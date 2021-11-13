FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Highland gives extra effort in upset victory

Capitalizing on a pair of missed extra points, No. 8 Highland rallied for a 13-12 victory at top-seeded Nipomo to advance to the Central Section Division IV semifinals.
Jojo Mata connected with Manny Valeta on two critical passes with under a minute to play, including a 3-yard scoring play with 22 seconds left, and Mata kicked the extra point in what proved to be the game-winner. Two plays prior, Mata threw a 53-yard pass to Valeta, bringing the ball to the Titans’ 4-yard line.
Valeta finished off his big night with an interception to clinch the game in the final seconds.
With the score tied 6-6, Nipomo (7-4) drove to the Scots’ 1-yard line, but Highland’s Darren Maiden forced a fumble to halt the scoring opportunity.
The Scots were unable to move the ball and were hurt by a bad snap on a fourth-down play that allowed the Titans to take over on their 15.
Nipomo scored, but missed the PAT, leaving the score at 12-6, and opening the door for Highland’s dramatic finish.
Mata finished with 104 yards rushing and a touchdown and 70 yards passing, while Valeta had five catches for 57 yards. Defensively, Trevor Jano and Jacob Urrea each had a sack.
Highland’s upset victory was one of four by area teams on Friday. No. 7 Bakersfield Christian (Division III), No. 15 Ridgeview (D-V) and No. 3 Mojave (8-man semifinals) each defied the odds to advance to the next round.
Here’s a look at some of the other results from this week:
No. 6 Frontier 35, No. 14 Wasco 0
Vincent Igoa threw for 183 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another to help the Titans (6-2) hand the Tigers (10-1) their first loss of the season in the D-II quarterfinals. Daniel Overton had 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and Samuel Marquez ran for 55 yards and a score. Mason Tapia caught a 80-yard touchdown pass from Igoa. Defensively, John Appleton intercepted two passes and had six tackles, and James Moon had a team-high 15 tackles.
No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 35, No. 7 Garces 10
Ian Jernagin rushed for 169 yards on 22 carries, and Jonathan Lester scored on a fumble recovery for the Rams (6-4). Zamir Hall finished with 67 yards rushing on 14 carries.
No 6 Independence 42, No. 14 Porterville-Monache 20
Anthony Rico scored four touchdowns, and Evan Peaker rushed for 149 yards on 23 carries to lead the Falcons. Peaker also had a team-high nine tackles, including two resulting in a loss.
Quarterback LaDon Denmark threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Rico to lead the Falcons and also ran for a score.
No. 7 Fresno-Roosevelt 41, No. 15 Tehachapi 14
AJ Anderson rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and also had 10 tackles on defense for the Warriors. Sam Orellana ran for 57 yards on nine carries and Wyatt Richie finished with a team-high 12 tackles.
No. 1 Taft 26, No. 8 Lindsay 14
Jackson Berry threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, and Cyris Gaylord rushed for 110 yards and a score on 14 carries to lead the Wildcats. Brock Mizener rushed for 53 yards and a TD, and Brad Reaves caught a touchdown pass. Richard Jennings finished with 53 receiving yards and intercepted two passes. Chase Gratt forced a fumble, blocked an extra point and a punt, and registered a sack.
No. 4 Boron 50, No. 5 Shafter 33
Tyson Dozhier threw three four touchdown passes, but was intercepted twice in the end zone as the Generals (6-6) ended their season on the road.