Freeman quietly carves out CSUB starting role, will play before hometown crowd

Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball coach Greg McCall said at a recent press conference that he believes pure enthusiasm is the key to tournament success.
“The more energy, the more excitement that you bring, the better you can play,” he said. “If you look at what we did last year, when we were there, the excitement that we brought to both of those games … We’re gonna come in and try to bring that energy and that excitement, and represent Bakersfield in the right way.”
If that sort of spark is what he’s looking for, then Garrisen Freeman could be an X-factor for the Roadrunners at this year’s Big West Conference Championships. Despite averaging just 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, the redshirt freshman has earned her place as a consistent starter for CSUB since early January with precisely McCall's kind of upbeat attitude.
“I just think it starts in practice,” she said. “Every day I come into practice with good energy, even if I’m not having the best offensive day or defensive day. No matter what the morale of the team is, I’m always cheering, I’m always happy for everybody.”
Freeman’s zeal could reach new levels this week. The Las Vegas native, a graduate of Spring Valley High School in the southwestern suburbs, will play her first-ever conference tournament a short drive away in Henderson. She’s hoping to feed off the excitement of having friends, family and former coaches in attendance.
“This (team) is like my new family,” she said. “It’s kind of introducing my new family to my old family.”
After sitting out her entire freshman season due to injury — ”Being hungry to come back," she said, "it kind of just taught me how important it is to be patient” — Freeman actually earned her first career start in Las Vegas, playing 35 minutes in a nonconference matchup against UNLV back in November.
There will be somewhat higher stakes this time around. Freeman may be part of the glut of new faces on this year’s Roadrunner team, but she had the chance to watch last year’s exhilarating run — a successful buzzer-beater to beat CSUN, then a missed buzzer-beater to lose to top-seeded Hawaii.
“I kind of learned that through the tournament, anything could happen,” she said. “No matter what your record was going into the tournament, it’s like an in-the-moment kind of thing. Doesn’t matter if you were the No. 1 seed or if you were the bottom.”
This year, CSUB is coming in near the bottom at No. 9. The Roadrunners enter the tournament at 3-17 in conference, a record they share with UC Riverside, but hold a tiebreaker over UCR because two of those three wins came against the Highlanders.
The first time CSUB beat UCR, back on Dec. 29, Freeman was on the court for just two minutes in a game that lasted 50. By the time the second rolled around, she was thoroughly ingrained in the starting lineup.
“Some of the things she does, it just doesn’t show up on the stats,” McCall said. “Sometimes she’ll go get an offensive rebound, get a stop on defense. She’s been able to guard multiple positions.”
Freeman is listed as a guard but has spent much of the year in the frontcourt. With forwards Hennie van Schaik and Kayla Morris missing chunks of the conference slate due to injury, Freeman frequently found herself, at 5-foot-10, playing power forward against some of the top post players in the Big West. She said it’s forced her to become more versatile.
“I can shoot the ball, I can dribble the ball, I can post up if I need to, I can rebound,” she said.
Freeman made just one field goal in her first 11 career games but has shot more confidently over the course of the season.
“Sometimes there’s times when she’ll make a big shot, or she’ll make a big layup, or she’ll make the right pass and get someone set up for a shot,” McCall said.
She recorded her first-ever double-digit scoring performance against CSUN on Feb. 9 — the same team she will now face again in the first round of the tournament Tuesday in front of her hometown crowd.
“I think if we can just put together a whole 40 minutes of not our best play but good play, I think we have the opportunity to beat them,” she said.
