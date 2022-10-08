FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Circle the calendar for upcoming matchups

With just three weeks left in the regular season, area football coaches, players and fans can circle a few more dates on the calendar as key matchups have been established as we look ahead to potential league title implications.
In the South Yosemite River League, Liberty (5-2, 2-0) has moved into position to capture its fifth straight league title.
The Patriots, who defeated Stockdale 42-0 on Thursday, will take a 22-game league winning streak into next week’s home game against undefeated Centennial (7-0, 1-0). Liberty’s last league loss was to Bakersfield High on the final night of the regular season in 2016.
The Golden Hawks are off to their best start since winning eight in a row to start the 2010 season, the same year Centennial last won a league crown with current Patriots coach Bryan Nixon running the show.
Frontier (5-2, 1-0), fresh off a dramatic 29-28 victory over Garces, is also in the mix for its first league title since 2012. But the Titans must close their season against both frontrunners, at home against Liberty on Oct. 21, followed by a Thursday night matchup at Centennial.
Bakersfield Christian (4-3, 2-0) is a favorite to win the South Yosemite Valley League following lopsided victories over Bakersfield High and Ridgeview the last two weeks.
Highland (3-4, 1-0) has the best chance of unseeding the Eagles, who are looking for their eighth league title in the past nine years. That run includes five South Sequoia and two South Yosemite league championships. Ironically, the only season BCHS didn’t win the league title during that stretch, it captured a CIF State 3-A championship.
Tehachapi (7-1, 2-0) is also on solid ground for a league title, but must win at North (4-3, 1-0) on Friday to clinch at least a share of the South Yosemite Mountain League title.
Golden Valley has the inside track to the South Yosemite Horizon title following victories over Arvin and Mira Monte, and can clinch its first league title since 2006 with a victory over Foothill in two weeks.
Delano rivals, Chavez (6-2, 4-0) and Kennedy (5-2, 3-0), appear destined for a Week 11 showdown to decide the South Sequoia League title, but Taft (5-2, 2-1), Shafter (5-2, 1-2) and Wasco (4-3, 1-2) can still have a say in who wins the title. The Thunderbirds are seeking their first league title in school history.
Here’s a closer look at Week 8’s action:
Centennial 21, Highland 7
The Golden Hawks (7-0) overcame 165 yards in penalties to stay unbeaten with a non-league victory over the Scots (3-4). Roland Meyers, Jonathan Boyd and Jackson McDonald combined for 230 yards rushing, and Jaxton Santiago and Kyran Marshal each had an interception. Jojo Mata had 96 yards passing and added 68 yards rushing and a touchdown for Highland. Manny Veleta was his favorite target, finishing with 66 yards receiving. The Scots were inside the Centennial 15 three times, but failed to score. Jeremy Jackson blocked a punt to set up one of the opportunities. The Scots also had a goal-line stand just before the half that kept the score at 14-7 heading into the break.
Liberty 42, Stockdale 0
Five different people scored as the patriots (5-2, 2-0) cruised past the Mustangs (1-6, 0-2). Jalen Hankins rushed for 112 yards and two scores and quarterbacks Cole O’Brien and Jace Nixon each threw scoring passes. Kreseason Kizzy had a big night receiving and caught a TD pass, as did Ermiah Harrison, and Joshua Esparza scored a touchdown on the ground. Defensively, Xavier Chisolm stripped the ball from a Stockdale receiver and returned it for a score. Kicker Grant Meadors made all seven extra points and recorded eight touchbacks on kick-offs.
Bakersfield Christian 38, Ridgeview 7
Nathan Perez had touchdown runs of 72 and 42 yards in the first quarter to lead the Eagles (4-3, 2-0) past the Wolf Pack (3-4, 0-1). BCHS’s opening drive also featured a 53-yard run by Bryson Waterman. Eagles quarterback Jordan Delgado had two touchdown passes, a 32-yarder to Chase Furtado and a 40-yard scoring play to Dylan Johnson. Ridgeview transfer lineman Ryelnd Sanchez had a 1-yard TD run, set up by an interception by Furtado. Simon Nykamp made a 37-yard field goal to close the half. Offensive coordinator David Carr, with the help of his son Tyler Carr in Bakersfield, called the game from his hotel in London, according to Eagles assistant Darrell Miller, where he was on assignment to cover today’s Packers-Giants game for the NFL Network.
