enforcement, school officials and coaches, all can at least agree that the safety of all concerned is of paramount importance.
Moving forward, there are still questions about the remaining two weeks of the regular season and upcoming playoff schedule.
While questions and uncertainty still remain, at least two SSL schools will be in action next week, albeit at a different location.
McFarland High (2-6, 0-4) will celebrate its Homecoming with a 7:30 p.m. game against Delano (3-4, 0-3) at Bakersfield College on Friday. The JV game is slated to start at 5 p.m.
According to a joint news release from Bakersfield College, the Kern Community College District and McFarland Unified School District, the decision to move the game stemmed from construction activity at the Cougars’ field and “an abundance of caution to keep students and families safe.”
Both teams, which are winless in SSL play this season, participate in BC’s Early College program, where high school students are dual enrolled and take college credits at the school.
The remaining SSL games all have possible implications in what could be a tight race for a possible league title.
Chavez (6-2, 4-0) has a bye this week, and will meet Kennedy (5-2, 3-0) in a winner-take-all game on Oct. 28 if the Thunderbirds can win at Shafter (6-2, 2-2) on Friday. The Generals, which had a bye this past week, are the only SSL team slated to complete its six-game league schedule. There are several scenarios that could make the league race a bit messy.
The loss of one canceled game from the schedule effectively eliminates Shafter and Wasco from SSL title contention, but both can still have plenty to say about who wins the championship.
Defending SSL champion Wasco (4-3, 1-2) is playing at Taft (6-2, 2-1) this week, with the Wildcats hoping to win out and then receive some help to slip into a possible tie for the league title. Shafter would have to beat RFK on Friday, and then have the Thunderbirds defeat Chavez in the season finale to have Taft join Kennedy and Chavez stop the standings with one loss apiece.
Like I said, it could get messy.
In other local action, Liberty can clinch the South Yosemite River League championship — its fifth straight league title — with a victory over Frontier on Friday, while Tehachapi and Golden Valley have already assured at least a share of the SYML and SYHL, respectively. Bakersfield Christian can lock up the South Yosemite Valley championship with a win over Highland on Friday.
Now that that’s been laid out, here’s a closer look at some of Week 9’s games that set the table for what promises to be an interesting last two weeks of the regular season:
Garces 30, Bakersfield Christian 13
Quarterback Jordan Gallegoz rushed for a game-high 149 yards and a pair of two-point conversions, and threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Julian Smith to lead the Rams (2-6) to a non-league victory over the Eagles (4-4). Smith also caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from AJ Green as Garces built a 16-6 halftime lead. Green capped the game's scoring with an 11 yard TD run and finished with 66 yards on eight carries. David Smith rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Slaton added 59 yards on 14 carries as the Rams pulled away after BCHS had pulled to within 16-13 on Nathan Perez's 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his second of the game. Perez had a team-high 56 yards on the ground to complement 125 passing yards by Jordan Delgado, who was intercepted twice. Chase Furtado tallied the bulk of the yardage, finishing with three catches for 89 yards. Eagles standout Bryson Waterman did not play due to an injured ankle, suffered in last week’s victory over Ridgeview.
West 24, Golden Valley 19
Jason Harris rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings (2-6) to a non-league victory over the Bulldogs (4-5). Jack Parks added 90 yards and a score on 18 carries, and Roberto Garcia made a 39-yard field goal. Nick Abbott had a big night for Golden Valley with five catches for 117 yards and a TD. "It was a tough night for us, filled with uncharacteristic penalties," Bulldogs coach James Cain said. "As usual, my guys played hard to the end and put in a great effort in the fourth quarter to come back. But we have an opportunity to bounce back next week and compete for a league championship." Golden Valley has already clinched at least a share of the South Yosemite Horizon League title and can win it outright with a victory over Foothill at home next week.
Arvin 21, Foothill 14
The Bears (4-5, 1-1) kept their hopes of at least sharing the SYHL title alive, holding on to defeat the Trojans (2-6, 0-1). Omar Pardo threw for 185 yards and a touchdown on 6 of 9 passing, with an interception as Arvin scored the game's first 21 points. Jack Kasinger caught three passes for 59 yards and a score, and Jonathan Moreno and Chris Carlos added rushing TDs. Zack Look had a team-high 63 yards receiving with two catches and Mateo Alvarez caught a 58-yard pass. The Bears close their regular season at Mira Monte next week.
Highland 21, Bakersfield 6
Jojo Mata and Austyn Hernandez combined to score all three touchdowns for the Scots (4-4, 2-1) in a South Yosemite Valley League victory over the Drillers (3-5, 1-2). Matta and Hernandez connected on a touchdown pass in the first quarter, the only score of the first half. Mata and Hernandez each had scoring runs in the fourth quarter to pull away from what was a 7-6 game entering the final 12 minutes. Nick Gonzales sealed the game with an interception with less than three minutes to play. Mata finished with 122 yards rushing on nine carries, with Hernandez added 72 yards on 11 carries.
South 35, East 14
James Webster rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Spartans (2-7, 1-1) past the Blades (1-7, 0-2) for their second straight victory after opening the season 0-7. Sam De La Cruz added 43 yards rushing on five carries and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. Defensively, Joaquin Manzo had nine tackles, including four solo, three hurries, a tackle for a loss and a sack.
Frontier 30, Stockdale 7
Defense and special teams led the way for the Titans (6-2, 2-0), according to coach Chris Bandy, setting up a showdown with Liberty next for a chance for at least a share of the SYRL title. Frontier blocked two punts and forced two turnovers. John Appleton blocked a punt and returned an interception 36 yards for a score. He also had six tackles. Isaac Colley blocked the other punt. Brycen Tablit had eight tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries. He also scored on a 41-yard run. Quarterback Malakhi Statler threw a TD pass and ran for another. The Mustangs dropped to 1-7, 0-3 in SYRL play.
Other scores
Delano at Wasco, canceled
McFarland at Kennedy, canceled
Taft at Chavez, canceled
Liberty 41, Centennial 7
Tehachapi 32, North 28
Independence 25, Ridgeview 20
Boron 35, California City 0
Bishop Union 26, Kern Valley 6
Hesperia-Sultana 55, Burroughs 13
Lone Pine at Frazier Mountain, late
Mojave at Trona, late