Four area wrestlers reach semifinals at CIF State Championships

Four was the magic number for a quartet of area wrestlers on Friday night.
Golden Valley’s Naomi Roby, Miguel Estrada of Frontier, and Bakersfield High’s Tye Monteiro and Michael Murillo — all underclassmen — each advanced to the semifinals at the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.
An opportunity to advance will come on Saturday morning, with a potential state championship match set to start under the spotlight at 6:15 p.m.
Of the foursome, Roby’s run to the semifinals was perhaps the biggest surprise.
The junior entered the event as the No. 6 seed after finishing third at the Masters tournament last week. But she won the Central Section Area II title two weeks ago and has regained that momentum, winning all three of her matches the past two days.
After posting a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley Canyon Springs and winning by fall at 3:51 over Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy in Thursday’s action, Roby upset No. 3 seed Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble with a 4-3 decision in the quarterfinals.
She will next face Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr in the semifinals. Garcia finished eighth in the Southern Section Masters.
In the boys action, the three area Masters champions — Estrada, Monteiro and Murillo — remain a hot commodity.
Estrada, the top seed at 145 pounds, improved to 30-0 on the season with a 7-1 decision over No. 9 Clemente Holguin of Morgan Hill-Sobrato. He will now face No. 5 Zachary Parker of Fountain Valley in the semifinals.
Monteiro, who medalled at state as a freshman two years ago, reached the Final Four in style at 145. The No. 2 seed posted a 14-4 major decision victory over No. 7 Mark Ayala of Bellflower-St. John Bosco in his lone match on Friday.
He will now face Fountain Valley’s No. 3 Timothy McDonnell, with a possible rematch with top-seeded Joseph Martin of Clovis-Buchanan. Monteiro snapped a three-match skid to Martin by defeating him in the Masters final last week.
Murillo won his eighth straight match in the last two weeks with a 7-0 victory decision over No. 13 Robert Pratt of Brawley. He will meet No. 2 Sonny Kling of Palm Desert in Saturday’s semifinal.
The Bakersfield boys team finished Day 2 in 11th place as a team, with six wrestlers still competing, including four in the consolation bracket, including Aiden Simmons (113), Christian Herrera (126), Jake Honey (152) and Luke Meyer (220). Frontier’s Luke Combs is still alive at 160.
In girls action, Ridgeview’s Monique Bravo Lerena (235) and Maliya Castillo (170) will wrestle in Saturday’s consolation round, along with Bakersfield’s Ce’Ariah Sands (137), Centennial’s Gracie Lane (189), Yazmine Perez from Mira Monte (137) and Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez (111).