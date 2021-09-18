FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Area quarterbacks excelling at throwing and running the ball

As most of the area’s high school football teams close out their preseason schedules within the next two weeks, with the exception of the South Sequoia League which opened play this week, some of the top players are starting to distance themselves from the pack.
That’s particularly true at quarterback, where several players have showcased an ability to pass and run the football at a high level.
The tops on the list may be Centennial senior Levi Manning, who didn’t play this week due to health and safety protocols. Manning has led the Golden Hawks to a 4-0 start, passing for 893 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 281 and seven scores.
On Friday night, Garces senior Travis Plugge demonstrated similar prowess. Plugge rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, including fourth-quarter runs of 78 and 74 yards, and also threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Tobias in the Rams’ 48-21 victory over Tehachapi.
Frontier’s two-way threat, senior Vincent Igoa, celebrated his 18th birthday by passing for 173 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 31 yards in a 47-0 victory over Independence.
“Vince is a very serious competitor and has the desire and work ethic to be great,” Frontier coach Chris Bandy said. “He really is an excellent leader and is an extremely smart football player which is so important from the QB position.”
North sophomore Carson Bennett was 12 for 14 passing for 161 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-21 victory over Arvin, Wasco’s Jacob Ruiz completed all four of his passes for 121 yards and three scores, and Highland’s Jojo Mata rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-21 win over Golden Valley.
And that's just scratching the surface. There was plenty of other big performances. Here’s a look at some of this week’s matchups:
North 41, Arvin 21
In addition to Bennett’s strong showing, Kai Shaw rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Xarionn Foreman added four catches for 95 yards and three scores to lead the Stars (1-2) to their first win of the season. Jonathan Moreno rushed for a team-high 128 yards and two touchdowns and Daniel Noriega added 106 total yards rushing and receiving for the Bears (1-3).
Garces 48, Tehachapi 21
With Plugge leading the way, the Rams also received a strong game from senior Ian Jernagin, who rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams (3-2). Jernagin had a 68-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Jayden Hollis returned a kickoff 58 yards for a score. Sam Orellana led the Warriors (2-3) with 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Wyatt Richie and AJ Anderson each had eight tackles to lead Tehachapi’s defense.
Frontier 47, Independence 0
While Igoa was having a big night through the air on offense, the Titans’ defense also made several key contributions. Reece Greer returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown and Mason Norris had six tackles, a sack, blocked a punt and returned a fumble for a TD for Frontier (4-1). Norris is the younger brother of former Centennial great Jared Norris, who plays for the Washington Football Team.
Sanger 28, Kennedy 14
Gamiez Helm accounted for both touchdowns for the Thunderbirds (4-1), returning a fumble 75 yards for a score, and with a 47-yard interception return for a TD. Sergio Gonzalez hit the quarterback just as he released the ball to cause the errant throw. Helm, Sebastian Duran and Salvador Sanchez each had sacks. Offensively, Avian Pesina led the way with 78 yards rushing on 18 carries.
West 35, Templeton 18
James Rufus rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to help the Vikings improve to 4-0. Nick Harris returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and the West defense held the Eagles to just six points in the second half.
Wasco 50, McFarland 6
In addition to Ruiz’s big game, Omar Tovar rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers (4-0) remained unbeaten with a victory in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams. Wasco held the Cougars to just 73 yards in total offense.
Shafter 27, Chavez 20
Senior quarterback Devon Sundgren, a converted wide receiver, rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to lead the Generals (2-2) to a victory in the SSL opener for both teams. Sundgren also threw a scoring pass to Ryan Pitter. Koa Rhodes added 105 yards on the ground on 18 carries for Shafter, which gave up two touchdowns on special teams. Elijah Lucero had three sacks for the Generals’ defense, which limited the Titans' offense to just six points. Santa Morales threw a 65-yard scoring pass to Chris Martinez to account for his team’s lone offensive touchdown. Israel Gonzalez returned a blocked punt 35 yards for a score and Joseph Gonzalez scored on a 97-yard kick-off return for Chavez (0-4).
Other scores
Foothill 33, Rosamond 0
Stockdale 27, Visalia-El Diamante 0
Highland 40, Golden Valley 21
Fresno-Central 54, Ridgeview 0
Porterville-Monache 35, East 7
Mira Monte 35, Tranquillity 8
Barstow 20, Burroughs 0
Saturday’s games
Mojave at Canyon Country-Santa Clarita Christian, late
Liberty vs. Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College, late