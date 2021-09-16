You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four area football teams ranked in top 10 of MaxPreps rankings

Garces AK9I2797

Garces' Logan Bowers powers his way for yardage against Clovis West in the season opener.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

High school football

MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL Top-25 RANKINGS

1. Clovis-Buchanan (3-1)

2. Fresno-Central (3-0)

3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (3-0)

4. Clovis (4-0)

5. Garces (2-2)

6. Liberty (3-1)

7. Frontier (2-1)

8. Centennial (4-0)

9. Hanford (1-0)

10. Kingsburg (2-1)

11. Clovis East (3-0)

12. Clovis West (3-1)

13. Fresno-Bullard (1-3)

14. Clovis North (2-2)

15. Lemoore (3-1)

16. SLO-Mission Prep (3-0)

17. Bishop Union (4-0)

18. Fresno-Washington Union (1-1)

19. Bakersfield (0-3)

20. Dinuba (3-1)

21. Sanger (1-2)

22. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (3-1)

23. Arroyo Grande (2-2)

24. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (0-3)

25. Tulare Western (2-1)

MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL TOP-20 RANKINGS

1. Garces (2-2) — At No. 15 Tehachapi on Friday, 7:30

2. Liberty (3-1) — At West Hills-Chaminade on Friday, 7

3. Frontier (2-1) — At No. 17 Independence on Friday, 7:30

4. Centennial (4-0) — Game canceled

5. Bakersfield (0-3) — Bye

6. Kennedy (4-0) — Game canceled

7. Bakersfield Christian (2-2) — Bye

8. Wasco (3-0) — vs. McFarland on Friday, 7:30

9. Stockdale (2-0) — vs. Porterville-Monache on Friday, 7:30

10. Highland (3-1) — At Golden Valley on Friday, 7:30

11. West (3-0) — At Templeton on Friday, 7

12. Ridgeview (0-3) — At Fresno-Central on Friday, 7

13. Foothill (3-0) — At Rosamond on Thursday, 7

14. Shafter (1-2) — At Chavez on Friday, 7:30

15. Tehachapi (2-2) — vs. No. 1 Garces on Friday, 7:30

16. South (2-2) — Bye

17. Independence (0-4) — vs. No. 3 Frontier, 7:30

18. Taft (2-1) — Game canceled

19. Delano (3-1) — Bye

20. California City (0-1) — Bye

Coronavirus Cases