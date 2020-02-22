Five local wrestlers, including four from Bakersfield High reached the semifinals to highlight the first day of the Central Section Masters Championships at Fresno-Hoover High.
The Bakersfield High senior Josiah, ranked No. 1 in the state at 287 pounds, pinned Fresno-Central’s Isa Watson at the 3:44 mark of the second period in the quarterfinals.
Three of his Drillers teammates did what was expected, and reached the semifinals: Cade Lucio (140), Jarad Priest (172) Justin Darter (222) are a lock to advance to state, but just might take home a Masters title along the way. Frontier’s Garrett Fletcher (147) also reached the semifinals.
In the girls Masters at East High, 40 local wrestlers reached the quarterfinals on Day 1, with Ridgeview, Foothill and Golden Valley all in top 5 in the team standings.
Here’s a look at how all the wrestlers faired:
Boys Day 1 results; Friday at Fresno-Hoover
108 pounds (9)
Daniel Bartolome, Chavez, sr. (2-2): Lost to Dylan McDonald, Lemoore, by fall, 3:32; Defeated Antony Richardson, Clovis West, by fall, 1:19; Defeated Cristian Galindo, Independence, by fall, 2:40; Lost to Jasias Carrasco, Dinuba, by fall, 2:40.
Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield, soph. (0-2): Lost to Matthew Candray, Fresno-Washington Union, by dec., 8-4; Lost to Abelino Rivera, Shafter, by fall, 4:59.
Andres Casas, Foothill, soph. (0-2): Lost to Eczwquiel Jaurrieta, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 1:30; Lost to Aiden Martinez, Santa Maria-St. Joseph, by fall, 3:17.
Cristian Galindo, Independence, soph. (1-2): Defeated Lorenzo Taguada, Caruthers, Maj. dec., 15-7; Lost to Nathan Galicia, Madera, by tech. Fall, 16-1, 4:11; Lost to Daniel Bartolome, Chavez, by fall, 2:40.
Jose Guzman, Highland, fr. (0-2): Lost to Pedro Maldonado, Fresno-Roosevelt, by fall, 0:47; Lost to Darius Picar, Garces, by fall, 5:12.
Tristain Lorraine, Frontier, fr. (2-2): Lost to Jimmy Reyes, Hanford, by dec., 2-1; Defeated Noah Hernandez, Corcoran, by fall, 1:42; Defeated Shaun Daiz, Farmersville, by fall, 1:19; Lost Lost to Elijah Delatorre, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by fall, 5:28.
Jacob Nagatani, Liberty, soph. (2-2): Lost to Jasias Carrasco, Dinuba, by dec., 8-1; Defeated Aidan Maples, San Luis Obispo, by fall, 0:44; Defeated Eczwquiel Jaurrieta, Visalia-Redwood, by dec., 9-2; Lost to Dylan McDonald, Lemoore, by fall, 2:51.
Darius Picar, Garces, sr. (1-2): Lost to Raymond Lopez, Clovis-Buchanan by fall, 4:00; Defeated Jose Guzman, Highland, by fall, 5:12; Lost to Elijah Delatorre, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by dec., 6-0.
Abelino Rivera, Shafter (3-1): Lost to Shaun Daiz, Farmersville, by fall, 5:30; Defeated Johnny Becerra, Bakersfield, by fall, 4:59; Defeated Nathan Come, Arroyo Grande, by dec., 8-6; Defeated Shaen Vaughn, Paso Robles, by dec., 10-7;
115 (8)
Josh Alcala, Frontier, sr. (3-1): Defeated Adrian Anaya, Hanford West, by tech. Fall, 4:00; Lost to Ashton Onsurez, Centennial, by fall, 1:20; Defeated Seabastian Macedo, Paso Robles, by dec., 5-2; Defeated Daniel Ornelaz, North, by dec., 10-5;
Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, soph. (3-1): Defeated Josh Medina, Ridgeview, by fall, 0:12; Lost Abraham Cerda, Fresno-Hoover, by fall, 5:35; Defeated Hector Alatorre, ulare Union, by maj dec., 19-7; Defeated Damion Sheriff, Madera South, by dec., 8-5.
