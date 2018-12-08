Cal State Bakersfield women’s swimming and diving lost to Fresno State at home on Saturday, 155.5-125.5, in a dual meet. CSUB’s Sabrina Zavala won the 1,000-yard freestyle and Autumn D’Arcy finished first in three events (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly).
"That was a closer meet than I thought we were going to have,” CSUB head coach Chris Hansen said in a release. “ Sabrina Zavala was the stud of the day.”
Zavala’s time of 10:19.43 in the 1,000 freestyle was a season-best. She also placed second in the 500 freestyle. The Roadrunners won eight of the 15 events.
