 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Football playoff brackets unveiled

20221030-bc-sslfbtitle

Chavez's Israel Gonzalez tries to find a way forward through Kennedy's defense during Friday night's game to determine the winner of the league title.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The regular season is officially in the books and now area high school football teams are turning their collective sights to postseason play.

The Central Section has spoken, and the divisional brackets have been unveiled.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget