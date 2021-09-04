FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Liberty, Centennial, Kennedy, Delano continue early-season dominance

Three weeks into the high school football season, there are still plenty of questions about which teams can make an impact during league play — and a potential playoff run.
But that’s certainly to be expected, as most area coaches would agree. The search for answers is a season-long process.
With that in mind, some local teams seem to be a bit closer to pinpointing the personalities of their teams, and perhaps Liberty is at the top of the list in that quest.
Although it’s difficult to assess the talent level of the Patriots’ three opponents, since two of their wins were against relatively-unknown Sparks(Nev.)-Spanish Springs and Hayward-Stellar Prep, it’s really hard to overlook Liberty’s dominance thus far. The Patriots have outscored the three teams a combined 135-3.
Ranked 43rd in the state prior to Friday’s 56-0 rout of an undermanned Stellar Prep squad, Liberty will likely have its toughest test this week when they travel to play 44th-ranked Concord-Clayton Valley Charter in Saturday’s Honor Bowl at Brentwood-Liberty High. The Ugly Eagles (1-1) are coming off a 26-20 loss to Loomis-Del Oro, a school best known locally for losing to Bakersfield High in the 2013 CIF State Division-I championship game and defeating Liberty in a state bowl game in 2015.
Liberty closes out its preseason schedule with a road game at No. 13 West Hills-Chaminade (2-1).
Centennial, Kennedy and Delano also improved to 3-0, with Frontier, Garces and Highland falling from the list of unbeaten.
Here’s a look at some of the other results from this week:
Tulare Western 16, Frontier 14
The Titans (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season on a game-winning field goal with 30 seconds left. The Mustangs also scored on a blocked punt. Brycen Tablit returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Jaykob Jones scored on a 3-yard run to account for Frontier’s points. John Appleton returned an interception for a score, but it was called back when the Titans were whistled for a block in the back penalty. Outside linebacker Reece Greer led the team with 10 tackles.
Centennial 48, Independence 22
Senior quarterback Levi Manning rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Golden Hawks (3-0). He also had to step in as the team’s placekicker due to an injury and made 4 of 5 PATs. Centennial, which played without seven starters, trailed 22-21 at the half, but outscored the Falcons (0-3) 27-0 in the second half. Jaxton Santiago had five catches for 105 yards and a TD, and Jonathan Boyd carried the load at running back, replacing injured starter Tristan Flores. Evan Peaker led Independence with 148 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Ladon Denmark (123 yards combined passing and rushing) and Anthony Rico (four carries for 68 yards) made key contributions.
Kennedy 28, Highland 6 (Thursday)
Avian Pesina rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown to lead the Thunderbirds (3-0) in a battle of undefeated teams. Hugo Mora had 142 yards and a TD on the ground on just six carries, and Drake Sand added 53 yards rushing on 10 carries. Defensively, Kennedy had five sacks and defensive end Salvador Sanchez returned an interception for a score off a tipped ball. Adrian Juarez led the Scots (2-1) with 60 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries and Manny Valeta had six catches for 60 yards. Defensively, Andrew Turney led Highland with two sacks.
“As a coaching staff we are surprised how our young team, that did not have a spring season, has developed over the last few weeks,” Kennedy coach Mario Milan said. “Offensively our run game has been very impressive and defensively our team reaction and speed is getting better every week. Sitting at 3-0 is a welcomed surprise, but we know that every week our schedule is getting more and more difficult. Going into the crosstown game with both Delano and us sitting at 3-0 will make for an exciting game. Delano is looking really good right now and we look forward to giving our hometown a great show.”
Shafter 40, Mira Monte 7
Devon Sundgren rushed for 104 yards and was 8 of 13 of 87 yards and a touchdown to lead the injury-riddled Generals (1-2) to their first win of the season. Koa Rhodes had an 85-yard TD run and finished with 104 yards on five carries as Shafter tallied 304 rushing yards as a team.
Tehachapi 48, Burroughs 6
The Warriors’ running attack flourished again, accounting for 323 yards on 46 carries. Sam Orellana rushed for 116 yards and two scores, and Rashad McElroy added 57 yards and a TD on four carries for Tehachapi (2-1), which has won two straight since a season-opening loss to Wasco. McElroy also returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and had an interception. AJ Anderson had a pick-6, and Tylar Love had a team-high six tackles, along with 47 yards rushing on seven carries.
“I’m definitely proud of the way they’ve bounced back from a rough Week 1, and we hope to continue riding the momentum we’ve built up the last two games into a good matchup versus a tough Highland team,” first-year coach Kris Krempien said. “We’ve started to find our identity as a team and are putting the right pieces in place to continue playing at a high level.”
Delano 10, East 0
The Tigers (3-0) stayed unbeaten with another solid defensive performance. Delano has yet to give up a point in its three games this season, and limited the Blades (0-3) to 147 yards. The Tigers also intercepted three passes. Delano struggled at times offensively, with Eddie Silva leading the way with 121 yards on 8 of 14 passing. The team had 91 yards rushing on the night. East was led by Kenneth Barrera, who rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Matt Moore was 4 of 10 passing for 62 yards, and Jonathan Patino recovered a fumble and had a team-high 10 tackles.
“We allowed our defense to be on the field for way too long (Friday),” first-year Delano coach Frank Gonzales Jr. said. “We need to get more first downs and to do a better job in all facets of our offensive production.”
Porterville 14, Golden Valley 0
The Bulldogs lost their season opener in a game played at Porterville-Granite Hills High. Arturo Rangel had 92 yards rushing on nine carries and teammate Tyjon Jones added 30 yards on eight carries. Nick Abbott also had a 45-yard reception.
“Arturo Rangel ran hard and had a few big runs for us,” Golden Valley coach James Cain said. “He played well in his first varsity game. Defensively, we played well for most of the game until we got in a bad spot after a bad snap that went over our punter’s head, and Porterville took over on our 10-yard line.”
Wasco 47, South 6
Aazaia Ferguson rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (2-0) to their second impressive victory of the year. Omar Tovar ran for 120 yards and a score for Wasco, which rushed for nearly 400 yards. Sean Sharp rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, one of five different players to score TDs.
Taft 49, Desert 0
The Wildcats (2-0) had three different players score two touchdowns apiece. Jayce Moore (10 and 28 yards), Cyrus Gaylord (15, 9) and Caleb Kozloski (3, 43) each scored twice. Caeden McAfee scored a 40-yard TD, as well.
Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 30, Garces 14
Quarterback Travis Plugge threw for 107 yards and rushed for 48 and a touchdown, but the Rams (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Logan Bowers rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries, capping the game's scoring with a 4-yard TD run.
Other scores
Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 49, Bakersfield Christian 7
Fresno-Central 59, Bakersfield 20
Clovis 40, Ridgeview 0
New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley 40, Frazier Mountain 16
Boron 36, Oro Grande-Riverside Prep 8
Tulare-Mission Oak 35, Chavez 0 (Thursday)
North at West, canceled
Foothill at California City, canceled
McFarland at Coalinga, canceled
Arvin at Kern Valley, canceled