Late September in Bakersfield has become synonymous with two things — the Kern County Fair and Friday night high school football.
But if you’ve had your fill of deep-fried twinkies or are just looking for something to do to kill time before that Bell Biv DeVoe concert or this week’s high school football game, there’s plenty of other local high school sports events to choose from as a possible alternative.
Here are four local, non-football high school events to help whet the appetite of even the most-seasoned sports junky:
SWYL girls golf tournament, noon, Thursday at Sundale Country Club
Several of the area’s top players will be in action Thursday afternoon when the Southwest Yosemite League hits the course at Sundale Country Club for its fourth mini-tournament of season starting at noon.
A number of the top girls players are expected to be in action, including Stockdale sophomore Iris Han, Liberty senior Regan Barton and Garces junior Julianna Escobedo. Han shot a tournament-low 77 in the SWYL’s last event two weeks ago at Rio Bravo Country Club, two strokes better than Escobedo.
Garces at Centennial girls tennis, 4 p.m., Thursday
Garces senior Alexsia Drulias, the two-time BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year, will be in action when the Rams travel to play Centennial in a match that features several of the top players in the area. In addition to Drulias, who teamed with junior Jackie Sala to win the Central Section Division I doubles title last year, Garces is loaded with a deep, talented squad that includes freshman Kylee Limpias and North High transfer Sierra Kent. The Golden Hawks counter with returning first-team All-Area player Aleyna Young and sophomore Natalie Tun, a transfer from Stockdale.
The Mustangs, who feature returning junior All-Area players Greta Krueger, Kiersten Anderson and Gabby Guijarro play at Liberty.
Matches are slated to start at 4 p.m.
Tehachapi at Bakersfield Christian volleyball, 6:15 p.m., Thursday
Thursday marks the final day of league openers with the Southeast Yosemite League getting started. But perhaps the best match of the night will be at Bakersfield Christian, where the Eagles host Tehachapi. The teams have combined to win the last three South Yosemite League titles, and both teams figure to battle for the top spot again this year. The Warriors (19-5, 1-0) have won seven straight, including a sweep of Independence in Tuesday’s SYL opener. BCHS (16-5, 1-0) has won 11 of its last 12 matches.
Other important league matches include: Frontier at Liberty 6:15 p.m.; Centennial at Stockdale, 6:15 p.m.; Garces at Bakersfield, 6:15 p.m.; Mira Monte at Highland, 6:30 p.m.; Desert at Frazier Mountain, 5 p.m.
Lewis Cup girls tennis tournament, Friday-Saturday, all day, at multiple locations
If you don’t get a chance to see one of Thursday's league matches, the two-day Lewis Cup should more than make up for it. Twenty-five teams will compete in a pool-play or round-robin schedule at six different schools, with matches typically running from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Friday’s matches will be played at Stockdale, Bakersfield Christian, Centennial, Frontier, Ridgeview and West. Based on how each team does on Friday, the teams will be placed into four divisions for Saturday’s action at either Stockdale, Liberty, Independence and North. The 10 teams playing at Ridgeview and West will play a round-robin format as part of Division 5 and 6, respectively.
