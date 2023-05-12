Four Liberty seniors sign with four-year colleges

Four Liberty seniors signed National Letters of Intent to attend four-year colleges on Thursday.
Volleyball standout Camryn Perdue will be attending Cal State Dominguez Hills. The first-team All-South Yosemite River League middle blocker had a .312 hitting percentage, averaged 2.9 blocks per game. Perdue had 14 kills and six blocks in the Central Section Division I championship game, and 21 blocks during the Patriots’ 5-game playoff run.
Christian Edwards, who qualified for the CIF State Track & Field Championships in the long jump and triple as a junior last season, has signed to compete at Fresno Pacific.
A pair of girls soccer players, Sophie Stanley and Jaycee Watkins, also signed.
Watkins, who was named the BVarsity All-Area defensive player of the year this season, will attend St. Thomas Aquinas College, an NCAA Division II school located in Sparkill, N.Y. She was also named the SYRL defensive player of the year, leading a Patriots’ team that allowed just 11 goals all season, opening the season with a 20-game win streak, en route to a SYRL title, a runner-up finish in Central Section Division I and an invitation to the SoCal Regional playoffs.
Stanley will attend North Greenville University, a Division-II school located in Tigerville, S.C. She was the SYRL offensive player of the year and was second on the team in scoring with 16 goals and 15 assist.