Bakersfield 28, Independence 25
The Drillers (3-4, 1-1) rallied from an early 13-0 deficit to defeat the Falcons (2-4, 0-2) for their first South Yosemite Valley League victory. Sophomore Brison Abbott rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for BHS, which played without star Tybo Rogers. Rogers suffered a fractured clavicle in last week’s loss at Bakersfield Christian and will miss the rest of the season, according to coach Rashaan Shehee. Quarterback Tye Monteiro had 83 yards rushing and a score on nine carries and also threw for 71 yards. He also had a sack, one of four for Bakersfield on the night. Drahcir Mackey added 74 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries, and Bryson Campos caught three passes for 46 yards. Defensively, Anthony Rivera had two sacks and a team-high eight tackles and Harvey Rogers had an interception. Amari Austin also had a sack.
North 35, Mira Monte 13
Dillon Kyle rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries to lead the Stars (4-3) past the Lions (1-6) in a non-league game. Carson Bennett had a scoring pass to Xarionn Foreman and ran for another. Danny Wilson returned an interception for a score and Ty Cooper scored on a 50-yard punt return.
Taft 47, McFarland 0
Cyris Gaylord rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 12 carries to lead the Wildcats (5-2, 2-1) past the Cougars (2-5, 0-3). Cameron Cash added 52 yards on seven carries for Taft, which had six touchdowns on the ground. Blaine Neudorf, Julian Woodards, Caleb Kozloski and quarterback Jayce Moore each ran for a TD. Moore was 5 of 7 passing for 94 yards. The Wildcats also scored two points with a safety and Richard Jennings returned an interception for a score.
Shafter 56, Delano 14
Freshman quarterback Ezekial Osborne threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 12 of 16 passing to lead the Generals (5-2, 1-2) past the Tigers (3-4, 0-3) in South Sequoia League play. Jesus Figueroa had five catches for 156 yards and two scores, and freshman Maryon Sloan scored TDs on both his catches and finished with 75 yards receiving. Jesse Bernal also caught a touchdown pass. Koa Rhodes rushed for a team-high 107 yards and a TD on 12 carries, and Christopher Espinosa added 89 yards and a score on 12 carries. Jesus Vasquez also scored a touchdown on the ground. Sophomore running back Roberto Garcia rushed for 132 yards on 23 carries for Delano.
Golden Valley 28, Arvin 6
Nick Abbott scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions lead the Bulldogs (4-4, 2-0) to a South Yosemite Horizon League victory. The Golden Valley defense led the way, according to coach James Cain, with Dominick Thompson stripping the ball and going 70 yards for a score. Tyjon Jones finished with a team-high 116 yards rushing and a TD on 13 carries. “We played a tough four quarters of good football and were able to come away 2-0 in league play,” Cain said. Omar Pardo was 13 of 19 passing for 157 yards and threw a touchdown pass to David Martinez, but the Bears (3-5, 0-1) were hurt by turnovers. Martinez finished with two catches for 65 yards and Jack Kasinger added 64 yards on four receptions. Mateo Alvarez rushed for a team-high 63 yards on eight carries. “GV really controlled the line of scrimmage and created some key turnovers in crucial parts of the game,” Arvin coach Robert Riley said. “I’m proud that our kids never gave up and competed, but hats off to the Bulldogs. They were the better team Friday night.”
Frazier Mountain 22, Mojave 14
Quarterback Max Barker rushed for 100 yards and two scores, including a 60-yard touchdown, and also scored on a two-point conversion to lead the Falcons (3-4) past the Mustangs (0-4) in 8-man football. Tailback Leonard Puga had a 45-yard TD run and finished with 85 yards on the ground, and Matt Kern also scored a conversion. Defensively, Randy Jardnies had three sacks.
Boron 29, Rosamond 14
Dylan Dadey rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries to lead the Bobcats (3-4, 1-0) to a High Desert League victory over the Roadrunners (1-6).
Other scores
Tehachapi 35, East 0
Chavez 49, Wasco 8
Frontier 29, Garces 28
South 30, West 20
Phelan-Serrano 41, Burroughs 6
Kern Valley 33, California City 0