FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Circle the calendar for upcoming matchups

North vs. Mira Monte football

North's Dillon Kyle runs for a touchdown in Friday night's victory over Mira Monte.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

With just three weeks left in the regular season, area football coaches, players and fans can circle a few more dates on the calendar as key matchups have been established as we look ahead to potential league title implications.

In the South Yosemite River League, Liberty (5-2, 2-0) has moved into position to capture its fifth straight league title.

