FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: First round of playoffs filled with upsets

The opening round of the Central Section football playoffs featured more than its fair share of upsets.
Ten road teams, including four area schools, advanced to next week’s quarterfinal round.
A pair of No. 15 seeds — with losing records — Ridgeview in Division V and Tehachapi in D-IV posted impressive victories, along with No. 14 Wasco (D-II) and No. 10 North (D-V).
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the Wolf Pack (2-7), who entered the game with just one victory. Ridgeview defeated No. 2 San Luis Obispo 22-14.
“Our kids started slow, but started believing in the second half,” first-year coach Casey Quinn said. “It was a big win for our kids.”
Tehachapi (5-5) also made the most of their extended road trip, defeating No. 2 Bishop Union, the High Desert League champion.
Wasco (10-0), the South Sequoia League champion, continued their magical season, holding on to defeat No. 3 Centennial, 28-21, while the Stars (4-5) used a strong ground attack to beat No. 7 Templeton, 40-22.
Here’s a look at some of the highlights:
No. 2 Bakersfield 48, No. 15 Tulare Western 13
Tye Monteiro threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another to lead the Drillers (4-5). Tybo Rogers rushed for 65 yards and a score on nine carries, and also scored on a 70-yard TD reception. Daylon Leach had a team-high six catches for 84 yards, and intercepted a pass on defense. Jayden Dock had six tackles and three sacks.
No. 15 Tehachapi 28, No. 2 Bishop Union 14
Sam Orellana rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Rashad McElroy had a 27-yard scoring catch and an 85-yard kick-off return for a TD to help the Warriors (5-5) regain the lead late in the fourth quarter. He also had two interceptions. Mike Jones also intercepted a pass and had nine tackles and quarterback Jacob Root had 87 passing yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Wyatt Richie had 17 tackles and AJ Anderson contributed 12.
No. 7 East 36, No. 10 Orange Cove 21 (Thursday)
Elijah Hena rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries and Kenneth Barrera added 103 yards rushing on 12 carries to lead the Blades (4-7). Quarterback Aaron Ramos was 8 for 15 passing for 98 yards and also rushed for a score. Defensively, Alejandro Lopez intercepted a pass to secure the game and Jeremy Dominguez finished with seven tackles and an interception. Edward Hawkins added eight tackles for East.
No. 5 Shafter 35, No. 12 Riverdale 28
Tyson Dozhier rushed for two touchdowns, and threw for another in his first game since Week 2, when he suffered a broken right collarbone, to lead the Generals (6-5). Elijah Lucero had a team-high 97 yards rushing on 15 carries, and also recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Christopher Espinoza added 83 yards on the ground and a TD, and Jesus Figeruoa had three catches for 59 yards.
No. 8 Highland 15, No. 9 Porterville 6
Angel Perez rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Jojo Mata finished with 39 yards on the ground and a TD to lead the Scots (8-3). Defensively, Andrew Turney sacks and Zephan Stevens had an interception. Highland forced two fumbles and recorded to a safety to cap the game’s scoring.
No. 6 Frontier 24, No. 11 Sanger 7
Daniel Overton rushed for 165 yards on 26 carries and quarterback Vincent Igoa was 15 of 16 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Titans (5-2). Devin Cockren had six catches for 88 yards and two scores.
No. 5 Foothill 22, No. 12 West 14
Kaelan Deloney and Kevin Sandoval each ran for more than a 100 yards to lead the Trojans (9-1). Nick Harris had a total 231 yards in a losing effort for the Vikings (6-5). He ran for one and scored another on a kick-off return. West had four turnovers that led to three Foothill scores.
No. 5 Fresno-Washington Union 28, No. 12 Kennedy 21
Avian Pesina rushed for 125 yards and a score on 22 carries for the Thunderbirds (8-3). Hugo Mora also scored a touchdown and ran for 42 yards on eight carries. Jude De La Cueva blocked a punt and Sergio Gonzalez blocked a field goal for RFK, which led in the fourth quarter before giving up two long pass plays for touchdowns.
No. 10 North 40, No. 7 Templeton 22
Mar Kai Shaw rushed four four touchdowns and Jonathan Williams ran for another and had a sack to lead the Stars (4-5).
No. 6 Independence 41, No. 11 Fowler 7
Evan Peaker rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Falcons (5-6) to its first playoff victory since 2013.