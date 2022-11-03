Frazier Mountain holds off West to capture D-VI volleyball title

The last time Frazier Mountain won a Central Section volleyball championship, Emily Lira was a freshman playing for legendary coach Sharon Lemburg.
That magical 2015 season was part of the glory years for the Falcons, who won two section titles, reached three finals and captured six High Desert League titles in a seven-year stretch.
Now seven years later, Lira has the unique perspective of winning another section crown, only this time as a first-year coach at Frazier Mountain.
The No. 2 Falcons held off a strong challenge from a No. 9 West squad, which had already defeated the No. 8, No. 1 and No. 5 seeds to reach the final, posting a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 victory to earn the Division VI championship.
“It feels amazing, honestly, especially since it’s my first time,” said Lira, a 2019 Frazier Mountain graduate, who coached the junior varsity team last year. “What really inspired me was my coach, Sharon Lemburg. I just tried following the things that she did, and I had another ex-coach come help us, as well.”
With the victory, the Falcons (16-9) advanced to the CIF Southern California Regionals, with brackets being announced on Sunday. The Vikings (14-18) may also get a bid.
“I’m honestly so proud of them,” said Lira, whose younger sister Jasmine Lira is a sophomore on this year’s team. “What really changed things was honestly, they started playing a lot smarter. We started working on angling our hits and placement and I think that really changed their game.”
West, which opened the season 2-9, caught fire in the playoffs and led late in two of the three sets against the Falcons. In the opening set, the Vikings trailed 15-9 early, but then scored six straight points and eventually led 21-20. But Frazier Mountain, powered by senior outside hitter Zaria Kimbrough, junior libero Hallie Haflich and sophomore middleblocker Sarah Bettis, responded with four straight points to close out the first set.
“It’s been a big run,” sixth-year West coach Kelsey Johnson said. “We practiced hard and these girls came a long way. We had a thing we said all year was, ‘do your job.’ And it has a big meaning for us because everybody had a job to do on the court. And they started seeing results.
“And I have a young team still and just seeing them succeed and go this far. They didn’t believe they could do it and they did it.”
The Vikings mounted a similar comeback in the second set, trimming a 6-point deficit to 21-19. But once again, the Falcons closed with four straight points to go up 2-0.
“There is just so much love on this year’s team,” Kimbrough said. “I think that is really important when we are on the court. It shows that we have so much passion for the game and I think that is one thing that we can all relate to.”
In the final set, West led 23-22, but again, was unable to close out the set. Frazier Mountain scored the final three points to clinch the set and the championship.
“I think it was just playing on our home court,” said Kimbrough of the difference in Thursday’s match. “We’ve lost here and we’ve won here plenty of times, and I think the mindset was to win a championship and this could have been our last (time playing together) so we played the hardest we could.”