And then there were four.
Four area athletes advanced to the finals at the CIF State Track and Field Championships at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Clovis-Buchanan High School on Friday night.
South High’s Shane Carr and Liberty’s Bella Turner each qualified in two events for Saturday’s finals, with Patriots senior Christian Edwards and Bakersfield High’s Kyndall Hannible still in contention for a state medal.
Carr, who placed 15th in the boys triple jump last year, posted the best mark in the event on Friday with a 48-2, and also qualified in the boys long jump by placing sixth with a 23-0.5.
Edwards, who was eliminated in the preliminary round in the boys long jump and triple jump last year, placed first in the long jump this season with a 24-3.5.
Turner placed fifth in the girls 300 hurdles with a 43.22 and ninth in the 100 hurdles at 14.30. Hannibal qualified in the girls long jump with a 18-0.5.
CIF State Track and Field Championships
Preliminaries
Friday’s results; at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis-Buchanan High School
Girls
100: 22. Natalia Carrillo, Frontier, 12.20.
400: 21. Kenahdi Haslip, Frontier, 57.40.
800: 19. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:16.00; 26. Abigail Varner, Bakersfield, 2:29.18.
1600: 13. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:55.28.
100H: x-9. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.30; 20. Tiana Grady, Independence, 15.24.
300H: x-5. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.22.
400 relay: 17. Frontier (Natalia Carrillo, Kenahdi Haslip, Avianna Carrillo, Adeline Rangel), 48.39.
1600 relay: 10. Frontier (Kenahdi Haslip, Adeline Rangel, Kaitleigh Downing, Giuliana Contreras), 3:53.38.
HJ: 13. Emma Fredrick, Liberty, 5-5.
LJ: x-11. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 18-0.5.
Boys
100: 14. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.61.
400: 12. Ethan Mahanke, Liberty, 48.78.
110H: 12. Mekyi Patterson, Ridgeview, 14.78; 16. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 15.10.
300H: 21. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 39.74; 22. Verquel Turner, North, 39.78.
400 relay: 13. Liberty Brock Wattenbarger, Ethan Mahanke, Xander Chisolm, Christian Edwards), 42.07.
1600 relay: 14. Liberty (David Avena, Christian Edwards, Charlie Castle, Ethan Mahanke), 3:22.39.
LJ: x-1. Christian Edwards, Liberty, 24-3.25; x-6. Shane Carr, South, 23-0.5; 25. Daimon Dedmon, Kern Valley, 21-11.5.
TJ: x-1. Shane Carr, South, 48-2.