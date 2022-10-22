FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10

With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided.
Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.
Of the four local leagues, only the South Sequoia League title is still up for grabs. That will be decided when Kennedy (6-2, 4-0) hosts Chavez (6-2, 4-0) on Friday in a winner-take-all game between Delano rivals, located on opposite sides of Highway 99, three miles apart.
It was just two weeks ago that games in the area were canceled due to fears of escalating violence after a deadly shooting just north of Delano.
The cancellations had the greatest impact on Taft (6-2, 3-1), which was scheduled to play at Chavez that night. Had the Wildcats defeated the Titans, they would still be in contention for their first league title since 2010 when Taft shared it with Tehachapi and Wasco.
But as it stands now, the best the Wildcats can do is a tie for second with the loser of next week’s SSL showdown.
Chavez is looking for its first league title since it shared the crown with Bakersfield Christian in 2014. The Thunderbirds have won three Central Section championships, but are looking for their first league title since opening varsity play in 2009.
Liberty wrapped up its fifth-straight league crown with a 4-0 run through the inaugural South Yosemite River League standings, capped by Friday’s 45-7 victory at Frontier. The Patriots have not lost a league game since 2016.
Bakersfield Christian (5-4, 3-0) clinched at least a share of its eighth league title in nine years with a 48-21 victory over Highland (4-5, 2-1) on Friday. The Eagles can win the South Yosemite Valley League title outright with a win at home against Independence next week. The Scots can still share the title with BCHS with a victory over Ridgeview and a BCHS loss next week.
Tehachapi (9-1, 4-0) has a bye next week and closed out its regular season with a South Yosemite Mountain League championship. It is the Warriors' first league crown since 2017.
Golden Valley (5-5, 3-0) solidified the South Yosemite Horizon League championship with a 40-7 win over Foothill. It is the Bulldogs first league title since 2010 when they finished tied with Ridgeview and West atop the South Yosemite League.
Here’s a look at some of the games from Week 10:
Kennedy 29, Shafter 14
Julian Orozco threw for 174 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 20 passing to help the Thunderbirds cruise past the Generals (6-3, 2-3) in an important South Sequoia league game. Orozco had a 40-yard scoring pass to Gamiez Helm to help Kennedy take a 21-7 halftime lead, and also rushed for 38 yards on two carries. Helm finished with five catches for 76 yards, with Hugo Loera adding two receptions for 52 yards. Jamison Membreve rushed for two short touchdowns, and Emiliano Herrejon scored on a 1-yard run to build RFK’s lead to 27-7 in the third quarter. Defensively, Bryan Guevara had a team-high seven tackles and Sergio Gonzalez III had two of his team’s four sacks.
Tehachapi 43, West 7
The Warriors amassed 354 yards of total offense to secure the South Yosemite Mountain League championship in a victory over Vikings. The league title is the first outright league title for Tehachapi (9-1, 4-0) since 2011 and 31st title in school history. AJ Anderson had 160 yards on the ground and two touchdowns rushing to lead the way. Karson Tiewater had 123 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown, while Mike Jones and Jacob Root had rushing scores. Root also found Christian Morse for a passing touchdown in the second half. Defensively, Martin Rodriguez, Wyatt Richie and Jones all had 15 tackles. Adrian Pina, Ryan Walker and Tiewater had interceptions. For West (2-7; 0-3), David Leon hauled in a nine-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jack Parks on fourth and goal in the second quarter.
— Tom Shea
Garces 24, Centennial 14
The Rams (3-6, 1-2 SYRL) rallied from a 7-0 halftime deficit, outsourcing the Golden Hawks 24-7 in the second half to post its first South Yosemite River League victory. Centennial (7-2, 1-2) scored the lone touchdown of the first half on a 39-yard pass from Adam Copus to Jaxton Santiago. But the Rams defense held the Golden Hawks to a three-and-out in the opening possession of the second half and then moved the ball down the field, finished off with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Jordan Gallegoz, who also ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-7. Centennial responded with a rushing touchdown by Jackson McDonald with 53 seconds in the third quarter to take a 14-8 lead, setting the stage for a big fourth quarter for Garces.
The Rams took the lead for good when sophomore Logan Slaton scored his first varsity touchdown and another Gallegoz conversion gave the Rams a 16-14 lead. Two plays later, Cage Williams snagged an interception over the top of Santiago and Garces marched down and capped off the scoring night with another Slaton touchdown. The Rams sealed the night as Nathaniel Wallace intercepted another Copus pass. Gallegoz led the Rams with 119 rushing yards on 12 carries, while David Smith added 78 on 10 carries, and also recovered a second-half fumble when Centennial was inside the Rams’ 5-yard line. Slaton added 64 rushing yards and RJ Green added 50 more yards on the ground.
Taft 31, Wasco 20
Jayce Moore threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Wildcats past the Tigers (4-4, 1-3). Moore was 7 of 13 passing for 138 yards, throwing two scoring passes to Richard Jennings and another to Blaine Neudorf. Jennings finished with three catches for 80 yards, while Neudorf tallied 50 yards on two receptions. Neudorf also recovered a fumble. Cyrus Gaylord led the way on the ground with 123 yards rushing on 24 carries. The game marked the 82nd meeting between the two teams, with the first matchup in 1938. It was Taft’s first victory over Wasco since 2016.
Other scores
Ridgeview 46, Bakersfield 43
Stockdale 20, Independence 14
Boron 7, Kern Valley 0
Hesperia 59, Burroughs 0
Arvin 48, Mira Monte 17
Delano 49, McFarland 0
Golden Valley 40, Foothill 7
Bakersfield Christian 48, Highland 21
Liberty 45, Frontier 7
North 29, East 7
Bishop Union at Rosamond, late
Lone Pine at Mojave, late
Pismo Beach-Coastal Christian at Frazier Mountain, late