Brinion Gacad, Liberty, soph. (0-2): Lost to Ricardo Delarosa, Firebaugh, by fall, 1:20; Lost to Christian Gonzalez, Sanger, by fall, 3:31.
Josh Medina, Ridgeview, jr. (0-2): Lost to Andrew Diaz, Bakersfield, by fall, 0:12; Lost to Peter Kazmiski, Oakhurst-Yosemite, by fall, 1:16.
Ashton Onsurez, Centennial, jr. (2-1): Defeated Gabriel Rivera, Arroyo Grande, by fall, 2:17; Defeated Josh Alcala, Frontier, by fall, 1:20; Lost to Jack Gioffre, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 2:18;
Daniel Ornelaz, North, sr. (2-2): Lost to Dario Lemus, Clovis, by tech fall, 22-6; Defeated Isaiah Nicolas, Woodlake, by fall, 3:42; Defeated Ricardo Delarosa, Firebaugh, by fall, 3:43; Lost to Josh Alcala, by dec., 10-5.
Tomas Vasquez, Wasco, jr. (0-2): Lost to Coen Quintana, Dinuba, by fall, 3:23; Lost to Hector Alatorre, Tulare Union, by fall, 3:34.
Jonathan Ugues, Arvin, soph. (1-2): Lost to Joey Cruz jr., Clovis North, by fall, 2:00; Defeated John Riley, Morro Bay, by fall, 3:10; Lost to Jonathan Gallardo, Nipomo, by fall, 4:33.
122 (9)
Isaiah Contreras, Centennial, sr. (1-2): Lost to Javier Castro, Dinuba, by dec., 10-6; Defeated Rogelio Gonzales, Farmersville, by tech. fall, 17-2, 4:00; Lost to Josh Longoria, Kingsburg, by fall, 3:09.
Shane Corona, Foothill, jr. (3-1): Defeated Jacob Marmelejo, Paso Robles, by fall, 3:08; Lost to Brian Benevidez, Porterville, by maj dec., 11-3; Defeated Diego Jaimes, Madera South, by fall, 2:47; Defeated Josh Longoria, Kingsburg, by fall, 1:54;
Curtis Crofton, West, jr. (1-2): Defeated Juan Gomez, Arroyo Grande, by fall, 1:29; Lost to George Rosas, Clovis, by fall, 0:41; Lost to Kalob Lopez, North, by fall, 1:14.
Christian Garza, Shafter (2-2): Lost to Joseph Jimenez, Do Palos, by fall, 2:36; Defeated Jimmy Garcia, Chavez, by dec., 9-8’ Defeated Josh Moreno, Visalia-Redwood, by dec., 7-1; Lost to Kalob Lopez, North, by fall, 3:24.
Kalob Lopez, North, jr. (3-1): Lost to Laz Maldonado, Clovis West, by dec., 4-2; Defeated Victor Betancourt, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, by fall, 0:34; Defeated Curtis Crofton, West, by fall, 1:14; Defeated Christian Garza, Shafter, by fall, 3:24;
Jimmy Macias, Chavez, jr. (0-2): Lost to Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North, by fall, 1:11; Lost to Christian Garza, Shafter, by dec., 9-8.
Jesus Ochoa, Ridgeview, soph. (2-2): Defeated Victor Betancourt, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, by fall, 1:13; Lost to Laz Maldonado, Clovis West, by tech fall, 17-2, 2:42; Defeated Cesear Luna, Fowler, by fall, 5:20; Lost to Joseph Jimenez, Dos Palos, by tech fall, 22-6, 5:22.
Noah Ozuna, Bakersfield, jr. (2-1): Defeated Alejandro Orozco, Parlier, by fall, 1:29; Defeated Josh Moreno, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 1:18; Lost to George Rosas, Clovis, by dec., 3-2.
