Four Liberty seniors sign with four-year colleges

Four Liberty seniors signed National Letters of Intent to attend four-year colleges on Thursday.

Volleyball standout Camryn Perdue will be attending Cal State Dominguez Hills. The first-team All-South Yosemite River League middle blocker had a .312 hitting percentage, averaged 2.9 blocks per game. Perdue had 14 kills and six blocks in the Central Section Division I championship game, and 21 blocks during the Patriots’ 5-game playoff run.

