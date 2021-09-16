Four area football teams ranked in top 10 of MaxPreps rankings

High school football
MAXPREPS CENTRAL SECTION FOOTBALL Top-25 RANKINGS
1. Clovis-Buchanan (3-1)
2. Fresno-Central (3-0)
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (3-0)
4. Clovis (4-0)
5. Garces (2-2)
6. Liberty (3-1)
7. Frontier (2-1)
8. Centennial (4-0)
9. Hanford (1-0)
10. Kingsburg (2-1)
11. Clovis East (3-0)
12. Clovis West (3-1)
13. Fresno-Bullard (1-3)
14. Clovis North (2-2)
15. Lemoore (3-1)
16. SLO-Mission Prep (3-0)
17. Bishop Union (4-0)
18. Fresno-Washington Union (1-1)
19. Bakersfield (0-3)
20. Dinuba (3-1)
21. Sanger (1-2)
22. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (3-1)
23. Arroyo Grande (2-2)
24. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (0-3)
25. Tulare Western (2-1)
MAXPREPS KERN COUNTY FOOTBALL TOP-20 RANKINGS
1. Garces (2-2) — At No. 15 Tehachapi on Friday, 7:30
2. Liberty (3-1) — At West Hills-Chaminade on Friday, 7
3. Frontier (2-1) — At No. 17 Independence on Friday, 7:30
4. Centennial (4-0) — Game canceled
5. Bakersfield (0-3) — Bye
6. Kennedy (4-0) — Game canceled
7. Bakersfield Christian (2-2) — Bye
8. Wasco (3-0) — vs. McFarland on Friday, 7:30
9. Stockdale (2-0) — vs. Porterville-Monache on Friday, 7:30
10. Highland (3-1) — At Golden Valley on Friday, 7:30
11. West (3-0) — At Templeton on Friday, 7
12. Ridgeview (0-3) — At Fresno-Central on Friday, 7
13. Foothill (3-0) — At Rosamond on Thursday, 7
14. Shafter (1-2) — At Chavez on Friday, 7:30
15. Tehachapi (2-2) — vs. No. 1 Garces on Friday, 7:30
16. South (2-2) — Bye
17. Independence (0-4) — vs. No. 3 Frontier, 7:30
18. Taft (2-1) — Game canceled
19. Delano (3-1) — Bye
20. California City (0-1) — Bye