Chase Wiles, Frontier (1-2): Lost to Brian Benevidez, Porterville, by fall, 2:45; Defeated Jacob Marmelejo, Paso Robles, dec., 6-5; Lost to Jesse Gayton, Lemoore, by maj dec., 17-7.
128 (8)
Johnny Appleton, Frontier, fr. (3-1): Defeated Brandon Silva, Fresno-Hoover, by fall, 0:27; Lost to Wayne Joint, Lemoore, by maj dec., 8-0; Defeated Moreno Vicente, Madera South, by default; Defeated Bryan Bugni, Tulare Western, by fall, 1:23;
Anthony Bartolome, Chavez, sr. (1-2): Defeated Dyna Maduena, Paso Robles, by dec., 4-3; Lost to Adrian Chavez, Fresno-Central, by fall, 5:22; Lost to Andy Tristen, Orange Cover, by dec., 6-5.
Angel Casimiro, Foothill, jr. (0-2): Lost to Lee Kuntz, Highland, by dec., 7-5; Lost to Elijah Gutierrez, Ridgeview, by dec., 7-2.
Elijah Gutierrez, Ridgeview, sr. (2-2): Lost to Ryan Watts, Clovis North, by fall, 3:09; Defeated Angel Casimiro, Foothill, be dec., 7-2; Defeated Ryan Avila, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, by dec., 9-6; Lost to Marco Florez, Exeter, by dec., 9-7.
Lee Kuntz, Highland, soph. (1-2): Defeated Angel Casimiro, Foothill, by dec., 7-5; Lost to Ryan Watts, Clovis North, by tech fall, 15-0, 5:30; Lost to Anthony Ornelaz, North, by fall, 5:30.
Anthony Ornelaz, North, jr. (3-1): Lost to Maximo Renteria, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 1:01; Defeated Toji Brar, Clovis East, by fall, 1:00; Defeated Lee Kuntz, Highland, by fall, 5:30; Defeated Andy Tristen, Orange Cove, by fall, 1:14;
Devin Saldana, Golden Valley, sr. (2-2): Lost to Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga, by fall, 3:48; Won by forfeit; Defeated Anthony Guitron, Visalia-Redwood, by dec., 9-2; Lost to Jacob Spears, Bakersfield, by dec., 8-3.
Jacob Spears, Bakersfield, sr. (3-1): Defeated Moreno Vicente, Maderas South, by fall, 2:58; Lost to Kimo Leia, Selma, by dec., 9-6; Defeated Brandon Silva, Fresno-Hoover, by fall, 0:21; Defeated Devin Saldana, Golden Valley, by dec., 8-3.
134 (9)
Mckay East, Bakersfield, soph. (2-1): Defeated Jose Farias, Kerman, by fall, 0:46; Defeated Phillip Arroyo, Reedley, by dec., 6-4; Lost to Ryan Franco, Clovis North, by tech fall, 18-3, 5:44;
Alan Garcia, McFarland, jr. (0-2): Lost to Phillip Arroyo, Reedley, by fall, 3:42; Lost to Jose Farias, Kerman, by fall, 1:34.
Elijah Guzman, Chavez, fr. (2-2): Defeated Jason Figueroa, Mendota, by dec., 6-2; Lost to Ryan Franco, Clovis North, by fall, 2:38; Defeated Apolonio Ordaz, Madera, by fall, 2:48; Lost to Phillip Arroyo, Reedley, by dec., 9-3.
Colton Hunt, Liberty, jr. (2-2): Defeated Landen Cabeje, Porterville-Monache, by fall, 2:54; Lost to Jasun Bautista, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall, 3:47; Defeated Henry Catalan, Arroyo Grande by default; Lost to Peyton Kilber, Paso Robles, by dec., 7-2.
Jose Landin, Frontier, sr. (2-1): Defeated Daniel Leyva, Clovis West, by maj. dec., 11-2; Defeated Matthew Ruacho, Fresno-Central, by maj dec., 11-1; Lost to Sloan Swan, Clovis, by dec., 4-2;
Everardo Rueda, Golden Valley, sr. (2-1): Defeated Juventino Garcia, Santa Maria, by tech. Fall, 4:08; Defeated Gabriel Reyes, Hanford, by dec., 9-5; Lost to Hunter Leake, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 1:22;
Anthony Ruvacalba, South (1-2): Lost to Peyton Kilber, Paso Robles, by fall, 3:11; Defeated Atzel Moreno, Dinuba, by fall, 1:41; Lost to Matthew Ruacho, Fresno-Central, by fall 3:54.
Jacob Segura, Centennial, jr. (0-2): Lost to Andy Ojeda, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by fall, 3:04; Lost to Apolonio Ordaz, Madera, by dec., 9-4.
Martin Yelland, North, sr. (1-2): Defeated Frankie Able, Tulare Union, by fall, 3:38; Lost to Sloan Swan, Clovis, by fall, 2:23; Lost to Landen Cabeje, Porterville-Monache, by fall, 3:05.
140 (8)
Luke Combs, Frontier, soph. (2-1): Defeated Matthew Arias, Selma, dec. 7-6; Defeated Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache, by dec., 5-4; Lost to Kyler Lake, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 0:31;
Morgan Errecelde, Highland, soph. (0-2): Lost to Jose Flores, Porterville-Monache, by fall, 1:04; Lost to Matthew Arias, Selma, by fall, 3:36.
Mario Gonzales, North (0-2): Lost to Kyler Lake, by fall, 0:34; Lost to Chris Mendoza, Kern Valley, by fall, 1:06.
Joshua Lewis, Independence, jr. (1-2): Lost to Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, by fall, 0:25; Won forfeit over Ty Lewis, Tulare Western; Lost to Jose Aginiga, Coalinga, by dec., 8-6.
Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, jr. (3-0): Defeated Joshua Lewis, Independence, by fall, 0:25; Defeated Angel Ochoa, Foothill, by maj. dec., 11-3; Defeated Matt Rodriguez, Santa Maria-Righetti, by dec. 3-2.
Chris Mendoza, Kern Valley, soph. (1-2): Lost to Cael Cooper, Atascadero, by fall, 5:26; Defeated Mario Gonzales, North, by fall, 1:06; Lost to Xavier Prado, Fresno-Edison, by fall, 5:11.
Angel Ochoa, Foothill, jr. (1-2): Won by forfeit over Ty Lewis, Tulare Western; Lost to Cade Lucio, Bakersfield, by maj dec., 11-3; Lost to Jon Mendoza, Fresno-McLane, by fall, 1:17.
Bailey Royal, South (0-2): Lost to Jonathan Viveros, Kingsburg, by fall, 1:23; Lost to Jaime Garcia, Madera South, by fall, 2:00.
147 (7)
Luis Amaya, Foothill, sr. (1-2): Lost to James Juarez, Bakersfield, by fall, 4:10; Defeated Jonathan Gomez, Mira Monte, by dec., 9-2; Lost to Jayden Zepeda, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall, 1:18.
Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, sr. (3-0): Defeated Darius Meza, Hanford West, by fall, 1:29; Defeated Abraham Corchado, Clovis West, by fall, 1:12; Defeated Javier Ocampo, North, by fall, 2:34;
Jonathan Gomez, Mira Monte, soph. (0-2): Lost to Jesus Navarrete, Wasco, by dec., 6-4; Lost to Luis Amaya, Foothill, by dec. 9-2.
James Juarez, Bakersfield, jr. (2-1): Defeated Luis Amaya, Foothill, by fall, 4:10; Defeated Jesus Navarrete, Wasco, by fall, 2:51; Lost to Sergio Montoya, Clovis North, by dec., 6-2;
Carlos Martinez, Shafter (0-2): Lost to Gregory Garrett, Fresno-Central, by fall, 1:08; Lost Jonathan Weber, Fowler, by dec., 3-1.
Jesus Navarrete, Wasco, jr. (1-2): Defeated Jonathan Gomez, Mira Monte, by dec., 6-4; Lost to James Juarez, Bakersfield, by fall, 2:51; Lost to Conner Hiatt, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, maj dec., 8-0.
Javier Ocampo, North, sr. (2-1): Defeated Riley Reddington, Visalia-Golden West, maj. dec., 15-4; Defeated Richard Gonzalez, Santa Maria-St. Joseph, by dec. 3-2; Lost to Garrett Fletcher, Frontier, by fall, 2:34;
154 (8)
Andrew Aceves, Stockdale, sr. (1-2): Lost to Andrew Cardona, Fresno-Sunnyside, by fall, 4:49; Defeated Sean hall, Atascadero, by dec., 12-9; Lost to Rudy Guerrero, Golden Valley, by fall, 1:35.
Ben Combs, Frontier, soph. (0-2): Lost to Noah Cortez, Dinuba, by fall, 2:37; Lost to David Maksoudian, San Luis Obispo, by fall, 1:37.
Richard Garcia, South (0-2): Lost to Wesley Wilson, Morro Bay, by dec., 4-2; Lost to Eric Vera, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by dec., 10-7.
Rudy Guerrero, Golden Valley, sr. (2-2): Defeated Jose Renteria, North, by fall, 3:30; Lost to Andrew Cantoriano, Clovis West, by dec., 4-3; Defeated Andrew Aceves, Stockdale, by fall, 1:35; Lost to Dwight Weimer, Bakersfield, by dec., 7-2.
Tye Montiero, Garces, fr. (2-1): Defeated Eric Vera, Santa-Maria-Pioneer Valley, by tech. Fall, 17-2, 3:17; Defeated Wesley Wilson, Morro Bay, by fall, 1:36; Lost to Evan Almaguer, Clovis North, by dec. 7-2;
Jose Navarro, Wasco, jr. (0-2): Lost to Vincent Stafford, Sanger, by fall, 0:55; Lost to Jacob Pavich, Exeter, dec., 7-2.
Jose Renteria, North, sr. (1-2): Lost to Rudy Guerrero, North, by fall, 3:30; Defeated Aiden Soto, Tulare Union, by fall, 5:05; Lost to Andrerw Cardona, Fresno-Sunnyside, by fall, 5:39.
Dylan Stansbury, Ridgeview (2-2): Lost to Reymundo Raiz, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 4:45; Defeated Jarred Dotson, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, by fall, 1:55; Defeated Andrew Fragoso, Arroyo Grande, by dec., 9-3; Lost to Andrew Cardona, Fresno-Sunnyside, by dec., 9-8.
Dwight Weimer, Bakersfield, fr. (3-1): Defeated Jarred Dotson, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, by fall, 3:44; Lost to Reyundo Raiz, Clovis-Buchanan, by maj. dec., 13-2; Defeated David Maksoudian, San Luis Obispo, by tech fall, 15-0, 2:14; Defeated Rudy Guerrero, Golden Valley, by dec., 7-2;
162 (8)
Jeremiah Barajas, Frontier, sr. (2-2): Lost to Rocco Contino, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 4:37; Defeated Cash Kimball, Nipomo, by fall, 1:45; Defeated Christian Ruacho, Fresno-Washington Union, by fall, 1:47; Lost to Fernandon Perez, Hanford-Sierra Pacific, by fall, 3:19.
Jeremy Helm, South (0-2): Lost to Devin Collins, Hanford, by fall, 1:25; Lost to Abel Cardenas, Madera South, by fall, 2:12.
Dominick Leon, Golden Valley, jr. (2-1): Defeated Abel Cardenas, Madera South, by maj dec., 14-2; Defeated Devin Collins, Hanford, by dec., 7-6; Lost to Jake Prudek, Caruthers, by dec., 3-0;
Drew McBride, North, soph. (1-2): Lost to Marcos Gamez, Firebaugh, by fall, 1:49; Defeated Nico Hanson, Clovis East, by fall, 0:55; Lost to Fernandon Perez, Hanford-Sierra Pacific, by fall, 0:34.
Lucas Olejnik, Centennial, sr. (0-2): Lost to Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, by maj dec., 18-5; Lost to Hector Nava, Porterville, by maj dec., 12-3.
Xavier Reyes, Mira Monte, sr. (3-1): Defeated Cal Muxlow, Kingsburg, by dec., 6-4; Lost to Tyler Sepulveda, Selma, by dec., 10-4; Defeated Abel Cardenas, Madera South, by dec., 9-6; Defeated Isaiah Roldan, Exeter, by fall, 4:30;
Jaden Sanchez, Bakersfield, sr. (2-1): Defeated Lucas Olejnik, Centennial, by maj. dec., 18-5; Defeated Isaiah Roldan, Exeter, by maj. dec., 13-4; Lost to Tyler Sepulveda, Selma, maj dec., 13-4;
172 (9)
Angel Corcio, Mira Monte, jr.;
Ricardo Eaton, East, sr. (3-1): Defeated Sebastian Romero, Exeter, by fall, 2:47; Lost to Ryan Florentino, Clovis North, by dec. 9-4; Defeated Francis Martinez, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 1:34; Defeated Zachary Clift, by fall, 4:50;
Christian Landin, Frontier, jr. (2-1): Defeated Francis Martinez, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 0:44; Defeated Eric Castillo, Visalia-Golden West, by fall, 1:46; Lost to Nicolas Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, by fall, 1:59;
Daniel Padilla, McFarland (0-2): Lost to Derian Perez, Fresno-Central, by fall, 1:02; Lost to Luke Guerrero, Santa Maria-Righetti, by dec., 8-2.
Jarad Priest, Bakersfield, sr. (3-0): Defeated Samuel Maldonado, Fresno-Sunnyside, by fall, 0:45; Defeated Zachary Clift, Arroyo Grande, by fall, 1:50; Defeated Ryan Florentino, Clovis North, dec., 9-3;
Justin Spainhoward, Ridgeview, jr. (3-1): Defeated Luke Guerrero, Santa Maria-Righetti, by dec., 10-3; Lost tp Derian Perez, Fresno-Central, by fall, 3:51; Defeated Marcos Ramirez, by fall, 1:28; Defeated Skyler Longoria, Coalinga, maj dec., 10-1;
Drake Thomas, Highland, soph. (0-2): Lost to Gerardo Flores, Firebaugh, by maj dec., 12-2; Lost to Alfred Carpenter, Kingsburg, by fall, 1:36.
184 (8)
Juan Alonso, Kennedy, jr. (3-1):Defeated Calden Amirjohnson, Fresno-Edison, by fall, 0:33; Lost to Spencer Steiner, Clovis North, by fall, 3:25; Defeated Jonathan Patino, East, by dec. 13-11; Defeated Jorge Marquez, Mira Monte, by fall, 1:28;
Daniel Gonzalez, Chavez, sr. (0-2): Lost to Alex Valle, Centennial, by fall, 1:02; Lost to Cristian Ruiz, Clovis West, by dec., 9-4.
Jorge Marquez, Mira Monte, sr. (2-2): Lost to Danny Olivera, Firebaugh, by fall, 5:43; Defeated Dagan Alle, Porterville-Monache, by maj dec., 10-0; Defeated David Hernandez, Fresno-Hoover, maj dec., 8-0; Lost to Juan Alonso, Kennedy, by fall, 1:28.
Luke Meyer, Bakersfield, soph. (3-1): Defeated Nicolas Quang, Santa Maria, by fall, 5:24; Lost to Christian Smith, Clovis, by dec., 7-5; Defeated Kevin Ayala, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by fall, 1:37; Defeated Christian Ruiz, Clovis West, by fall, 1:35;
Jonathan Patino, East, soph. (1-2): Lost to Luis Angulo, Fresno-Central, by dec., 7-4; Won by forfeit; Lost to Juan Alonso, Kennedy, by dec., 13-11.
Jake Shepard, Frontier, sr. (2-2): Defeated Brandon Alcala, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 3:45; Lost to Justin Tripp, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, by fall, 1:45; Defeated Nicolas Quang, Santa Maria, by fall, 5:11; Lost to Alex Valle, Centennial, by fall, 1:57.
Alex Valle, Centennial, sr. (3-1): Defeated Daniel Gonzales, Chavez, by fall, 1:02; Lost to Justin Burdick, Nipomo, by fall, 1:40. Defeated Ben Reid, Morro Bay, by fall, 0:15; Defeated Jake Shepard, Frontier, by fall, 1:57;
197 (8)
Ullices Arredondo, Chavez, sr. (0-2); Lost to Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, by fall, 2:35; Lost to Elijah Ferrer, Fresno-Washington Union, by fall, 5:38.
Zion Chuca, North, sr. (0-2): Lost to Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis, by fall, 1:26; Lost to Justin Vecere, Centennial, by fall, 4:50.
Sonny Garcia, Liberty, sr. (1-2): Lost to John McCormack, Santa Maria-Righetti, by dec. 7-0; Defeated Leo Kemp, Paso Robles, by fall, 5:00; Lost to Ty Evans, San Luis Obispo, by dec., 4-1.
James House, Shafter (1-2): Defeated Eloy Escareno, Sanger, by fall, 4:55; Lost to Rudy Garcia, Selma, by fall, 1:24; Lost to Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, by fall, 0:46.
Pascual Millan, Wasco, fr. (0-2): Lost to Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield, by fall, 0:54; Lost to Juan Orozco, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, by fall, 3:08.
Diego Tapia, Kern Valley, jr. (3-1); Lost to Paul Sharp, Clovis North, by fall, 4:43; Defeated Sebastion Navarro, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 0:57; Defeated James House, Shafter, by fall, 0:46; Defeated John McCormack, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall, 2:45;
Chente Trujillo, Bakersfield, sr. (2-1): Defeated Pascual Millan, Wasco, by fall, 0:54; Defeated Ty Evans, San Luis Obispo, by fall, 5:37; Lost to Paul Sharp, Clovis North, by dec., 4-2;
Justin Vecere, Centennial (2-2): Lost to Sam Rauschenberg, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, by fall, 3:39; Defeated Zion Chuca, North, by fall, 4:50; Defeated Eli Smith, Kingsburg, dec. 6-1; Lost to Bear Nunley, Tulare Union, by fall, 3:21.
222 (10)
Freddy Barajas, South (1-2): Lost to Noah Duran, Clovis North, by fall, 1:03; Defeated Julian Vea, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall, 2:51; Lost to Tyler Garone, Fresno-Central, by dec., 6-3.
DeAndre Beldo, Garces, jr. (1-2): Defeated Carson Brander, Atascadero, by dec., 9-5; Lost to Mateo Morales, Clovis West, by fall, 0:47; Lost to Alan Herrera, Selma, by fall, 1:17.
Justin Darter, Bakersfield, jr. (3-0): Defeated Alan Herrera, Selma, by dec., 8-3; Defeated Isaiah Jose Morales, Lemoore, by fall, 0:47; Defeated Jacob Medrano, Santa Maria-St. Joseph, by fall, 0:39.
Isaiah Elisea, Foothill, sr. (0-2): Lost to Isaiah Jose Morales, Lemoore, by fall, 4:43; Lost to Alan Herrera, Selma, by fall, 1:44.
Joshua Garcia, Centennial, sr. (1-1): Defeated Michael Romero, Independence, by dec., 9-4; Lost to Jalen Peralta, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 0:13;
Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy, fr. (0-2): Lost to Jalen Peralta, Clovis-Buchanan, by fall, 0:19; Lost to Michael Romero, Independence, by fall, 2:47.
Michael Romero, Independence, jr. (1-2); Lost to Joshua Garcia, Centennial, by dec., 9-4; Defeated Emiliano Herrejon, Kennedy, by fall, 2:47; Lost to Brian Schuler, Bakersfield Christian, by fall, 5:38.
Brian Schuler, Bakersfield Christian (2-2): Defeated Larry Whitbey, North, by fall, 1:11; Lost to Hayden Pulis, Hanford, by fall, 3:41; Defeated Michael Romero, Independence, by fall, 5:38. Lost to Noah Duran, Clovis North, by fall, 1:01.
Ty Shepherd, Frontier, sr. (2-1): Defeated Ajveer Baines, Sanger, by fall, 0:31; Defeated Luis Juarez, Fresno-McLane, by dec., 7-3; Lost to Mateo Morales, Clovis West, by fall, 1:49;
Larry Whitbey, North, jr. (0-2): Lost to Brian Schuler, Bakersfield Christian, by fall, 1:11; Lost to Cody Pike, Tollhouse-Sierra, by fall, 3:05.
287 (8)
Jake Andrews, Frontier, jr. (3-1): Defeated Brian Rangel, Visalia-Redwood, by fall, 3:50; Lost to Taven Avila, Porterville-Monache, by dec., 8-2; Defeated Blake Haupt, Paso Robles, by fall, 1:44; Defeated Rivaldo Arellano, Arroyo Grande, by fall, 4:47;
Wyatt Burch, North, soph. (1-2): Defeated Andrew Sanchez, West, by fall, 5:30; Lost to Javier Martinez, Dinuba, by fall, 1:05; Lost to Kurt Portillo, Tulare Western, by fall, 0:50.
Marco Garcia, Stockdale, jr. (0-2) Lost to Josh Brown, Santa Maria-Righetti, by fall, 5:01; Lost to Matthew Miller, Clovis, by dec., 6-0.
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, sr. (3-0): Defeated Anthony Alvarez, Corcoran, by fall, 0:39; Defeated Jacob West, Centennial, by fall, 0:52; Defeated Isa Watson, Fresno-Central, by fall, 3:44.
Andrew Sanchez, West (0-2): Lost to Wyatt Burch, North, by fall, 5:30; Lost to Vicente Wilson, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, maj dec., 10-2.
Jacob West, Centennial, jr. (1-2): Defeated Angel Vargas, Fresno-Hoover, by fall, 3:38; Lost to Josiah Hill, Bakersfield, by fall, 0:52; Lost to Adam Balladarez, Fresno-Edison, by fall, 0:44.
Girls Masters
At East High
Local results
Day 1 team standings: 2. Ridgeview 58; 3. Foothill 51; 5. Golden Valley 48; 11. Highland 28; 16. Bakersfield, Centennial 23; 18. Frontier 22; 23. Kennedy 18; 25. East 16; 30. Stockdale 13; 35. Mira Monte, North 12; 37. West 11; 39. McFarland 10; 41. South 9; 46. Arvin 7.
Quarterfinal qualifiers
101: Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier; Mariah Armendariz, Ridgeview.
106: Alyssa Valdivia, Frontier; Destiny Dominguez, Golden Valley; Kendra Juarez, Foothill; Alize Garcia, Ridgeview.
111: Genesis Quirarte, Ridgeview; Tatiana Sajic, Foothill.
116: Ariana Juarez, Foothill; Roxana Zavala, Arvin; Roxanna Sarabia, McFarland.
121: Kirsten Banales, East; Kylie Casillas, Centennial.
126: Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte; Yasmine Scherer, North.
131: Gabby Machado, Highland; Isabelle Vega, Bakersfield; Sadie Angel, Centennial; Estella Magallanes, West; Celeste Cubillo, Golden Valley.
137: Aliana Left, Golden Valley; Elizabeth Partridge, Tehachapi; Jessica Manriquez, Foothill.
143: Orianna Morales, Bakersfield; Aubrey Chavez, Golden Valley; Estella Rodriguez, Foothill; Maritza Martinez, West.
150: Daisy Valdez, Kennedy; Alessandra Alvarado, Highland.
160: Ehireme Ohens, Stockdale; Camilla Caggianelli, Ridgeview.
170: Myles Medrano, Foothill; Maliye Castillo, Ridgeview; Sarah Machado, Garces.
189: Gracie Lane, Centennial; Dezirae Alejandro, Kennedy; Naomi Roby, Golden Valley.
235: Monique Bravo, Ridgeview; Destiny Juarez, Highland; Galilea Chavez, East.
