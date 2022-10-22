 Skip to main content
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: League titles secured for four schools on big Week 10

BHS vs Ridgeview Football-2

 Ridgeview's Tra'maine Stocker tries to break free from Bakersfield High's  Landen Daddario in Thursday's game.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

With one week left in the regular season, most of Kern County’s high school football league titles have been decided.

Liberty, Tehachapi and Golden Valley have each clinched them outright, with Bakersfield Christian assured of at least a share of a title.

