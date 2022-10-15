 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: McFarland to play Delano at BC on Friday, a week after three games are canceled due to violence in north Kern

20221016-bc-northfb

AJj Anderson from Tehachapi breaks tackles from North during Friday night's game.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Cancellations, postponements and delays have been commonplace with high school football games in Kern County in recent years.

Excessive heat, poor air quality and even lightning storms have stolen more than a few headlines this season.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget