Fourth quarter fumbles doom Kennedy in home loss to Wasco

The Kennedy Thunderbirds were poised to make a statement. After stopping the undefeated Wasco Tigers on fourth down, Kennedy took over at Wasco's 37 with just over six minutes remaining, trailing 14-13. A field goal could be enough for the Thunderbirds, who had held the Tigers scoreless since the half.
But things went awry. Running a speed option out to the left, Julian Orozco had his pitch deflected and returned for a touchdown by Sean Sharp. Two plays later, the Thunderbirds fumbled again, and despite Wasco's five fourth-down failures and four missed two-point conversions, the Tigers won 26-13.
With the win, Wasco (5-0) stayed unbeaten in South Sequoia League play in what Wasco coach Chad Martinez called "a heck of a defensive win against a heck of an offensive program." A week after beating Arvin 49-0, Kennedy (5-2) posted just 13 points. Running back Avian Pesina recorded 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
"We made some adjustments," Martinez said, "and we knew that our goal was to stop 24 (Pesina). ... We gave them some short fields, which is why they scored, but outside those short fields, they were not really able to move the ball effectively."
The Tigers leaned heavily on the run as well, with Michael Dominguez and Alexis Girarte leading the way. But Wasco got its biggest plays from sparse passes, including touchdowns of 28 and 15 yards from Jacob Ruiz to tight end Colin Dickson.
"Coach can trust us," Dickson said. "We have four amazing receivers to get (it) to, and they couldn't guard us."
But Dickson was quick to direct credit elsewhere: "To be honest, defense won us this game."
Wasco's first points were a gift from Kennedy, a snap over punter Ronaldo Monroy for a safety. And the Tigers' defense didn't look so steady early, allowing a 39-yard reception on third and 13 for Hugo Mora, who scored an 18-yard touchdown run on that drive to make it 6-2.
The Tigers retook the lead on their next drive when Ruiz corralled an off-target snap, rolled left, and reversed direction to pick out Dickson for his first touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, as did the ensuing onside kick, as did the Tigers' fourth-and-2 run from their own 14-yard line on their next drive. Wasco didn't kick at all during the game, part of Martinez's aggressive philosophy.
"We know our offense will convert, we know our defense will shut them down, we're gonna kick the onside after we score," he said.
The turnover on downs was compounded by a pass interference penalty that turned a third and 9 into a third and 2 for Kennedy. Mora converted, then Pesina ran it in for a score from four yards out to make it 13-8.
On their next drive, hoping to score before the half, the Tigers traveled deep into Thunderbirds territory on a 25-yard run by Girarte, but started to go backwards after a pair of penalties. Facing fourth down from the Kennedy 36, Ruiz needed 21 yards on a deep pass to Dickson and got exactly that. Then he found the tight end again on a similar rollout play to the first touchdown for a second score.
"That was our big fear," said Kennedy coach Mario Millan, "that they were going to be able to pull off a couple of those deep balls at times when they really needed it."
Both offenses stagnated in the third quarter. After Guillermo Pompa intercepted Ruiz on a similar rollout play, it looked like Pesina had an easy 17-yard touchdown, but the Thunderbirds were called for both an illegal block and a dead-ball unsportsmanlike conduct. They then lost six yards to bring up an inconceivable second and 40. In this way, a drive that reached the red zone ended in a punt.
Kennedy got another great chance when Emiliano Herrejon stripped Ruiz on another fourth-down try. But the Thunderbirds went three-and-out and missed a long field goal.
Nursing a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, Wasco stuck to its aggressive strategy and turned the ball over on downs once again. With Kennedy at the edge of scoring range, disaster struck on Orozco's ill-fated pitch, which served up an easy defensive touchdown for Sharp. The two-point conversion failed, maintaining a one-possession margin at 20-13, but Kennedy only ran one more play before fumbling again.
To add insult to injury, Wasco drove down for an extra touchdown on a Ruiz sneak to make it 26-13, then recovered the onside kick to wrap up the game.
Wasco hosts Chavez on Oct. 8. Kennedy has a bye before traveling to McFarland on Oct. 15.